LOS ANGELES, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global esports organization Gen.G and global sports company PUMA unveiled its new limited-edition jerseys for the 2021 League of Legends World Championship.

GEN.G AND PUMA REVEAL LEAGUE OF LEGENDS 2021 WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP LIMITED EDITION JERSEY

With artwork crafted by famed streetwear designer and Gen.G Executive Brand Advisor, Heron Preston, the jersey design was "all about capturing the energy and spirit of the team. This jersey represents an investigation of the Gen.G DNA. I wanted the jersey to represent an attitude that feels real and relevant to the now," said Preston. The jerseys will be worn by Gen.G's League of Legends Champions Korea (LCK) team when competition begins early next month.

The jersey is revealed as the next phase of a partnership between PUMA and Gen.G, which was initially announced in June 2020. Through the partnership, the two organizations have aimed to "bring new merchandise, collaborations and experiences" to Gen.G's fans around the world. For the first time ever, these limited-edition Worlds jerseys are available for purchase by fans, available now on Gen.G's website: https://geng.gg/ .

"As we continue to work alongside global sportswear brand PUMA, we realize this is a big moment for Gen.G globally," said Gina Chung Lee, Chief Marketing Officer at Gen.G. "The team has worked so hard this season, and we know they are proud to represent us wearing art by Heron Preston in the biggest esports event of the year."



Ahead of the playoffs, Gen.G placed second in the 2021 LCK Summer Split with a 12-6 record. And, according to EsportsCharts.com, the Summer SemiFinals match between T1 and Gen.G was the second most popular match of the entire season with a peak viewership reaching over 900,000. The 2021 World Championship begins October 5th in Iceland, with a winner crowned on November 6th.

SOURCE Gen.G

Related Links

http://geng.gg/

