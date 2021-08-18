Genetic Testing Market - Expected Growth of USD 5.39 billion| Segmentation based on Product, Application & Geography| Technavio

Some of the major highlights from Technavio's Genetic Testing Market B2B Market report:

The genetic testing market has the potential to size has the potential to grow by USD 5.39 billion during 2021-2025.

The rising prevalence of genetic diseases and disorders is notably driving the genetic testing market growth

The varying regulations on genetic testing globally may impede market growth.

Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies Inc., bioMerieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Illumina Inc., Myriad Genetics Inc., QIAGEN NV, Quest Diagnostics Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. are a few of the key vendors in the genetic testing market.

40% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is a key market for genetic testing in North America .

The genetic testing market vendors should focus on grabbing business opportunities from the equipment segment as it accounted for the largest market share in the base year.

Genetic Testing Market Report: Overview

Genetic Testing Market: Key Drivers & Trends

According to our research output, there has been a positive impact on the market growth post-COVID-19 era. The factors driving the genetic testing market growth are the rising approval of advanced genetic testing products and increasing affordability due to the reduction in the cost of genetic testing. Issues related to product recalls and the lack of trained genetic professionals are the challenges for the Genetic testing market.

Segmentation by Key Vendors | Genetic Testing Market

Abbott Laboratories

Agilent Technologies Inc.

bioMerieux SA

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Illumina Inc.

Myriad Genetics Inc.

QIAGEN NV

Quest Diagnostics Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

The Genetic Testing Market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Segmentation by Key Regions | Genetic Testing Market

Growing concerns on early disease diagnosis, a significant rise in commercial approvals for advanced genetic testing products, and the increasing use of pharmacogenomic testing will facilitate the genetic testing market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Segmentation by Revenue Generating Product | Genetic Testing Market

The genetic testing market share growth by the equipment segment will be significant during the forecast period. Genetic testing equipment comprises analyzers, PCR systems, and next-generation sequencers.

Table of Contents

Key Insights

Genetic Testing Market Overview

Market Sizing

Genetic Testing Market: Key Drivers & Trends

Genetic Testing Market by – Product, Regions & Vendors

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

