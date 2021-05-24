Genesis Reveals U.S. Pricing For First-Ever GV70 SUV

- Standard equipment includes All-Wheel Drive, a 14.5-inch HD multimedia display and a comprehensive suite of driver assistance and safety technologies, including Highway Driving Assist

- All Genesis vehicles include Service Valet with complimentary scheduled maintenance and at-home pick-up for 3 years / 60,000 miles, whichever comes first

- 2022 Genesis GV70 starts at $41,000

Genesis Motor America

May 24, 2021, 12:00 ET

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Genesis Motor America announced pricing for the first-ever 2022 Genesis GV70 SUV. Starting from $41,000, like all Genesis vehicles, the GV70 is sold with a comprehensive suite of ownership benefits including complimentary scheduled maintenance with Service Valet, Genesis Connected Services, map updates, and more, all for 3 years or 60,000 miles, whichever comes first. Customers can now reserve their 2022 GV70 at www.genesis.com.

Genesis GV70

GV70 is a sporty and dynamic SUV designed with a strong personality and a driver centric interior. It offers an optimal driving experience by adopting state-of-the-art technologies including Highway Driving Assist. Customers can drive with added confidence with GV70's All-Wheel Drive (AWD) system, offered as standard equipment in North America.

The front fascia of GV70 reflects Genesis's brand identity with the Crest Grille and two-lined Quad Lamps inspired by Genesis' signature Wing Emblem. Its driver-oriented interior features the ultimate interpretation of "Beauty of White Space" inspired by Korean architecture, offering maximum comfort and convenience.

GV70 is available in the U.S. with two engine configurations: a gasoline-powered 2.5-liter turbo engine or an optional 3.5-liter twin-turbo. The available Sport models offer a unique front and rear fascia, dark chrome trim, exclusive wheel and interior designs, and more.

"The first-ever Genesis GV70 presents customers with a bold and dynamic crossover offering," said Mark Del Rosso, President & CEO of Genesis Motor North America. "With its distinct exterior design, powerful stance, and refined performance, GV70 perfectly blends athleticism and refined driving performance with the versatility of an SUV that only Genesis can offer."

2022 Genesis GV70 Pricing Summary

Powertrain

(Engine / Transmission)

Model

MSRP

2.5T  /  8AT

2.5T AWD Standard

$41,000

2.5T AWD Select

$45,000

2.5T AWD Advanced

$49,150

2.5T AWD Sport Prestige

$52,750

3.5T  /  8AT

3.5T AWD Standard

$52,600

3.5T AWD Sport Advanced

$57,600

3.5T AWD Sport Prestige

$62,500

2022 Genesis GV70 Model / Packaging Summary

GV70 2.5T AWD STANDARD

MSRP: $41,000 (excluding $1,045 freight)

STANDARD FEATURES


2.5L Inline 4 Turbo GDI (300 HP/311 lb-ft )

All-Wheel Drive (AWD)

8-speed SBW Automatic Transmission with Paddle-Shifters

Electric Parking Brake (EPB) with Auto Hold

Multi-link Front & Rear Suspension

Front & Rear Disc Brakes 

Drive Mode Select with Custom Mode Setting

R-MDPS with Variable Gear Ratio Steering

Launch Control & Hill Start Assist Control

Vehicle Stability Management with ESC & TCS

Tire Pressure Monitoring System

Temp Spare

Towing Pre-Wiring

8 Airbags – Advanced front, front center, driver side knee, enhanced front side, and rollover-sensing side curtain

Front Seatbelt Pre-tensioners

Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go

Forward Collision Avoidance-Assist with Pedestrian & Cyclist detection, Lane-Change Oncoming, and Junction Turning

Highway Driving Assist 

Driver Attention Warning

Lane Keeping Assist

Lane Following Assist

Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist

Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist 

Safe Exit Assist, Intelligent Speed Limit Assist 

Parking Distance Warning - Rear

18-inch Alloy Wheels 

Dual Muffler

LED Daytime Running Lights

Full LED Quad Headlights

Full LED Rear Combination Lamps

High Beam Assist

Heated Outside Mirrors with Turn-signal Indicator

Privacy Glass Rear Side & Back Windows

Roof Rails

5-Passenger Seating

60/40 2nd Row Folding Seats

Leatherette Seating Surfaces

12-way Power Driver's Seat (with 4-way Power Lumbar)

8-way Power Front Passenger Seat 

Heated Front Seats

Touch Type Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control

Metal Door Scuff

Leather Steering Wheel

Proximity Key with Push Button Start & Remote Start

Proximity Sensor on Front Doors 

Power Hands-free Smart Liftgate with Auto Open

Power Windows with Front & Rear Auto Down/Up

EC Inside Mirror with HomeLink

Steering Wheel Mounted Audio, Cruise & Phone Controls

Illuminated Vanity Mirrors with Dual Sunvisor Extensions

Map lights, Dome Light, Cargo Light

Dual USB Front (≥ 2.1A, both with data + charge)

Dual USB 2nd Row (charge only, behind console)

12V power outlets (1 Front / 1 Cargo)

