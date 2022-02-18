Genetic Testing Market in APAC to Grow by USD 1.31 Bn | Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

Feb 18, 2022, 03:00 ET

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The genetic testing market in APAC is expected to grow by USD 1.31 bn from 2021 to 2026. Technavio estimates that the market will progress at a CAGR of 13.21%. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Find out key information regarding the genetic testing market in APAC. Read Free Sample Report

Genetic Testing Market in APAC 2022-2026: Scope

The report also covers the following areas:

Genetic Testing Market in APAC 2022-2026: Segmentation

By product, the genetic testing market in APAC has been segmented into equipment and consumables. The equipment segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The use of automated genetic equipment in clinical diagnostic laboratories has helped in reducing the workload, increasing accuracy, and improving the efficiency of clinicians by automating deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) and ribonucleic acid (RNA) purification, isolation, and amplification processes. The rising demand for early disease diagnosis, along with the availability of advanced genetic testing equipment, is expected to fuel the revenue growth of the equipment segment during the forecast period.

By application, the market has been segmented into cancer diagnosis, genetic disease diagnosis, cardiovascular disease diagnosis, and others. The cancer diagnosis segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Genetic tests and devices for various types of cancer are increasing significantly. It is necessary to have a broad product portfolio to meet the requirement of diagnosing various cancers.

Learn about the contribution of each segment of the market. View Our Free Sample Report Now

Genetic Testing Market in APAC 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Some of the major vendors of the genetic testing market in APAC include Abbott Laboratories, Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Danaher Corp., Exact Sciences Corp., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Illumina Inc., Mapmygenome India Ltd., Myriad Genetics Inc., QIAGEN NV, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

  • Abbott Laboratories - The company offers genetic testing products such as Vysis CEP 12 SpectrumOrange DNA Probe Kit and Vysis CEP 8 SpectrumOrange DNA Probe Kit.
  • Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - The company offers genetic testing products such as pGLO Bacterial Transformation kit, elegans Behavior kit, and others.
  • Danaher Corp. - The company offers genetic testing products such as Xpert BCR-ABL Ultra and Xpert Bladder Cancer Detection.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000. View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!

Genetic Testing Market in APAC 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist genetic testing market growth in APAC during the next five years
  • Estimation of the genetic testing market size in APAC and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the genetic testing market in APAC
  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of genetic testing market vendors in APAC 

Related Reports:

Single Cell Analysis Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Brain Tumor Diagnostics Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Genetic Testing Market In APAC Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.21%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 1.31 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

12.64

Key consumer countries

US, China, and India

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Abbott Laboratories, Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Danaher Corp., Exact Sciences Corp., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Illumina Inc., Mapmygenome India Ltd., Myriad Genetics Inc., QIAGEN NV, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

For more valuable insights, Download Latest Free Sample Report

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary                           

                1.1 Market Overview

                                Exhibit 01:  Key Finding 1

                                Exhibit 02:  Key Finding 2

                                Exhibit 03:  Key Finding 5

                                Exhibit 04:  Key Finding 6

                                Exhibit 05:  Key Finding 7

2. Market Landscape                             

                2.1 Market ecosystem             

                                2.1.1 Parent Market

                                Exhibit 06:  Parent market

                                Exhibit 07:  Market characteristics

                2.2 Value chain analysis           

                                Exhibit 08: Value chain analysis: Healthcare Equipment Market

                                2.2.1 Research and development

                                2.2.2 Inputs

                                2.2.3 Operations

                                2.2.4 Distribution

                                2.2.5 Marketing and sales

                                2.2.6 Post-sales and services

                                2.2.7 Industry innovations

3. Market Sizing                       

                3.1 Market definition

                                Exhibit 09:  Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

                3.2 Market segment analysis 

                                Exhibit 10:  Market segments

                3.3 Market size 2021 

                3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026 

                                Exhibit 11:  Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)

                                Exhibit 12:  Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis                          

                4.1 Five Forces Summary        

                                Exhibit 13:  Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026

                4.2 Bargaining power of buyers           

                                Exhibit 14:  Bargaining power of buyers

                4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers       

                                Exhibit 15: Bargaining power of suppliers

                4.4 Threat of new entrants    

                                Exhibit 16: Threat of new entrants

                4.5 Threat of substitutes         

                                Exhibit 17: Threat of substitutes

                4.6 Threat of rivalry   

                                Exhibit 18: Threat of rivalry

                4.7 Market condition

                                Exhibit 19:  Market condition - Five forces 2021

5.Market Segmentation by Product                

                5.1 Market segments

                                Exhibit 20:  Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

                5.2 Comparison by Product    

                                Exhibit 21:  Comparison by Product

                5.3 Equipment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026   

                                Exhibit 22:  Equipment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

                                Exhibit 23:  Equipment - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

                5.4 Consumables - Market size and forecast 2021-2026              

                                Exhibit 24:  Consumables - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

                                Exhibit 25:  Consumables - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

                5.5 Market opportunity by Product    

                                Exhibit 26:  Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by Application                         

                6.1 Market segments

                                Exhibit 27:  Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

                6.2 Comparison by Application             

                                Exhibit 28:  Comparison by Application

                6.3 Cancer diagnosis - Market size and forecast 2021-2026       

                                Exhibit 29:  Cancer diagnosis - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

                                Exhibit 30:  Cancer diagnosis - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

                6.4 Genetic disease diagnosis - Market size and forecast 2021-2026      

                                Exhibit 31:  Genetic disease diagnosis - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

                                Exhibit 32:  Genetic disease diagnosis - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

