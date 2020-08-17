Geneva Financial names Spelman Award Winner and Army Veteran Calvin Ann Evans as CCO

"We are proud to welcome Calvin Ann to Geneva," said Telle VanTrojen, COO and Partner of Geneva Financial. "We have experienced explosive growth over the past 22 months and the level of experience and professionalism she brings will ensure our commitment to quality and compliance holds pace with our rapid evolution."

During her first week with Geneva, Calvin Ann received the prestigious Everett C. Spelman Award – an honor bestowed periodically from a major trade organization to an individual for extraordinary contributions to the mortgage lending industry, whose reputation of ethical and professional conduct with both the public and fellow lenders is exemplary, and whose record of service to the community and the mortgage lending industry is outstanding.

She is the first recipient of the Spelman Award since 2013.

Evans previously served as Chief Compliance Officer for Loan Simple, Inc. and Universal Lending Corporation where she was a recipient of the Colorado Mortgage Lenders Association's (CMLA) prestigious Robert G. Boucher award for her contributions to the industry and serves on the trade organization's Board of Directors. She was also recently honored by receiving an inaugural #NEXTPowerhouseAward.

A well-published and highly respected professional in her field, Evans has contributed coursework for the Mortgage Bankers Association and continues to serve as a subject matter expert.

"I'm thrilled to be joining a company that has been on a meteoric climb in the mortgage industry," said Evans. "I look forward to helping to secure the quality of that growth through advisement, systems and the highest level of compliance integrity," she continued.

Prior to entering the mortgage industry, Calvin Ann proudly served in the U. S. Army as a Chief Warrant Officer.

