Geneva Commons Announces Annual Fall Fest for Oct. 28th on 'The Green'

GENEVA, Ill., Sept. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The annual Fall Fest at Geneva Commons will take place on its newly renovated gathering area, The Green, on Sunday, Oct. 28, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The event, which is free and open to the public, replaces the usual trick-or-treating from store to store at the open air center. According to Property Manager Cathy Charhut, "This is a much more interactive family experience and a fun setting for the community to come together."

A live scarecrow entertains kids in the hay bale maze during Fall Fest at Geneva Commons.

Fall Fest will feature games, prizes, music, treats, raffles and plenty of great photo opportunities. Planned activities include:

Hay bale maze – Pumpkin painting – Cornhole games – Giant inflatable pumpkin – Face painters and balloon artists – Live scarecrow and trolls – DJ music

"The response we received last year after our first Fall Fest was overwhelmingly positive, even though the courtyard area was under construction and we had to erect tents in the parking lot," says Ms Charhut. Now that the renovation is complete, she says they're expecting this year's event to be even better. Since its grand opening this summer, The Green has already become a popular destination within the community for a host of free events, including concerts, movie nights, yoga classes and more.

Additional details and updates about Fall Fest and other upcoming events on The Green can be found at www.shopgenevacommons.com or on the center's Facebook page at facebook.com/genevacommons.

Geneva Commons is located on Randall Road at Williamsburg Avenue in Geneva, Illinois. The lifestyle center features a wide selection of stores and restaurants, including Sephora, MAC, Chico's, Talbots, Crate & Barrel, Williams-Sonoma, Pottery Barn, H&M, Dick's Sporting Goods and over 70 specialty shops and dining options. For more information, please contact Cathy Charhut at 630-262-0044 or ccharhut@midamericagrp.com.

Links to Fall Fest 2017 photos:

http://shopgenevacommons.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Fall-Fest-2017-Kidsonhay.jpg



http://shopgenevacommons.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Fall-Fest-2017.jpg

SOURCE Geneva Commons

Related Links

http://www.shopgenevacommons.com

