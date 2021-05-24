Genesis Reveals U.S. Pricing For First-Ever GV70 SUV

GV70 is a sporty and dynamic SUV designed with a strong personality and a driver centric interior. It offers an optimal driving experience by adopting state-of-the-art technologies including Highway Driving Assist. Customers can drive with added confidence with GV70's All-Wheel Drive (AWD) system, offered as standard equipment in North America.

The front fascia of GV70 reflects Genesis's brand identity with the Crest Grille and two-lined Quad Lamps inspired by Genesis' signature Wing Emblem. Its driver-oriented interior features the ultimate interpretation of "Beauty of White Space" inspired by Korean architecture, offering maximum comfort and convenience.

GV70 is available in the U.S. with two engine configurations: a gasoline-powered 2.5-liter turbo engine or an optional 3.5-liter twin-turbo. The available Sport models offer a unique front and rear fascia, dark chrome trim, exclusive wheel and interior designs, and more.

"The first-ever Genesis GV70 presents customers with a bold and dynamic crossover offering," said Mark Del Rosso, President & CEO of Genesis Motor North America. "With its distinct exterior design, powerful stance, and refined performance, GV70 perfectly blends athleticism and refined driving performance with the versatility of an SUV that only Genesis can offer."

2022 Genesis GV70 Pricing Summary

Powertrain (Engine / Transmission) Model MSRP 2.5T / 8AT 2.5T AWD Standard $41,000 2.5T AWD Select $45,000 2.5T AWD Advanced $49,150 2.5T AWD Sport Prestige $52,750 3.5T / 8AT 3.5T AWD Standard $52,600 3.5T AWD Sport Advanced $57,600 3.5T AWD Sport Prestige $62,500

2022 Genesis GV70 Model / Packaging Summary

GV70 2.5T AWD STANDARD MSRP: $41,000 (excluding $1,045 freight)

STANDARD FEATURES



• 2.5L Inline 4 Turbo GDI (300 HP/311 lb-ft ) • All-Wheel Drive (AWD) • 8-speed SBW Automatic Transmission with Paddle-Shifters • Electric Parking Brake (EPB) with Auto Hold • Multi-link Front & Rear Suspension • Front & Rear Disc Brakes • Drive Mode Select with Custom Mode Setting • R-MDPS with Variable Gear Ratio Steering • Launch Control & Hill Start Assist Control • Vehicle Stability Management with ESC & TCS • Tire Pressure Monitoring System • Temp Spare • Towing Pre-Wiring • 8 Airbags – Advanced front, front center, driver side knee, enhanced front side, and rollover-sensing side curtain • Front Seatbelt Pre-tensioners • Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go • Forward Collision Avoidance-Assist with Pedestrian & Cyclist detection, Lane-Change Oncoming, and Junction Turning • Highway Driving Assist • Driver Attention Warning • Lane Keeping Assist • Lane Following Assist • Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist • Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist • Safe Exit Assist, Intelligent Speed Limit Assist • Parking Distance Warning - Rear • 18-inch Alloy Wheels • Dual Muffler • LED Daytime Running Lights • Full LED Quad Headlights • Full LED Rear Combination Lamps • High Beam Assist • Heated Outside Mirrors with Turn-signal Indicator • Privacy Glass Rear Side & Back Windows • Roof Rails • 5-Passenger Seating • 60/40 2nd Row Folding Seats • Leatherette Seating Surfaces • 12-way Power Driver's Seat (with 4-way Power Lumbar) • 8-way Power Front Passenger Seat • Heated Front Seats • Touch Type Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control • Metal Door Scuff • Leather Steering Wheel • Proximity Key with Push Button Start & Remote Start • Proximity Sensor on Front Doors • Power Hands-free Smart Liftgate with Auto Open • Power Windows with Front & Rear Auto Down/Up • EC Inside Mirror with HomeLink • Steering Wheel Mounted Audio, Cruise & Phone Controls • Illuminated Vanity Mirrors with Dual Sunvisor Extensions • Map lights, Dome Light, Cargo Light • Dual USB Front (≥ 2.1A, both with data + charge) • Dual USB 2nd Row (charge only, behind console) • 12V power outlets (1 Front / 1 Cargo) • Premium Navigation System with 14.5" HD Screen • 8" Digital Instrument Cluster with Analog Gauges • Premium Audio with 9 Speakers • Apple CarPlay™ & Android Auto™ • Bluetooth® Hands-free Phone & Audio Streaming System • AM/FM/XM Radio®/HD Radio® • Genesis Connected Services • Rearview Camera with Dynamic Guidelines • Wireless Device Charger • Fingerprint Recognition • Over the Air Updates

