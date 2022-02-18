Genetic Testing Market in APAC to Grow by USD 1.31 Bn | Technavio

Genetic Testing Market in APAC 2022-2026: Scope

The report also covers the following areas:

Genetic Testing Market in APAC 2022-2026: Segmentation

By product, the genetic testing market in APAC has been segmented into equipment and consumables. The equipment segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The use of automated genetic equipment in clinical diagnostic laboratories has helped in reducing the workload, increasing accuracy, and improving the efficiency of clinicians by automating deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) and ribonucleic acid (RNA) purification, isolation, and amplification processes. The rising demand for early disease diagnosis, along with the availability of advanced genetic testing equipment, is expected to fuel the revenue growth of the equipment segment during the forecast period.

By application, the market has been segmented into cancer diagnosis, genetic disease diagnosis, cardiovascular disease diagnosis, and others. The cancer diagnosis segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Genetic tests and devices for various types of cancer are increasing significantly. It is necessary to have a broad product portfolio to meet the requirement of diagnosing various cancers.

Genetic Testing Market in APAC 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Some of the major vendors of the genetic testing market in APAC include Abbott Laboratories, Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Danaher Corp., Exact Sciences Corp., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Illumina Inc., Mapmygenome India Ltd., Myriad Genetics Inc., QIAGEN NV, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

Abbott Laboratories - The company offers genetic testing products such as Vysis CEP 12 SpectrumOrange DNA Probe Kit and Vysis CEP 8 SpectrumOrange DNA Probe Kit.

Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - The company offers genetic testing products such as pGLO Bacterial Transformation kit, elegans Behavior kit, and others.

Danaher Corp. - The company offers genetic testing products such as Xpert BCR-ABL Ultra and Xpert Bladder Cancer Detection.

Genetic Testing Market in APAC 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist genetic testing market growth in APAC during the next five years

Estimation of the genetic testing market size in APAC and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the genetic testing market in APAC

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of genetic testing market vendors in APAC

Genetic Testing Market In APAC Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.21% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.31 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 12.64 Key consumer countries US, China, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Danaher Corp., Exact Sciences Corp., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Illumina Inc., Mapmygenome India Ltd., Myriad Genetics Inc., QIAGEN NV, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

