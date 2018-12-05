Genetic Immunity Presents at First Russian-Chinese HIV Congress in Moscow

MOSCOW, Dec. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Genetic Immunity is pleased to announce that it was invited to present at the first Russian-Chinese HIV Congress in Moscow.

Peter Boros, Genetic Immunity`s President presented the Company's pDNA-based platform technology and clinical trial data relating to HIV in front of an esteemed gathering of HIV experts.

As part of the presentation, Genetic Immunity announced the launch of a Phase III clinical trial for the company's lead product candidate, a therapeutic HIV vaccine, to be conducted at the Moscow City Center for the Prevention and Control of AIDS, with the planned enrollment of up to 200 patients. Upon successful completion, Genetic Immunity plans to apply for marketing approval in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) region.

"It was an honor to have been invited and to present in front of such a highly regarded group of HIV experts from Russia, China and the United States. I believe our presentation was well-received and we are all looking forward to a successful trial completion. If marketing approval is granted, our therapeutic HIV vaccine could introduce a paradigm shift in treating HIV," stated Boros.

The DermaVir platform contains a novel plasmid DNA that encodes most HIV genes. The vaccine is administered topically using the DermaPrep medical device.

"Mr. Boros gave an excellent presentation about Genetic Immunity's therapeutic vaccine platform with a special emphasis on the company's HIV results to date. I look forward to completing the planned Phase III trial, and - upon a successful result - to treating patients with a very promising new vaccine product," added Professor Alexey Mazus, Head of the Moscow City Center for the Prevention and Control of AIDS.

About Genetic Immunity

Genetic Immunity is a development-stage biotechnology company focusing on therapeutic vaccine research. The company's proprietary platform technology, based on transdermally delivered pDNA, can be effective in boosting the immune system to fight diseases, including viral infection like HIV, a diverse range of cancers, and allergy, among others. Genetic Immunity's lead product candidate for the treatment of HIV has completed three clinical trials to date with well-established immune boosting properties. Building on the HIV data to date, the Company is now expanding its product portfolio into several cancer indications.

Website: http://www.geneticimmunity.com

Further information: Viktor Rozsnyay, CEO, Genetic Immunity, viktor@geneticimmunity.com

Media enquiries: Vladislav Shayman, Managing Partner, Expertise Institute, vladislav.shayman@expertinst.com

SOURCE Genetic Immunity