GV70 2.5T AWD SELECT Option MSRP: $4,000 INCLUDES ALL GV70 2.5T STANDARD AWD EQUIPMENT PLUS:







• 19" Alloy Wheels • Integrated Memory with Smart Posture Care • Panoramic Roof • Power Tilt & Telescopic Steering Wheel • Aluminum Trim with Spin Brushed Pattern • Passenger Walk-In Device • Ventilated Front Seats • Lexicon Premium Audio with 16-Speakers • Power Folding EC Mirrors with Logo Lamp



GV70 2.5T AWD ADVANCED Option MSRP: $4,150 REQUIRES SELECT PACKAGE:







• Leather Seating Surfaces • Blind-Spot View Monitor • Adjustable Interior Ambient Lighting • Remote Smart Parking Assist • Wave Line Backlit Trim • Parking Distance Warning – Front • Manual Rear Side Sunshades • Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist - Rear • Heated Steering Wheel • Advanced Rear Occupant Alert • Front Passenger Seat 4-way Power Lumbar • 2nd Row 110-volt AC Power Outlet • Surround View Monitor





GV70 2.5T AWD SPORT PRESTIGE Option MSRP: $3,600 REQUIRES ADVANCED PACKAGE:







• Sport Appearance • Ergo Motion Seat + Power Driver Seat Bolster & Cushion Extension • 21" Sport Alloy Wheels • Genesis Digital Key • Leather Seating Surfaces with Mesh Insert • Highway Driving Assist 2 + Navigation-Based Smart Cruise Control w/ Auto Curve Slowdown + Pre-Safety Belt • Leatherette Upper Instrument & Door Panels • FCA with Lane Side + Junction Crossing + Evasive Steering Assist • Alloy Pedals



• Aluminum Trim with Haptic Carbon Pattern





GV70 3.5T AWD STANDARD MSRP: $52,600 (excluding $1,045 freight) ADDITION TO OR IN PLACE OF ALL THE GV70 2.5T STANDARD AWD EQUIPMENT PLUS:



• 3.5L Twin-Turbo V6 (375HP / 391lb-ft) • Electronically Controlled Suspension with Road Preview • Monobloc Front Brakes • Sport Appearance • Alloy Pedals • 19" Sport Alloy Wheels • Panoramic Roof • Leather Seating Surfaces with Mesh Insert • Aluminum Trim with Haptic Carbon Pattern • Ventilated Front Seats • Power Folding EC Mirrors with Genesis Logo Lamp • Integrated Memory with Smart Posture Care • Power Tilt & Telescopic Steering Wheel • Passenger Walk-In Device • Adjustable Interior Ambient Lighting • Highway Driving Assist 2 + Navigation-Based Smart Cruise Control w/ Auto Curve Slowdown + Pre-Safety Belt • FCA with Lane Side + Junction Crossing + Evasive Steering Assist • Front Passenger Seat 4-way Power Lumbar • Ergo Motion Seat + Power Driver Seat Bolster & Cushion Extension • Advanced Rear Occupant Alert • 2nd Row 110-volt AC Power Outlet

GV70 3.5T AWD SPORT ADVANCED Option MSRP: $5,000 ADDITION TO OR IN PLACE OF ALL THE 3.5T STANDARD EQUIPMENT PLUS THE FOLLOWING:







• Nappa Leather Seating Surfaces with Sport Pattern Quilting • Blind-Spot View Monitor • Layered Edge Backlit Trim • Parking Distance Warning - Front • Leatherette Upper Instrument & Door Panels • Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist - Rear • Suede Headliner • Lexicon Premium Audio with 16-Speakers • Heated Steering Wheel



• Genesis Digital Key



• Surround View Monitor





GV70 3.5T AWD SPORT PRESTIGE Option MSRP: $4,900 REQUIRES SPORT ADVANCED PACKAGE:







• 21" Sport Alloy Wheels • Manual Rear Side Sunshades • Electronic Limited Slip Differential • 3-Zone Climate • Nappa Leather Seating Surfaces with Suede Insert (Note: Beige interior has Nappa with Sport Pattern Quilting) • 12.3" 3D Digital Cluster • Carbon Fiber Trim • Heads-Up Display • Heated 2nd Row Seats





