Genesys Spine is pleased to announce the launch of our Sacroiliac Joint Fusion System

Dual thread designs incorporate a differential pitch for controlled compression across the joint.

Cannulated design allows for minimally invasive placement.

Offered in fully threaded and dual threaded configurations.

Optional washers designed to maximize purchase on the ilium without burying the implant head in the bone.

Increased surface roughness to help facilitate osteoinduction.

Rifled inner diameter to reduce inadvertent targeting pin migration.

"The Genesys Spine SI Fusion System is a game changer. It provides one streamlined system that addresses the pathology of sacroiliitis in both the lateral and posterior approaches. Many SI pain patients are mis/underdiagnosed due to their pain mimicking low back pain. This system will deliver health care providers with versatile tools to treat these patients in need of an SI Joint Fusion."

-Dr. Kaywan Gamadia, DO Cape Spine & Neurosurgery Cape Girardeau, MO

