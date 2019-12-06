Gen.G Announces its First CS:GO Team

"It's a game that we've been looking into for a long time now, and we couldn't pass up an opportunity to work with some of the most talented players," said Nathan Stanz, General Manager at Gen.G. "This marks our entry into one of the largest esports games in the world, and we're really proud of our roster this year."

Below are the list of players joining the Gen.G organization as the CS:GO team:

Kenneth "koosta" Suen: former ghost gaming player

Damian "daps" Steele: former player for Team Liquid, OpTic Gaming and NRG Esports

Timothy "autimatic" Ta: CS:GO Major winner

"In my mind, you can't say you're in esports without being in CS:GO," said Arnold Hur, chief operating officer at Gen.G. "We've been looking to get in with the right team for a while, and we're excited to have finally found the right opportunity to make our first move."

About Gen.G esports

More information about Gen.G esports and its teams can be found at: https://www.geng.gg/

