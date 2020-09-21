Gen.G and PUMA Launch League of Legends 2020 World Championship Jersey

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global sports company PUMA and global esports organization Gen.G unveiled its new limited-edition jerseys for the 2020 League of Legends World Championship.

Famed fashion designer Heron Preston created the artwork featured on the jerseys, which will be worn by Gen.G's League of Legends Champions Korea (LCK) team. The artwork is a nod to his own love for retro video games and pays homage to the players as they represent their organization and country against the top teams globally.

(PRNewsfoto/Gen.G)

The jersey is the first major collaboration between the two companies who announced in June they would "bring new merchandise, collaborations and experiences" to the organization's fans. The new Gen.G x PUMA jersey is a limited-edition release made special for Gen.G's League of Legends Champions Korea (LCK) team to wear during competition. The jerseys will not be available for purchase, however, a few lucky fans will be able to win a limited edition player-signed fan pack featuring the jersey through a global social media contest hosted by Gen.G in early October.

"Worlds 2020 is shaping up to be the biggest ever in terms of competition and viewership globally," said Arnold Hur, Chief Operating Officer of Gen.G. "As we continue to tell our PUMA partnership journey, this is a really important moment for Gen.G on every front. We also wanted to use this opportunity to tell our team's unique story for 2020 and what it took to get this far in this difficult year, and we hope they feel inspired and energized the moment they put on the jerseys."

"It's exciting to see Heron's artwork for the Gen.G players brought to life on these limited-edition jerseys," said Adam Petrick, Global Director of Brand and Marketing at PUMA. "PUMA is thrilled to outfit the Gen.G League of Legends team as they take on the 2020 World Championship!"

Gen.G advanced to the Worlds with a victory of its rival T1 while capturing 1M+ peak concurrent viewers, the highest viewership for the LCK Regional Finals. The three-game series' viewership outperformed the LEC Summer Finals and close to doubled the LCS Summer Finals. The 2020 World Championship begins on September 25 with a winner crowned on October 31.

