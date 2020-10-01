Genesis Reports September And 2020 YTD Sales

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesis Motor America today reported sales of 1,128 units in September 2020, a 27.6 percent decrease compared with the prior year.

September 2020 Sales:

SEPTEMBER

2020 SEPTEMBER

2019 YTD 2020 YTD 2019 % CHANGE Genesis Total 1,128 1,559 11,285 14,909 -24.3% G70 899 871 7,124 8,506 -16.3% G80 133 446 2,602 4,863 -46.5% G90 96 242 1,559 1,540 1.0%

"This year has been about meeting challenges head-on," said Mark Del Rosso, President and Chief Executive Officer, Genesis Motor North America. "It's a great time for Genesis, our retailers and our clients. Our all-new G80 mid-luxury sedan and first-ever GV80 SUV will see showrooms this fall; Our model line is gaining share in a down market; and our refreshed G70 and all-new GV70 SUVs have made their initial digital debuts. It's an exciting time at Genesis!"

September Notables – New G70 Sneak Peak, G90 Accolade Addition, GV70 SUV Prototype

Genesis revealed the new Genesis G70 with several images prior to start of sales in Korea in October. Originally Launched in 2017, the highly regarded luxury sport sedan features enhancements which focus on an athletic exterior design evolution, a driver-centered interior and state-of-the-art technology updates found within the Genesis lineup. Images are available here with full product details coming in October.

The Genesis G90 flagship luxury sedan was named the Most Satisfying Passenger Car and top Premium Luxury Car by leading research consultancy Auto Pacific in its annual Vehicle Satisfaction Awards (VSAs). More details can be found here.

On September 28, Genesis Motor America conducted a Virtual Dynamic Press Launch / Drive for the all-new 2021 Genesis G80 mid-luxury sedan for 60 key media guests. Simultaneous to the online event, 17 2021 G80s were delivered to the homes of 17 of the media so they could begin their test driving immediately following the event. The 43 media that didn't receive the loan of a press car right away, received, in what is believed to be an industry first, the loan of a Microsoft HoloLens 2 headset loaded with an immersive and informative Augmented Reality experience to explore the all-new G80 in ways previously not possible. 2021 Genesis G80 details can be seen here.

Genesis Motor America

Genesis Motor America is headquartered in Fountain Valley, Calif. Genesis is a global luxury automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of performance, design and innovation. All Genesis vehicles are covered by an industry-leading warranty that includes a 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty with enhanced roadside assistance and concierge services including:

Three years/36,000 miles of complimentary scheduled maintenance

Three years/36,000 miles of complimentary Genesis Service Valet care

Three years of complimentary Genesis Connected Services

Three months of complimentary SiriusXM® Satellite Radio All Access

Three years of complimentary Annual Multimedia and Navigation Updates and lifetime complimentary traffic data via HD+ Traffic radio.

Genesis was ranked the #1 premium brand in the industry for the fourth consecutive year in JD Power's 2020 Initial Quality Study (IQS), was named #1 overall in the J.D. Power 2020 Vehicle Dependability Study (VDS) and the #2 brand in the annual Consumer Reports 2020 Report Card rankings. The Genesis G70 luxury sport sedan has won 21 major awards and accolades. Earlier this year, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) awarded all three 2020 Genesis vehicles; G70, G80 and G90 with their highest rating of Top Safety Pick+. Genesis is the only brand in the industry whose entire portfolio is Top Safety Pick+ rated.

