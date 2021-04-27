Geneva Pipe and Precast Introduces the Perfect Pipe and Perfect Lined Manhole System

Proven mechanically resistant to raw sewer, Perfect Pipe and Perfect Lined Manhole are revolutionizing municipal wastewater management. The corrosion resistant pipe and manhole system has an anchored liner that provides 100% coverage and creates a smooth laminar flow with a tight seal. Utilizing an innovative design, the joints require no field welds in most sizes and can connect to most new or existing systems. Both Perfect Pipe and Perfect Lined Manhole System have a design life of 100+ years in most sanitary sewer environments.

Perfect Pipe consists of Reinforced Concrete Pipe (RCP) with an integrated High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) liner that is wet-cast in the pipe wall forming a corrosion-proof barrier. The pipe is Ideal in direct bury, trenchless, high loading, and high ground water applications. Perfect Lined Manhole System integrates a monolithic base and a Fiber Reinforced Plastic (FRP) liner with HDPE protected riser sections and lid. The one-pour base eliminates cold joints and connects to nearly any plastic, clay, concrete, or fiberglass sewer pipe.

"Using technology developed in Europe, we are now manufacturing Perfect Pipe and Perfect Lined Manhole Systems at our Geneva plant. The Perfect System truly provides superior performance and longevity over other sanitary sewer options," said Scott Montross, President and CEO of Northwest Pipe Company. "We look forward to working with regional engineers and municipalities as we demonstrate how the Perfect System offers a completely leak-proof and low maintenance sewer management solution."

For more detail and technical specifications on Perfect Pipe and Perfect Lined Manhole systems, please visit www.nwpipe.com.

About Northwest Pipe Company

Founded in 1966, Northwest Pipe Company is a leading manufacturer for water related infrastructure products. In addition to being the largest manufacturer of engineered steel water pipeline systems in North America, the Company produces high-quality precast and reinforced concrete products, Permalok® steel casing pipe, bar-wrapped concrete cylinder pipe, as well as linings, coatings, joints, and one of the largest offerings of fittings and specialized components. Northwest Pipe Company provides solution-based products for a wide range of markets including water transmission and infrastructure, water and wastewater plant piping, structural stormwater and sewer systems, trenchless technology, and piping rehabilitation. Strategically positioned to meet growing water and wastewater infrastructure needs, the Company is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington, and has manufacturing facilities across North America. Please visit www.nwpipe.com for more information.

