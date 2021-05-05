Genesys Completes Acquisition of Bold360 from LogMeIn

SAN FRANCISCO, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesys ®, a global leader in cloud customer experience and contact center solutions , has completed its acquisition of Bold360 from LogMeIn, advancing its Experience as a Service(SM) vision. Bold360 is known for its leading digital capabilities, including conversational AI, dynamic knowledge base and intuitive agent experience.

By uniting Bold360's complementary capabilities with the Genesys AI and data platform and partner ecosystem, Genesys will enable companies to deliver experiences that are fluid, context-based and personalized across any part of their business or channel. With Bold360, Genesys will accelerate its vision for Experience as a Service, reimagining how empathy can inextricably link marketing, sales and service experiences for customers.

"We are excited to welcome Bold360 to Genesys," said Barry O'Sullivan, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Genesys Digital and AI. "We expect their AI-powered digital engagement coupled with Genesys solutions will be unmatched as we continue to enable our customers to orchestrate a differentiated experience."

Bold360 joins the Genesys Digital and AI business unit led by O'Sullivan. The acquisition is expected to build on the company's momentum in the market, with record-setting cloud growth and more than 800 new customers on Genesys Cloud™ and Genesys Engage Multicloud™ in fiscal year 2021.

About Genesys

Every year, Genesys® delivers more than 70 billion remarkable customer experiences for organizations in over 100 countries. Through the power of the cloud and AI, our technology connects every customer moment across marketing, sales and service on any channel, while also improving employee experiences. Genesys pioneered Experience as a ServiceSM so organizations of any size can provide true personalization at scale, interact with empathy, and foster customer trust and loyalty. Visit www.genesys.com.

