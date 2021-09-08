Genesis Reveals U.S. Pricing For Enhanced 2022 G80

"We are pleased to be enhancing our G80 lineup for 2022," said Tedros Mengiste, Executive Director of Sales Operations at Genesis Motor America. "As a new entrant in our lineup, G80 Sport provides a perfect balance of 'Athletic Elegance' combined with a more dynamic driving experience."

G80 is at the core of the Genesis sedan lineup and offers a perfect balance of comfort and refined performance. Building on the popular G80's foundation of bold design and innovative features, new G80 3.5T AWD Sport trims add dynamic design elements to the G80 lineup by offering more athletic exterior and interior design features.

Several unique design features set G80 3.5T AWD Sport trims apart, including the vehicle's front fascia with a grille in dark glossy chrome, and a three-dimensional wing-shaped front bumper.

A stunning profile reveals dark glossy chrome applied to all side moldings for a distinctive feeling of athleticism. G80 3.5T AWD Sport trims come with exclusive 19 inch or 20 inch Sport Alloy Wheels. G80 3.5T AWD Sport trims also feature an all-new, exclusive new color: 'Cavendish Red.' The name is inspired by a cliffside township on the Northeast of Prince Edward Island in Canada, while the color was drawn from the area's famous red sand.

Inside, G80 3.5T AWD Sport trims receive the Sport model-specific three-spoke steering wheel, while the dashboard garnish comes in two different designs – standard Sport Aluminum and optional real Carbon Fiber. Customers will also be able to choose new Sport-exclusive seat quilting designs based on their choice of a diamond or V pattern. G80 3.5T AWD Sport Prestige trims also include Rear-Wheel Steering, a first in the Genesis lineup, and a Sport Tuned Electronically Controlled Suspension

2022 Genesis G80 Pricing Summary

Powertrain (Engine / Transmission) Model MSRP 2.5T / 8AT G80 2.5T RWD $48,000 G80 2.5T RWD Advanced $52,600 G80 2.5T RWD Prestige $56,900 G80 2.5T AWD $51,150 G80 2.5T AWD Advanced $55,750 G80 2.5T AWD Prestige $59,450 3.5T / 8AT G80 3.5T AWD Sport $63,450 G80 3.5T AWD Sport Prestige w/ All-Season Tires $69,750 G80 3.5T AWD Sport Prestige w/ Summer Tires $70,250

G80 2.5T RWD MSRP: $48,000

2022 Genesis G80 Model / Packaging Summary

STANDARD FEATURES 2.5L I4 T-GDI (300HP/311lb-ft)

8-speed Automatic Transmission w/ Paddle-Shifters

Multi-link Front & Rear Suspension

Ventilated Front & Rear Disc Brakes

Drive Mode Select

Variable Gear Ratio Steering (VGR)

Rack-mounted Motor-driven Power Steering (R-MDPS)

Vehicle Stability Management w/ESC & TCS

Hill Assist Control (HAC) / Brake Assist (BA)

10 Airbags – Driver side knee, advanced front, enhanced front side & rollover-sensing side curtain, rear seat-mounted side impact airbags, center airbag

Forward Collision Avoidance-Assist w/Pedestrian & Cyclist (FCA-CYC) , Lane Oncoming (LO),

Junction Turning (JT), Crossing (JC), Lane Side (LS), and Evasive Steering Torque Assist (ESA)

Highway Driving Assist II

Lane Keeping Assist w/Road Edge Detection (LKA)

Intelligent Speed Limit Assist (ISLA)

Lane Following Assist (LFA)

Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist w/Rear Cross-traffic Collision Avoidance-Assist (RCCA)

Safe Exit Assist (w/Power Child Lock Function) (SEA)

Smart Cruise Control (SCC)

High Beam Assist (HBA)

Driver Attention Warning (DAW)

Front & Rear Outboard Seatbelt Pre-tensioners

Tire Pressure Monitoring System w/ Individual Tire Pressure Indicator

Temporary Compact Spare Tire

18-inch Alloy Wheels (P245/50R18) w/Michelin All-Season Tires

LED Daytime Running Lights (DRL)

Full LED Quad Headlights and LED Rear Combination Lamps

Power-folding EC Outside Mirrors w/Turn-signal Indicator

Genesis Logo Puddle Lamps

Rain-sensing Wipers w/ Auto-Defogging Windshield

Hands-free Smart Trunk w/ Auto Open

Proximity Key w/ Push Button Start

Parking Distance Warning - Front & Rear

Heated Front Seats

Leatherette Seating Surfaces

Smart Posture Care System

Leatherette Wrapped / Stitched Upper IP

Adjustable Interior Ambient Lighting

12-way Power Front Seats w/ 4-way Power Lumbar

Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel

Power Tilt-and-Telescopic Steering Wheel

Integrated Memory System (2-Settings)

Power Windows w/ Front & Rear Auto Down/Up

Touch-type Dual Automatic Temperature Control (HVAC)

Stainless Steel Door Sill Plates (Front and Rear)

