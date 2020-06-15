Genetic Testing Market Analysis 2020-2024 with Profiles of Key Companies Including Genomics, Inc, Abbott Diagnostics, Agilent, Beckman Coulter, Inc, Bioarray Genetics and More

DUBLIN, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Genetic Testing. Global Market Forecasts for Applications and Technologies. Updated for COVID-19 Pandemic impact with Executive and Consultant Guides 2020 to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report explores how the large genetic testing cancer segment has been impacted by COVID-19. Genetic Blizzard is creating a confusing array of new tests. Will all newborns receive Whole Genomic Sequencing at birth? What has happened to Direct to Consumer?

The role of genetics in health and disease is just now being understood. This new knowledge, combined with lower pricing is driving the Genetic Testing industry to record growth. New drugs may only work for people with a certain genetic makeup, and this too is driving the Genetic Testing Industry. The traditional genetic testing market is growing in volume and growing in the breadth of tests creating a new life for the industry. The report forecasts the market size out to 2024. The report includes detailed breakouts for 14 countries and 5 regions.

Predictive Diagnostics? Pharmacogenomic Testing? Direct to Consumer? Find out about the technology in readily understood terms that explain the jargon. What are the issues? Find the opportunities and pitfalls. Understand growth expectations and the ultimate market forecasts for the next five years.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction and Market Definition

1.1 Genetic Testing Definition in This Report

1.2 The Genomics Revolution

1.3 Market Definition

1.4 U.S. Medical Market and laboratory Testing - Perspective



2. Market Overview

2.1 Market Participants Play Different Roles

2.2 Genetic Tests -Types, Examples and Discussion

2.3 Industry Structure

2.4 Market Shares of Key Genetics Players - Analysis

3. Market Trends

3.1 Factors Driving Growth

3.2 Factors Limiting Growth

3.3 Instrumentation and Automation

3.4 Diagnostic Technology Development



4. Genetic Testing Recent Developments

5. Profiles of Key Companies

Genomics, Inc

23andME Inc

Abbott Diagnostics

AccuraGen Inc

Adaptive Biotechnologies

Admera Health, LLC

Agena Bioscience, Inc

Agilent

Akonni Biosystems

Ancestry.com LLC

Anchor Dx

ArcherDx, Inc

ARUP Laboratories

Asuragen

Baylor Miraca Genetics Laboratories

Beckman Coulter , Inc

, Inc Becton, Dickinson and Company

BGI Genomics Co. Ltd

Bioarray Genetics

Biocept, Inc

Biodesix Inc

BioFluidica

BioGenex

Biolidics Ltd

bioMrieux Diagnostics

Bioneer Corporation

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

Bio-Techne

Cancer Genetics

Caris Molecular Diagnostics

CellMax Life

Centogene

Chronix Biomedical

Circulogene

Clinical Genomics

Color Genomics

Complete Genomics, Inc. - A BGI Company

Cynvenio

Dante Labs

Datar Cancer Genetics Limited

Diasorin S.p.A

Epic Sciences

Epigenomics AG

Eurofins Scientific

Excellerate Bioscience

Exosome Diagnostics

Fabric Genomics

Fluidigm Corp

Foundation Medicine

Freenome

FUJIFILM Wako Diagnostics

Fujirebio

GE Global Research

GE Healthcare Life Sciences

Gene by Gene, Ltd

Genedrive

GeneFirst Ltd

Genetron Health ( Beijing ) Co., Ltd

) Co., Ltd Genewiz

Genomic Health

Genomics England

Genomics Personalized Health (GPH)

GenomOncology

Genzyme Corporation

Grail, Inc

Grifols

Guardant Health

Guardiome

HeiScreen

Helix

Helomics

Hologic

Horizon Discovery

HTG Molecular Diagnostics

Human Longevity, Inc. iCellate

Illumina

Incell Dx

Inivata

Integrated Diagnostics

Invitae Corporation

Invivoscribe

Karius

Macrogen

MDNA Life SCIENCES, Inc

MDx Health

Medgenome

Meridian Bioscience

Mesa Biotech

MIODx

miR Scientific

MNG Labs

Molecular MD

NantHealth, Inc

Natera

Nebula Genomics

NeoGenomics

New Oncology

Novogene Bioinformatics Technology Co., Ltd

Omega Bioservices

OncoDNA

ORIG3N, Inc

Origene Technologies

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Pacific Biosciences

Panagene

Perkin Elmer

Personal Genome Diagnostics

Personalis

Precipio

PrecisionMed

Promega

Protagen Diagnostics

Qiagen Gmbh

Quantumdx

Regeneron

Roche Molecular Diagnostics

Roswell Biotechnologies

Seegene

Sequencing.com

Siemens Healthineers

simfo GmbH

Singlera Genomics Inc

SkylineDx

Stratos Genomics

Sure Genomics, Inc

Sysmex

Sysmex Inostics

Tempus Labs, Inc

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Veritas Genetics

Volition

6. Global Market Size

6.1 Global Market by Country

6.2 Global Market by Application

6.3 Global Market by Technology



7. Market Sizes by Application

7.1 Newborn Testing Market

7.2 NIPT Market

7.3 Predictive Testing Market

7.4 Oncology Testing Market

7.5 DTC Testing Market

7.6 Other Testing Market



8. Global Genetic Testing Market by Technology



9. The Future of Genetic Testing

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lah8eu

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

