Genesis Reveals U.S. Pricing For Newly Redesigned 2022 G70

Having won numerous accolades including 2019 North American Car of the Year, the Genesis G70 is an athletic and elegant sport sedan offering a graceful and dynamic exterior, a driver-oriented interior with exceptional materials, and two different powertrains – a 2.0-liter turbocharged I4 with 252 horsepower and 260 lb-ft of torque as well as a 3.3-liter twin-turbocharged V6 with 365 horsepower and 376 lb-ft of torque. With a rigid Nürburgring-tuned chassis and a wide-range of performance-enhancing components, G70 delivers a world-class driving experience.

For 2022, G70 has been redesigned with a bold new signature look, featuring the Crest Grille and distinctive Two Lines of the Quad LED lamps in the front and rear. The 2022 model enhances G70's performance credentials with an available variable exhaust valve system and Sport+ drive mode. Inside the cabin, G70 now features an all-new standard 10.25-inch multimedia display. At Genesis, safety is standard with a comprehensive suite of included driver assistance and safety features, including Highway Driving Assist.

"The newly redesigned 2022 Genesis G70 sport sedan is our most dynamic vehicle ever," said Mark Del Rosso, President & CEO of Genesis Motor America. "With its bold new design and refined performance, we are looking forward to getting the new G70 into our customers' driveways this summer."

2022 Genesis G70 Pricing Summary

Powertrain (Engine / Transmission) Model MSRP 2.0T / 8AT 2.0T A/T Standard RWD $37,525 2.0T A/T Prestige RWD $41,525 2.0T A/T Standard AWD $39,625 2.0T A/T Prestige AWD $43,625 3.3T / 8AT 3.3T A/T Standard RWD $42,100 3.3T A/T Sport Advanced RWD $46,400 3.3T A/T Sport Prestige RWD $50,400 3.3T A/T Launch Edition RWD $52,500 3.3T A/T Standard AWD $44,200 3.3T A/T Sport Advanced AWD $48,500 3.3T A/T Sport Prestige AWD $52,400 3.3T A/T Launch Edition AWD $54,500

22MY Genesis G70 Model / Packaging Summary

G70 2.0T STANDARD RWD MSRP: $37,525 (excluding $1,045 freight)

STANDARD FEATURES • 2.0L I4 T-GDI (252HP/260lb-ft) • 8-Speed Automatic Transmission with Paddle-shifters • Shift-by-Wire • MacPherson Strut Front & Multi-Link Rear Suspension • Ventilated Front & Rear Disc Brakes • Drive Mode Select with Custom Mode Setting • Rack-mounted Motor-driven Power Steering (R-MDPS) • Vehicle Stability Management w/ESC & TCS • Hillstart Assist Control (HAC) / Brake Assist (BA) • Vehicle Stability Management w/ESC & TCS • 8 Airbags: Dual Front, Front Side, Side Curtain, Driver Knee, and Front Center • Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist with Junction Turning • Lane Following Assist (LFA) and Lane Keep Assist (LKA) • Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA) • Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA) • Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go (SCC w/ S&G) • Highway Driving Assist (HDA) • High Beam Assist (HBA) • Driver Attention Warning (DAW) • Safe Exit Warning (SEW) • Rear Occupant Alert (ROA) • Front Seatbelt Pre-Tensioners • Tire Pressure Monitoring System • 18-inch Alloy Wheels • Single Muffler Twin-Tip • LED Daytime Running Lights (DRL)

• LED Quad Headlights

• LED Quad Taillights

• Heated Outside Mirrors with LED Turn Signal Indicators

• Hands-Free Smart Trunk w/ Auto Open

• Proximity Key with Push Button Start

• 12-Way Power Driver Seat w/ 4-Way Power Lumbar • 8-Way Power Front Passenger Seat

• 60/40 Split Folding Rear Seats • Leatherette Seating Surfaces • Leatherette Wrapped Lower Instrument Panel • Heated Front Seats • Leatherette Door Panels Inserts • Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel & Shift Knob • Manual Tilt-and-Telescopic Steering Wheel • Stainless Steel Front Door Sill Plates • Acoustic Windshield Film • Power Windows with Front & Rear Auto Down/Up • Electronic Parking Brake (EPB) • Dual Automatic Temperature Control • Auto-Dimming Inside Rearview Mirror with HomeLink® • Illuminated Front Vanity Mirrors with Sliding Sun Visors • Front Map Light & Pin Light • Rear-Seat Center Folding Armrest with Cup Holders • 10.25-inch Premium Navigation System • Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™ • Rearview Camera with Parking Guidelines • 8-inch Color LCD Multi-Information Display • Bluetooth® Hands-Free Phone System • 2 USB Front: (front console: data + charge / center console: charge only) • 1 USB Rear (charge only) • 12V Power Outlet (Front) • AM/FM/XM Radio®/HD Radio® • Audio System with 6-Speakers • Genesis Connected Services • Over the Air Updates

