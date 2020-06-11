GeneStore Launches Affordable 'Made in France' COVID-19 RT PCR Test Kit at € 9.9 That Delivers Results in 1 hour

- CNR - Centre National De Reference Des Virus De Infections Respiratoires, France, has validated and approved GeneStore RT PCR test for COVID-19

- The test which is 'Made in France', helps deliver results in 1 hour, and is based on a multiplexed one-step RT PCR approach

- GeneStore is commercialising the test at a highly affordable price point of 9,9 Euros, to facilitate higher volumes of testing globally

- The CE-IVD marked test is now being shipped across the European Union, Africa, Latin America and Southeast Asia to expedite availability

- The company can manufacture 1 million test kits per month in France