Geneva Financial Promotes Joey Waters to Chief Secondary Officer

"Joey has been a key element to our success over these past few years, and we are thrilled to be able to promote him to Chief Secondary Officer," Telle VanTrojen, COO and Partner of Geneva Financial stated. "I look forward to what's next for Joey, his team and the company."

Waters joined Geneva Financial in 2016 and has since made huge strides in creating the company's Secondary Market department, transitioning from outsourcing to in-house, and developing the operation from the ground up. Joey also managed several company-wide platform transitions and under his leadership, his team manages all the Optimal Blue platform and users. Moving forward, Joey will take over as the Chief Officer and head of the Secondary Market sales and operations while continuing to provide the white-gloved, human-centric service Geneva Financial is known for.

Joey attended Union College in Kentucky with a Bachelor of Science in History in 2008 and has since risen through the ranks to become an expert in his field and will continue leveraging that expertise within his new role and beyond.

About Geneva Financial

Founded in 2007 by Aaron VanTrojen, Geneva Financial (NMLS 42056) is a direct mortgage lender headquartered in Chandler, Arizona with more than 130 branch locations in 45 states. Our mission at Geneva Financial is to approach every aspect of our business from the "inside-out". With a culture-forward mindset, we focus on our loan originators and support staff first to ensure an unbeatable experience for our customers.

Our Core Values were created as a daily reminder to operate with the inside-out approach in mind. Core Value #1 is the backbone of all our Core Values, our mission and our brand vision: Home Loans Powered by Humans®. Learn more about Geneva Financial Home Loans at www.GenevaFi.com

