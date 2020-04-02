Geneva Supply Co-Founders Selected as Small Business Persons of the Year for Wisconsin

DELAVAN, Wis., April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Geneva Supply Co-Founders, Jeff Peterson and Mark Becker, have been selected as Wisconsin Small Business Persons of the Year for 2020 by the U.S. Small Business Administration. More than 50 winners make up this year's group, including small business owners and entrepreneurs from across the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam.

Mark Becker (L) and Jeff Peterson (R) co-founded Delavan-based Geneva Supply in 2009. The team provides Amazon strategy and fulfillment for businesses through a network of warehouses, digital marketing experts and data-driven brand management services.

For more than a decade, Jeff and Mark have made it their mission to help manufacturers sell through an ever-changing online marketplace. This has earned the Delavan-based Geneva Supply executives a spot on Entrepreneur magazine's 2019 Entrepreneur 360 list and ranked them first among the Council of Small Business Executives 2019 class of Future 50 companies by the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce.

"Helping build Geneva Supply I have found myself launched into endless opportunities to share our winning strategies and the risks necessary to start and run a successful business," said Jeff Peterson, CEO of Geneva Supply. "And, alongside Mark's committed leadership and smarts, I know we are serving a major role in attracting Fortune 500 companies, start-ups, a variety of manufacturers, and other profitable companies to join us in building stronger e-commerce strategies. I am so thankful for the recognition as a Wisconsin Small Business Person of the Year for 2020 and will use it to keep Wisconsin's entrepreneurial momentum moving."

Jeff and Mark co-founded the company in 2009 in a small airplane hangar in Burlington, Wisconsin. Today, Geneva Supply is based in south-central Wisconsin and employs more than 125 workers with teams operating from three U.S. locations; Corporate Headquarters in Delavan, Wisconsin, Charleston, South Carolina, and Phoenix, Arizona. The group also plans to open additional sites in the future, a step that both Jeff and Mark note as a milestone in their success. Revenues are anticipated to pass $150 million in 2020.

"This is an incredible honor. And it would have been tough to achieve without the support of a charismatic business partner and thought-leader like Jeff, as well as our talented and hard-working employees," said Mark Becker, COO of Geneva Supply. "Because of them, 2019 was our most profitable year yet. It came with additional hires, the opening of a new warehouse, and a large increase in capital expenditures. All credit goes to the employees for taking on the challenge. I am thankful for the recognition by the SBA, and see it as the type of gracious fuel we all need to aim higher and achieve our goals."

Peterson and Becker will receive their awards at a ceremony in Washington, D.C. but they are also candidates for the 2020 National Small Business Persons of the Year award.

