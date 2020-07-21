Geneva Supply Acquires Cascio Interstate Music, Takes Legendary Wisconsin Business In-House and Online

DELAVAN, Wis., July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wisconsin-based Geneva Supply has acquired Cascio Interstate Music, the 14th-largest musical instrument dealer in the United States. Through a voluntary receivership, the purchase solidifies a historic musical instrument retailer's ownership by an emerging E-commerce leader.

Both Mark Becker (L) and Jeff Peterson (R) say the Geneva Supply expansion is far from digressive and provides a differentiated experience and deeper engagement to give business and community support in Southern Wisconsin.

"One of the most exciting things about this acquisition is that we get to elevate a legendary Wisconsin business alongside us by delivering a range of musical products without geographical or distribution limitations at the same value," said Jeff Peterson, co-founder/CEO of Geneva Supply. "Top musical instrument manufacturing companies and brands now can find and channel new customers with a trusted and valued partner."

Launched in 2009, Geneva Supply provides brand strategy, digital marketing services, and supply chain solutions for Amazon and E-commerce platforms. Co-founders Jeff Peterson and Mark Becker were recognized as Small Business Persons of the Year by the U.S. Small Business Administration (2020).

Cascio Interstate Music was founded in 1946 by Frank Cascio as a small accordion studio in Milwaukee . It's become a national player in the music industry with products like Archer Guitars, Ravel Woodwinds, Union Drums, and Melokia Ukuleles and recommended by musicians and educators for over 70 years.

"Cascio Interstate Music has an impressive catalog of proven product performance, backed by a passion for music," said Mark Becker, co-founder/COO of Geneva Supply. "The business was built on decades of undeniable value and consumer loyalty. We have high expectations for expanding product availability to musicians and repositioning the seller model to the online marketplace to connect everything and everyone."

As demand grows for businesses to move online, Geneva Supply is helping organizations understand how E-commerce works and, in return, significantly impacting local and state economies.

The acquisition timing also presents an opportunity for Geneva Supply to host activities in greater Milwaukee and offer space for its growing workforce.

"Creating a relationship and a culture through new opportunities has always been our passion," said Peterson. "The Milwaukee metropolitan area is fast-growing for business development and offers historic hard-working charm for us to renew and create. It is a place we have long considered to stretch our roots."

Several talented team members have already merged into the Geneva Supply workplace. Jake Miller is a 13-year employee of Cascio Interstate Music and a talented musician who has accepted a new role as Brand Manager.

"I have seen the music industry shift, especially for beginners. Opportunities to build skills and stay connected now requires greater access to instruments and resources. This change has recharged the energy of those consumers and our product partners," said Miller. "But even more exciting is the art form the Geneva Supply team has for creating new beginnings. This puts Interstate Music exactly where it needs to be to keep musician momentum going."

