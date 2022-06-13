Gen.G Extends Contract with League of Legends Player Chovy Through the End of 2023

First esports organization to sign contract with Chovy two years in a row provides enhanced stability with the goal of winning the title by 2023

SEOUL, South Korea, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global esports organization Gen.G has renewed its contract with mid laner 'Chovy' Ji Hun Jung. Gen.G is the first esports organization to have a contract with Chovy for more than one year.

"I was assured of a successful future with the team's utmost support, and I decided to continue my journey with Gen.G. I will do my best to repay the support from the team and fans, aiming for the championship title in the upcoming summer season," said Chovy.

Chovy, who began his professional career with Griffin in 2018 and previously played for DRX and Hanwha Life Esports, continues to showcase his skills as Gen.G LoL team's mid laner. In his debut year in the League of Legends Champions Korea (LCK), Chovy secured the 2018 LoL KeSPA CUP Championship title with his brilliant in-game mechanics. He has made it to the semifinals seven times since 2018 and won 'Player of the Split' for his performance in the LCK in Spring 2021. Most recently, he played a big part in Gen.G's second place standing at the close of the 2022 Spring Split with an action-packed, game winning play in their semifinal game versus Damwon Kia.

"I am thrilled that Chovy trusted us throughout the Spring Split and into our long-term vision for the LoL team and esports program in general," said Arnold Hur, CEO of Gen.G. "This guy isn't just good, he's a game changer. Any chance you have to sign a superstar like him, you have to take it."

"The key role of an esports team is to build the best environment for players to concentrate on their play," said Jihun Lee, General Manager of Gen.G. "We will continue to provide the industry's best system for all members of our Gen.G team and strive to achieve all our goals as one team."

Meanwhile, Gen.G's first match of the LCK Summer 2022 is scheduled on June 16 against KT Rolster.

