Genesis Reports April 2020 Sales



APR 2020 APR 2019 YTD 2020 YTD 2019 % CHANGE Genesis Total 806 1,605 4,761 5,807 -18.8% G70 551 844 2,625 3,075 -14.6% G80 161 632 1,358 2,113 -35.7% G90 94 129 778 619 25.7%

"Genesis had built great momentum in the first two months of 2020. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic affected our sales in March and April, but Genesis outperformed our competitors on a percentage basis and gained market share," said Mark Del Rosso, President and Chief Executive Officer, Genesis Motor North America. "Genesis is well positioned to emerge from this unprecedented period more nimble, more agile and more prepared to deliver an unrivaled experience for our customers."

See the all-new 2021 Genesis G80 midsize luxury reveal at: https://www.genesis.com/us/en/2021/genesis-g80.html

Genesis Motor America

Genesis Motor America is headquartered in Fountain Valley, Calif. Genesis is a global luxury automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of performance, design and innovation. All Genesis vehicles sold in the U.S. are covered by an industry-leading warranty that includes a 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty with enhanced roadside assistance and concierge services including:

Three years/36,000 miles of complimentary scheduled maintenance

Three years/36,000 miles of complimentary Genesis Service Valet care

Three years of complimentary Genesis Connected Services

Three months of complimentary SiriusXM® Satellite Radio All Access

Three years of complimentary Annual Multimedia and Navigation Updates and lifetime complimentary traffic data via HD+ Traffic radio.

Within recent months, Genesis was ranked the #1 brand in the industry for the second consecutive year in JD Power's 2019 Initial Quality Study (IGS), was named #1 ranked brand in the J.D. Power 2020 Vehicle Dependability Study (VDS) as well as #2 brand in the annual Consumer Reports 2020 Report Card rankings. Since arriving in the U.S. Market, the Genesis G70 luxury sport sedan has garnered unprecedented third-party industry expert acclaim, winning 21 major awards and accolades. Also, in their most recent round of testing in early 2020, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) rated all three current Genesis vehicles; G70, G80 and G90 their highest rating of Top Safety Pick +. Genesis is the only brand in the industry whose entire portfolio is Top Safety Pick + rated.