                6.5 Cardiovascular disease diagnosis - Market size and forecast 2021-2026        

                                Exhibit 33:  Cardiovascular disease diagnosis - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

                                Exhibit 34:  Cardiovascular disease diagnosis - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

                6.6 Others  - Market size and forecast 2021-2026          

                                Exhibit 35:  Others  - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

                                Exhibit 36:  Others  - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

                6.7 Market opportunity by Application              

                                Exhibit 37:  Market opportunity by Application

7. Customer landscape                         

                7.1 Overview

                                Exhibit 38: Customer landscape

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends                   

                8.1 Market drivers     

                                8.1.1 Rising approval of advanced genetic testing products

                                8.1.2 Increasing application of genetic testing in oncology

                                8.1.3 Rising strategic partnership

                8.2 Market challenges              

                                8.2.1 Varying regulations on genetic testing and research

                                8.2.2 High cost of genetic testing

                                8.2.3 Social and ethical implications of genetic testing

                                Exhibit 39:  Impact of drivers and challenges

                8.3 Market trends      

                                8.3.1 Advancements in next-generation sequencing

                                8.3.2 Rising adoption of genetic tests for COVID-19

                                8.3.3 Growing adoption of pharmacogenetic testing in reducing adverse drug events

9. Vendor Landscape                             

                9.1 Overview

                                Exhibit 40:  Vendor landscape

                9.2 Vendor Disruption              

                                Exhibit 41: Landscape disruption

                                Exhibit 42: Industry risks

                9.3 Competitive Scenario        

10. Vendor Analysis               

                10.1 Vendors covered              

                                Exhibit 43: Vendors covered

                10.2 Market positioning of vendors    

                                Exhibit 44: Market positioning of vendors

                10.3 Abbott Laboratories        

                                Exhibit 45:  Abbott Laboratories  - Overview

                                Exhibit 46:  Abbott Laboratories  - Business segments

                                Exhibit 47:  Abbott Laboratories – Key news

                                Exhibit 48:  Abbott Laboratories  - Key offerings

                                Exhibit 49:  Abbott Laboratories  - Segment focus

                10.4 Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.               

                                Exhibit 50:  Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - Overview

                                Exhibit 51:  Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - Business segments

                                Exhibit 52:  Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. – Key news

                                Exhibit 53:  Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - Key offerings

                                Exhibit 54:  Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - Segment focus

                10.5 Danaher Corp.   

                                Exhibit 55:  Danaher Corp. - Overview

                                Exhibit 56:  Danaher Corp. - Business segments

                                Exhibit 57:  Danaher Corp. – Key news

                                Exhibit 58:  Danaher Corp. - Key offerings

                                Exhibit 59:  Danaher Corp. - Segment focus

                10.6 Exact Sciences Corp.        

                                Exhibit 60:  Exact Sciences Corp. - Overview

                                Exhibit 61:  Exact Sciences Corp. - Business segments

                                Exhibit 62:  Exact Sciences Corp. – Key news

                                Exhibit 63:  Exact Sciences Corp. - Key offerings

                                Exhibit 64:  Exact Sciences Corp. - Segment focus

              10.7 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

                               Exhibit 65:  F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. - Overview         

                                Exhibit 66:  F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. - Business segments     

                                Exhibit 67:  F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. – Key news       

                                Exhibit 68:  F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. - Key offerings 

                                Exhibit 69:  F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. - Segment focus             

                10.8 Illumina Inc.        

                                Exhibit 70:  Illumina Inc. - Overview

                                Exhibit 71:  Illumina Inc. - Product and service

                                Exhibit 72:  Illumina Inc. – Key news

                                Exhibit 73:  Illumina Inc. - Key offerings

                10.9 Mapmygenome India Ltd.             

                                Exhibit 74:  Mapmygenome India Ltd. - Overview

                                Exhibit 75:  Mapmygenome India Ltd. - Product and service

                                Exhibit 76:  Mapmygenome India Ltd. - Key offerings

                10.10 Myriad Genetics Inc.     

                                Exhibit 77:  Myriad Genetics Inc. - Overview

                                Exhibit 78:  Myriad Genetics Inc. - Business segments

                                Exhibit 79:  Myriad Genetics Inc. – Key news

                                Exhibit 80:  Myriad Genetics Inc. - Key offerings

                                Exhibit 81:  Myriad Genetics Inc. - Segment focus

                10.11 QIAGEN NV      

                                Exhibit 82:  QIAGEN NV - Overview

                                Exhibit 83:  QIAGEN NV - Business segments

                                Exhibit 84:  QIAGEN NV – Key news

                                Exhibit 85:  QIAGEN NV - Key offerings

                                Exhibit 86:  QIAGEN NV - Segment focus

                10.12 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.      

                                Exhibit 87:  Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Overview

                                Exhibit 88:  Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Business segments

                                Exhibit 89:  Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. – Key news

                                Exhibit 90:  Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key offerings

                                Exhibit 91:  Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Segment focus

11. Appendix                            

                11.1 Scope of the report         

                                11.1.1 Market definition

                                11.1.2 Objectives

                                11.1.3 Notes and caveats

                11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$            

                                Exhibit 92: Currency conversion rates for US$?

                11.3 Research Methodology 

                                Exhibit 93: Research Methodology

                                Exhibit 94: Validation techniques employed for market sizing?

                                Exhibit 95: Information sources

                11.4 List of abbreviations        

                                Exhibit 96: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Warehouse Drums and Barrels Market to Grow by USD 2.32 | Technavio...

Delta Robots Market Size to Grow by USD 403.88 Million | Evolving ...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics