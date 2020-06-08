Genesis Z & The Black Mambas Announce Release of New Single, "Karnivor," Featuring Redman
Jun 08, 2020, 08:34 ET
NEW YORK, June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The vibrant and creative entity, Genesis Z & The Black Mambas are stirring things up with the release of their new single, "Karnivor," featuring Redman. The single is presently available via White Lion Audio on all streaming and downloading platforms such as Amazon Prime, Google Play, Apple Music, Spotify, Tidal, and more.
Genesis Z & The Black Mambas have been in the studio, putting their finishing touches on their full project, scheduled for release during the 3rd quarter of 2020. Based in Wilmington, Delaware, the fivesome unit has done performances, creating a buzz and brand building during the last four years. With the release of their first single, "Karnivor," featuring Rap Icon, Redman, things have been set for music lovers to get ready for what's to come.
The album promises to be primarily an eclectic collection of Alternative Soul with a blend of rock, pop, country, hip hop, and some surprises. With a shared vision of creativity and burning ambition, Geoffrey Giordano [guitar], Lucky aka Beatz [drums], Red [bass], Dustin Manucci [lead guitar] & Genesis Z [All other instruments] are preparing for their epic release.
Genesis Z, aka Genesis Ian, originally from Subic Bay, Philippines, is a known singer-songwriter-musician and producer. He has produced for the likes of Busta Rhymes, Spliff Star, Rah Digga, Nate Dogg, Slim Da Mobster, Kat Williams, Ty James, and many more iconic names. Genesis has also scored and demoed songs for Lauren Hill, Seal, and Christina Milian.
Genesis Z & The Black Mambas are presently available for interviews and special guest appearances. Stay tuned for the release of the "Karnivor," music video July 7, 2020
Contact:
Management: Kenneth Hawkes - [email protected] | 302 333 - 2929
Band's Website: www.genesiszandtheblackmambas.com
White Lion Audio [label]: www.whitelionaudio.com
Campaign Publicity: SamsDigital.Net PR | [email protected] | 601 389 - 7507
SOURCE Genesis Z & The Black Mambas