Electronic Parking Brake (EPB) w/ Auto Hold

EC Inside Mirror w/ HomeLink

Illuminated Vanity Mirrors w/Dual Sunvisor Extensions

Maplights, Dome Light, Cargo Light

Center Folding Armrest with Dual Cup Holders

Premium AVN with 14.5-inch HD Screen

Premium Audio w/ 12-speakers

8-inch Color LCD Cluster Display + Analog Gauge

Apple CarPlay™ & Android Auto™

Rearview Camera w/ Dynamic Guidelines

Bluetooth® Hands-free Phone & Audio Streaming System

2 USB Front (≥ 2.1A, 1 data + 1 charge)

2 USB Rear (charge only)

12V Power Outlets (1 Front / 1 2nd-Row)

AM/FM/XM Radio®/HD Radio®

Telematics System (Genesis Connected Services)

Over the Air Updates





G80 2.5T AWD MSRP: $51,150 IN ADDITION TO OR IN PLACE OF ALL THE G80 2.5T RWD STANDARD EQUIPMENT PLUS THE FOLLOWING: All-Wheel Drive System

Heated Rear Seats

Heated Steering Wheel

G80 2.5T Advanced Package MSRP: $4,600 INCLUDES 2.5T STANDARD EQUIPMENT PLUS THE FOLLOWING: 19-in. Alloy Wheels with All-Season Tires

Front: 245/45R19, Rear: 275/40R19

Lexicon Premium Audio w/ 21-Speakers

Matte Finish Wood Trim

Ventilated Front Seats

Power Rear & Manual Rear Side Shades

Power Trunk

3-Zone Climate

Panoramic Roof

G80 2.5T RWD Prestige Package MSRP: $4,300 REQUIRES 2.5T RWD Advanced Package PLUS: Leather Seating Surfaces

Power Door Closure

Wireless Device Charger (Front)

Digital Key (NFC)

Rear Occupant Alert (Ultrasonic)

Front Passenger Seat Walk-In Device

Ergo Motion Driver's Seat

Surround View Monitor

Blind–Spot View Monitor

Remote Smart Parking Assist

Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist (Rear)

Power Driver Seat Bolster & Cushion Extension

Heated Rear Seats

Heated Steering Wheel

G80 2.5T AWD Prestige Package MSRP: $3,700 REQUIRES 2.5T AWD Advanced Package PLUS: Leather Seating Surfaces

Power Door Closure

Wireless Device Charger (Front)

Digital Key (NFC)

Rear Occupant Alert (Ultrasonic)

Front Passenger Seat Walk-In Device

Ergo Motion Driver's Seat

Surround View Monitor

Blind–Spot View Monitor

Remote Smart Parking Assist

Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist (Rear)

Power Driver Seat Bolster & Cushion Extension

G80 3.5T AWD Sport MSRP: $63,450 IN ADDITION TO OR IN PLACE OF ALL THE G80 2.5T AWD STANDARD EQUIPMENT PLUS THE FOLLOWING: 3.5L Twin-Turbo V6 (375HP/391lb-ft)

19-inch Sport Alloy Wheels w/All-Season Tires

Front: 245/45R19, Rear: 275/40R19

Sport Appearance (Front and Rear Bumper, Dark Chrome Grille and Trim)

Sport Steering Wheel and Metal Pedals

Monobloc Front Brakes

Electronically Controlled Suspension w/ Road Preview (Normal Tune)

Panoramic Roof

Sport Aluminum Trim

Leather Seating Surfaces

Ventilated Front Seats

Power Rear & Manual Rear Side Sunshades

3-Zone Climate

Power Trunk

Power Door Closure

Wireless Device Charger (Front)

Digital Key (NFC)

Rear Occupant Alert (Ultrasonic)

Lexicon Premium Audio w/ 21-speakers

Front Passenger Seat Walk-in Device

Power Bolster & Cushion Extension (Driver)

Ergo Motion Seat

Surround View Monitor

Blind-Spot View Monitor

G80 3.5T AWD Sport Prestige w/ All-Season Tires MSRP: $6,300

INCLUDES 3.5T AWD Sport STANDARD EQUIPMENT PLUS THE FOLLOWING: 20-inch Sport Alloy Wheels w/All-Season Tires

Front: 245/40R20, Rear: 275/35R20

Nappa Leather Seating Surfaces

Microfiber Suede Headliner & Pillars

Remote Smart Parking Assist

Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist (Rear)

Heads-Up Display

12.3-inch 3D Digital Instrument Cluster

Forward Attention Warning

ECS with Sport Tuning

Rear Wheel Steering

Carbon Fiber Trim



G80 3.5T AWD Sport Prestige w/Summer Tires MSRP: $6,800 INCLUDES 3.5T AWD Sport STANDARD EQUIPMENT PLUS THE FOLLOWING: 20-inch Sport Alloy Wheels w/Summer Tires

Front: 245/40R20, Rear: 275/35R20

Nappa Leather Seating Surfaces

Microfiber Suede Headliner & Pillars

Remote Smart Parking Assist

Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist (Rear)

Heads-Up Display

12.3-inch 3D Digital Instrument Cluster

Forward Attention Warning

ECS with Sport Tuning

Rear Wheel Steering

Carbon Fiber Trim

Active Noise Control – Road

