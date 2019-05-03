Geneva Financial Announces Inaugural Hero Awards with 'Hero Month' in May

"Geneva Gives was born out of a desire to make an impact on a very personal level in the communities we serve," said Telle´ VanTrojen, COO/Partner of Geneva Financial and the heart behind Geneva Gives. "We always want to give to those in need, but we also wanted to seek out the unsung heroes who impact their communities, be it through charitable work, leadership, stories of survival or pure inspiration."

Geneva Gives will focus on spotlighting community hero stories year-round, however, the organization wanted to dedicate an entire month every year to celebrating those heroes.

"The month of May is unique in that there are several 'National Days' and 'National Weeks' recognizing everyday American heroes including Police Officers, Teachers, Nurses and First Responders," said James Polinori, Chief Marketing Officer for the company. "May is also Military Appreciation Month and features Memorial Day, Mother's Day and Red Nose Day. We saw an abundance of opportunity to recognize real heroes in communities across the country" he continued.

Throughout the month of May, Geneva Financial is accepting nominations for local heroes in several categories. A hero in each category will be chosen as well as an overall 'Geneva Gives - Hero of the Year' to include a grant that can be applied to a cause they are championing or a charity of their choice.

Employees of Geneva Financial are mobilizing in an effort to build the Grant Fund for Heroes to support the inaugural hero award and will continue fundraising year-round in an effort to give back in their communities through the initiative.

"We wanted to start smaller for this first year, but we hope to grow it into an annual gala to celebrate the humans that make a difference in their communities" Polinori stated.

People who know of a hero in their community are encouraged to submit written or video stories of heroism at GenevaGives.com

Nominations open May 2, 2019 and will be accepted through May 27, 2019.

The Geneva Heroes and their stories will be announced on June 21, 2019

For more information, contact GenevaGives@genevafi.com

SOURCE Geneva Financial, LLC

