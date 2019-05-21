Geneva Community Power Announces Enrollment Deadline in Order to Secure Matching Funds for Storm Water Control Projects

KATONAH, N.Y., May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Geneva Community Power announced that four hundred subscribers must be enrolled in the community solar program by June 26th in order to meet application deadlines for New York State matching funds intended to fund storm water control projects benefiting Seneca Lake.

Geneva Community Power, a local solar program launched by the Town of Geneva and Joule Community Power, will award Geneva a $25,000 sustainability grant once program enrollment reaches four hundred. On April 30th, the Town of Geneva announced its intention to use the $25,000 grant to undertake a storm water control project that will benefit Seneca Lake.

"The grant money can potentially be quadrupled," explained Ontario County Water Resource Technician Katie Cappiello. "The Water Quality Improvement Project (WQIP) program is a competitive reimbursement grant program through New York State that funds projects to address water quality concerns like those we're seeing in the Seneca Lake Watershed. It's a great opportunity for the Town and the watershed because this grant allows the Town of Geneva to really maximize their funds. WQIP requires a minimum local match of 25%, meaning that the $25,000 grant award from Geneva Community Power can be used to apply for $75,000 from the State for a total project budget of $100,000."

Mark Venuti, Supervisor for the Town of Geneva urges NYSEG customers in communities surrounding Seneca Lake to sign up for Geneva Community Power now. "To meet the WQIP program's application deadline for quality projects, we need to ensure that 400 people enroll in the community solar program. We can't apply for any matching funds without the $25,000, and we won't receive those funds until enrollment targets are met. If we don't meet the June deadline, we'll have to wait a year before we can apply for the State match. If you're considering joining the solar program, please enroll now. If you haven't considered it yet, please think about it now. By joining this program, subscribers can expect to save about 10% on electricity annually for up to 25 years, the Town of Geneva will be able to sponsor a potentially $100,000 watershed project (or several projects) to benefit Seneca Lake, and we can reduce our carbon footprint by supporting renewable energy generation. Participants can withdraw from the program at any time without penalty."

The Geneva Community Power renewable energy program is not just for Geneva residents. Any NYSEG residential and small business customer is eligible to enroll in the program to take advantage of electricity savings.

Watershed project specifics, including location, will be announced soon.

About Geneva Community Power

Geneva Community Power is a local renewable energy program serving residents and businesses in the New York Finger Lakes region. The Town of Geneva and Joule Community Power have partnered to establish the program that allows subscribers to benefit from solar energy by spending less on electricity while supporting clean energy generation. For more information or to enroll, please visit www.GenevaCommunityPower.com.

About Joule Community Power

Joule Community Power (Joule) works with municipalities and local partners to empower communities and facilitate their goals of providing residents and businesses with cleaner and cheaper energy. Joule principals were responsible for implementing New York State's first Community Choice Aggregation Program (CCA)—a program that enables communities to aggregate local energy demand in order to: 1) save money—gain leverage to procure less expensive electricity for residents and businesses, 2) make money—create new revenue opportunities by participating in energy markets, and 3) go green—gain local control to opt for clean and renewable generation sources. Joule is the only company in New York State offering CCA administrative services with a Public Service Commission-approved implementation plan that integrates local renewable energy projects, and only Joule has the expertise, relationships, and experience to effectively design, implement, and manage such a program. Joule's innovative renewable energy strategy in New York is driving new regulation and encouraging the Public Service Commission to rapidly advance innovative solutions. Joule Community Power is a division of Joule Assets. Learn more at: www.JouleCommunity.com.

