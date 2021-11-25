Genetically Modified Seeds Market Size to grow by USD 14.63 bn | Rise in Adoption of Biofuels to Boost Growth | Technavio

The genetically modified seeds market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Genetically Modified Seeds Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Product

Corn



Soybean



Cotton



Canola



Others

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



South America



MEA

Genetically Modified Seeds Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The rise in adoption of biofuels, threat from global food companies to non-GM food products, and premium pricing of non-GM food products will offer immense growth opportunities. However, factors such as new technologies like vertical farming reducing the use of GM seeds and increase in the demand for organic food products will challenge the growth of the market participants.

Genetically Modified Seeds Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the genetically modified seeds market, including Barenbrug Holding B.V, BASF SE, Bayer AG, Corteva Inc., Groupe Limagrain Holding, KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA, Land O Lakes Inc., Sakata Seed Corp., Syngenta AG, and Takii & Co. Ltd. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the genetically modified seeds market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Genetically Modified Seeds Market 2021-2025: Regional Analysis

Technavio's market research report includes detailed information on the competitive intelligence, marketing gaps, and regional opportunities for vendors. Our reports help organizations in making efficient business plans. According to our research, 31% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. India is one of the key countries for the genetically modified seeds market in APAC. Market growth in this region is expected to be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The increasing consumption from the growing population is expected to drive the genetically modified seeds market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

Genetically Modified Seeds Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist genetically modified seeds market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the genetically modified seeds market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the genetically modified seeds market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of genetically modified seeds market vendors

Genetically Modified Seeds Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.14% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 14.63 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.62 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 31% Key consumer countries US, Brazil, Argentina, India, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Barenbrug Holding B.V, BASF SE, Bayer AG, Corteva Inc., Groupe Limagrain Holding, KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA, Land O Lakes Inc., Sakata Seed Corp., Syngenta AG, and Takii & Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

