Genetic Testing Market Analysis 2020-2024 with Profiles of Key Companies Including Genomics, Inc, Abbott Diagnostics, Agilent, Beckman Coulter, Inc, Bioarray Genetics and More

DUBLIN, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Genetic Testing. Global Market Forecasts for Applications and Technologies. Updated for COVID-19 Pandemic impact with Executive and Consultant Guides 2020 to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report explores how the large genetic testing cancer segment has been impacted by COVID-19. Genetic Blizzard is creating a confusing array of new tests. Will all newborns receive Whole Genomic Sequencing at birth? What has happened to Direct to Consumer?
The role of genetics in health and disease is just now being understood. This new knowledge, combined with lower pricing is driving the Genetic Testing industry to record growth. New drugs may only work for people with a certain genetic makeup, and this too is driving the Genetic Testing Industry. The traditional genetic testing market is growing in volume and growing in the breadth of tests creating a new life for the industry. The report forecasts the market size out to 2024. The report includes detailed breakouts for 14 countries and 5 regions.
Predictive Diagnostics? Pharmacogenomic Testing? Direct to Consumer? Find out about the technology in readily understood terms that explain the jargon. What are the issues? Find the opportunities and pitfalls. Understand growth expectations and the ultimate market forecasts for the next five years.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction and Market Definition
1.1 Genetic Testing Definition in This Report
1.2 The Genomics Revolution
1.3 Market Definition
1.4 U.S. Medical Market and laboratory Testing - Perspective
2. Market Overview
2.1 Market Participants Play Different Roles
2.2 Genetic Tests -Types, Examples and Discussion
2.3 Industry Structure
2.4 Market Shares of Key Genetics Players - Analysis
3. Market Trends
3.1 Factors Driving Growth
3.2 Factors Limiting Growth
3.3 Instrumentation and Automation
3.4 Diagnostic Technology Development
4. Genetic Testing Recent Developments
5. Profiles of Key Companies
- Genomics, Inc
- 23andME Inc
- Abbott Diagnostics
- AccuraGen Inc
- Adaptive Biotechnologies
- Admera Health, LLC
- Agena Bioscience, Inc
- Agilent
- Akonni Biosystems
- Ancestry.com LLC
- Anchor Dx
- ArcherDx, Inc
- ARUP Laboratories
- Asuragen
- Baylor Miraca Genetics Laboratories
- Beckman Coulter, Inc
- Becton, Dickinson and Company
- BGI Genomics Co. Ltd
- Bioarray Genetics
- Biocept, Inc
- Biodesix Inc
- BioFluidica
- BioGenex
- Biolidics Ltd
- bioMrieux Diagnostics
- Bioneer Corporation
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc
- Bio-Techne
- Cancer Genetics
- Caris Molecular Diagnostics
- CellMax Life
- Centogene
- Chronix Biomedical
- Circulogene
- Clinical Genomics
- Color Genomics
- Complete Genomics, Inc. - A BGI Company
- Cynvenio
- Dante Labs
- Datar Cancer Genetics Limited
- Diasorin S.p.A
- Epic Sciences
- Epigenomics AG
- Eurofins Scientific
- Excellerate Bioscience
- Exosome Diagnostics
- Fabric Genomics
- Fluidigm Corp
- Foundation Medicine
- Freenome
- FUJIFILM Wako Diagnostics
- Fujirebio
- GE Global Research
- GE Healthcare Life Sciences
- Gene by Gene, Ltd
- Genedrive
- GeneFirst Ltd
- Genetron Health (Beijing) Co., Ltd
- Genewiz
- Genomic Health
- Genomics England
- Genomics Personalized Health (GPH)
- GenomOncology
- Genzyme Corporation
- Grail, Inc
- Grifols
- Guardant Health
- Guardiome
- HeiScreen
- Helix
- Helomics
- Hologic
- Horizon Discovery
- HTG Molecular Diagnostics
- Human Longevity, Inc. iCellate
- Illumina
- Incell Dx
- Inivata
- Integrated Diagnostics
- Invitae Corporation
- Invivoscribe
- Karius
- Macrogen
- MDNA Life SCIENCES, Inc
- MDx Health
- Medgenome
- Meridian Bioscience
- Mesa Biotech
- MIODx
- miR Scientific
- MNG Labs
- Molecular MD
- NantHealth, Inc
- Natera
- Nebula Genomics
- NeoGenomics
- New Oncology
- Novogene Bioinformatics Technology Co., Ltd
- Omega Bioservices
- OncoDNA
- ORIG3N, Inc
- Origene Technologies
- Oxford Nanopore Technologies
- Pacific Biosciences
- Panagene
- Perkin Elmer
- Personal Genome Diagnostics
- Personalis
- Precipio
- PrecisionMed
- Promega
- Protagen Diagnostics
- Qiagen Gmbh
- Quantumdx
- Regeneron
- Roche Molecular Diagnostics
- Roswell Biotechnologies
- Seegene
- Sequencing.com
- Siemens Healthineers
- simfo GmbH
- Singlera Genomics Inc
- SkylineDx
- Stratos Genomics
- Sure Genomics, Inc
- Sysmex
- Sysmex Inostics
- Tempus Labs, Inc
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc
- Veritas Genetics
- Volition
6. Global Market Size
6.1 Global Market by Country
6.2 Global Market by Application
6.3 Global Market by Technology
7. Market Sizes by Application
7.1 Newborn Testing Market
7.2 NIPT Market
7.3 Predictive Testing Market
7.4 Oncology Testing Market
7.5 DTC Testing Market
7.6 Other Testing Market
8. Global Genetic Testing Market by Technology
9. The Future of Genetic Testing
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lah8eu