G70 2.0T STANDARD AWD MSRP: $39,625 (excluding $1,045 freight) INCLUDES ALL G70 2.OT STANDARD RWD CONTENT PLUS: • AWD system • Heated steering wheel

G70 2.0T RWD/AWD- PRESTIGE PACKAGE Option MSRP: $4,000

• 19" Alloy Wheels • Power Folding EC Mirrors and Logo Lamp • Leather Seating Surfaces • Aluminum Trim • Wide Sunroof • Rain-Sensing Wipers • Passenger Walk-in Device • Lexicon® 15-Speaker Premium Audio System • Parking Distance Warning - Forward & Reverse • Passenger 4-Way Lumbar • Integrated Memory System (IMS) • Wireless Device Charging • Power Tilt-and-Telescopic Steering Wheel • Acoustic Laminated Glass (Front side)

G70 3.3T STANDARD RWD MSRP: $42,100 (excluding $1,045 freight) IN ADDITION TO OR IN PLACE OF ALL THE 2.0T STANDARD EQUIPMENT PLUS THE FOLLOWING:



• 3.3L Twin-Turbo V6 (365HP/376lb-ft) • Integrated Memory System (IMS) • Performance Brakes • Power Tilt-and-Telescopic Steering Wheel • Dual Exhaust • Power Folding EC Mirrors and Logo Lamp • Sport-Tuned Suspension • Aluminum Trim • 19" Alloy Wheels • Rain-Sensing Wipers • Variable Gear Ratio Steering • Passenger Walk-in Device • Leather Seating Surfaces • Passenger 4-Way Lumbar

G70 3.3T STANDARD AWD MSRP: $44,200 (excluding $1,045 freight) INCLUDES ALL G70 3.3T STANDARD RWD CONTENT PLUS: • AWD system • Heated steering wheel

G70 3.3T RWD/AWD- SPORT ADVANCED PACKAGE Option MSRP: $4,300 ADDITION TO OR IN PLACE OF ALL THE 3.3T STANDARD EQUIPMENT PLUS THE FOLLOWING: • Parking Distance Warning - Forward & Reverse • Dark Chrome Grille & Daylight Opening Trim • 19" Sport Alloy Wheels • Alloy Pedals • Aluminum Trim w/ Sport Pattern • Variable Exhaust Valve System • Ventilated Front Seats • Power Driver Seat Bolster and Cushion Extender • Wide sunroof • Genesis Digital Key • Lexicon® 15-Speaker Premium Audio System • Acoustic Laminated Glass (Front side) • Wireless Device Charging



G70 3.3T RWD- SPORT PRESTIGE Option MSRP: $4,000 REQUIRES 3.3T SPORT ADVANCED PACKAGE • Heads-Up Display • Surround View Monitor with Blind-Spot View Monitor • Nappa Leather Seating Surfaces • Microfiber Suede Headliner • Brembo Braking System • Limited-Slip Differential • Electronically Controlled Suspension • Heated Steering Wheel

G70 3.3T AWD- SPORT PRESTIGE Option MSRP: $3,900 REQUIRES 3.3T SPORT ADVANCED PACKAGE • Heads-Up Display • Surround View Monitor with Blind-Spot View Monitor • Nappa Leather Seating Surfaces • Microfiber Suede Headliner • Brembo Braking System • Limited-Slip Differential • Electronically Controlled Suspension

G70 3.3T LAUNCH EDITION RWD MSRP: $52,500 (excluding $1,045 freight) IN ADDITION TO OR IN PLACE OF ALL THE 3.3T SPORT PRESTIGE EQUIPMENT PLUS THE FOLLOWING: • Lightweight Multi-Spoke 19" Wheel • Matte Paint finish in either Verbier White or Melbourne Gray • Obsidian Black / Sevilla Red Interior • Matte Paint Care Kit

G70 3.3T LAUNCH EDITION AWD MSRP: $54,500 (excluding $1,045 freight) INCLUDES ALL G70 3.3T LAUNCH EDITION RWD CONTENT PLUS: • AWD system

Genesis Motor America

At Genesis, we put the customer at the core of everything we do. Genesis is a global automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of performance, design, and innovation. Genesis offers a range of models including the G70 sport sedan, G80 executive sedan, the flagship G90 sedan, and the GV80 sport utility vehicle.

Please visit our media site for the latest news at www.genesisnewsusa.com.