Premium Navigation System with 14.5" HD Screen

8" Digital Instrument Cluster with Analog Gauges

Premium Audio with 9 Speakers

Apple CarPlay™ & Android Auto™

Bluetooth® Hands-free Phone & Audio Streaming System

AM/FM/XM Radio®/HD Radio®

Genesis Connected Services

Rearview Camera with Dynamic Guidelines

Wireless Device Charger

Fingerprint Recognition

Over the Air Updates 

GV70 2.5T AWD SELECT

Option MSRP: $4,000 

INCLUDES ALL GV70 2.5T STANDARD AWD EQUIPMENT PLUS:




19" Alloy Wheels

Integrated Memory with Smart Posture Care

Panoramic Roof

Power Tilt & Telescopic Steering Wheel

Aluminum Trim with Spin Brushed Pattern

Passenger Walk-In Device

Ventilated Front Seats

Lexicon Premium Audio with 16-Speakers 

Power Folding EC Mirrors with Logo Lamp

GV70 2.5T AWD ADVANCED

Option MSRP: $4,150

REQUIRES SELECT PACKAGE:




Leather Seating Surfaces

Blind-Spot View Monitor

Adjustable Interior Ambient Lighting

Remote Smart Parking Assist

Wave Line Backlit Trim

Parking Distance Warning – Front

Manual Rear Side Sunshades

Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist - Rear

Heated Steering Wheel

Advanced Rear Occupant Alert

Front Passenger Seat 4-way Power Lumbar

2nd Row 110-volt AC Power Outlet

Surround View Monitor

GV70 2.5T AWD SPORT PRESTIGE

Option MSRP: $3,600

REQUIRES ADVANCED PACKAGE:




Sport Appearance

Ergo Motion Seat + Power Driver Seat Bolster & Cushion Extension

21" Sport Alloy Wheels

Genesis Digital Key

Leather Seating Surfaces with Mesh Insert

Highway Driving Assist 2 + Navigation-Based Smart Cruise Control w/ Auto Curve Slowdown + Pre-Safety Belt

Leatherette Upper Instrument & Door Panels

FCA with Lane Side + Junction Crossing + Evasive Steering Assist

Alloy Pedals

Aluminum Trim with Haptic Carbon Pattern

GV70 3.5T AWD STANDARD

MSRP: $52,600 (excluding $1,045 freight)

ADDITION TO OR IN PLACE OF ALL THE GV70 2.5T STANDARD AWD EQUIPMENT PLUS:


3.5L Twin-Turbo V6 (375HP / 391lb-ft)

Electronically Controlled Suspension with Road Preview

Monobloc Front Brakes

Sport Appearance

Alloy Pedals

19" Sport Alloy Wheels

Panoramic Roof

Leather Seating Surfaces with Mesh Insert

Aluminum Trim with Haptic Carbon Pattern

Ventilated Front Seats

Power Folding EC Mirrors with Genesis Logo Lamp

Integrated Memory with Smart Posture Care

Power Tilt & Telescopic Steering Wheel

Passenger Walk-In Device

Adjustable Interior Ambient Lighting

Highway Driving Assist 2 + Navigation-Based Smart Cruise Control w/ Auto Curve Slowdown + Pre-Safety Belt

FCA with Lane Side + Junction Crossing + Evasive Steering Assist 

Front Passenger Seat 4-way Power Lumbar 

Ergo Motion Seat + Power Driver Seat Bolster & Cushion Extension

Advanced Rear Occupant Alert 

2nd Row 110-volt AC Power Outlet

GV70 3.5T AWD SPORT ADVANCED 

Option MSRP: $5,000

ADDITION TO OR IN PLACE OF ALL THE 3.5T STANDARD EQUIPMENT PLUS THE FOLLOWING:




Nappa Leather Seating Surfaces with Sport Pattern Quilting

Blind-Spot View Monitor

Layered Edge Backlit Trim

Parking Distance Warning - Front

Leatherette Upper Instrument & Door Panels

Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist - Rear

Suede Headliner

Lexicon Premium Audio with 16-Speakers

Heated Steering Wheel

Genesis Digital Key

Surround View Monitor

GV70 3.5T AWD SPORT PRESTIGE

Option MSRP: $4,900

REQUIRES SPORT ADVANCED PACKAGE:




21" Sport Alloy Wheels

Manual Rear Side Sunshades

Electronic Limited Slip Differential

3-Zone Climate

Nappa Leather Seating Surfaces with Suede Insert (Note: Beige interior has Nappa with Sport Pattern Quilting)

12.3" 3D Digital Cluster

Carbon Fiber Trim

Heads-Up Display

Heated 2nd Row Seats

Genesis Motor America

At Genesis, we put the customer at the core of everything we do. Genesis is a global automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of performance, design, and innovation. Genesis offers a range of models including the dynamic GV70 sport utility vehicle, GV80 sport utility vehicle, G70 sport sedan, G80 executive sedan, and the flagship G90 sedan.

Please visit our media site for the latest news at www.genesisnewsusa.com.

