Genie Energy Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Results

NEWARK, N.J., March 10, 2022 Genie Energy, Ltd. (NYSE: GNE, GNEPRA), a leading retail energy provider in deregulated markets in the United States and Scandinavia and a provider of renewable energy solutions in the U.S., today announced results for its fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2021.

"Genie finished the year on a high note, reporting strong numbers across our three segments," said Michael Stein, chief executive officer. "We were well-positioned from a risk management perspective heading into the Winter months in our U.S. retail business (GRE), which allowed us to focus on higher-margin customers as lower margin aggregation deals expired. This rotation drove a 900-basis point expansion in gross margin in the segment year over year.

"Our strong position in Scandinavia (GREI) led to 63% revenue growth and 51% gross margin growth for the year. During the second half of the year, this market began to consolidate as higher energy prices decreased the number of market participants. We took advantage of these conditions with a small acquisition in the fourth quarter and will continue to put our balance sheet to work should additional opportunities arise.

"I was also encouraged by key trends in our renewables business. Gross profit increased 26%, and gross margin was up nearly 400%, as we transitioned from revenue generated by panel sales to service revenue. In 2022, we expect revenue and gross profit to accelerate as projects we signed or began in 2021 are completed in 2022.

"Finally, we finished with the strongest balance sheet we've had in recent years. The balance sheet, combined with our strong operating performance, gave us the confidence to reinstate our quarterly dividend, yielding approximately 5% at the time of the announcement. Overall, the fourth quarter and full-year 2021 were successful for Genie, and I'm very optimistic about our financial and operational outlook for 2022," concluded Stein.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Highlights (versus 4Q20 unless otherwise noted)

Revenue increased 5.3% to $84.7 million;

Gross profit increased 53.0% to $29 .6 million, and gross margin increased to 34.9% from 24.0%;

.6 million, and gross margin increased to 34.9% from 24.0%; Income from operations increased to $10.7 million from $1.3 million ; operating margin increased to 12.7% from 1.6%;

from ; operating margin increased to 12.7% from 1.6%; Adjusted EBITDA 1 increased to $12.5 million from $2.5 million ;

increased to $12.5 million from ; GRE generated income from operations and Adjusted EBITDA of $8.7 million and $8.8 million , compared to $5.3 million and $5.4 million , respectively;

and , compared to and , respectively; Net income attributable to GNE common stockholders was $29.2 million , and diluted income per share (EPS) was $1.12 compared to a net loss of ($1.7) million and diluted loss per share of ($0.06) .

Full-Year 2021 Highlights (versus 2020 unless otherwise noted)

Revenue increased 1.9% to $363.7 million;

Gross profit increased 10.3% to $104 .9 million, and gross margin increased to 28.8% from 26.6%;

.9 million, and gross margin increased to 28.8% from 26.6%; Income from operations increased 51.3% to $33.1 million from $21.9 million ; operating margin decreased to 9.1% from 6.1%;

from ; operating margin decreased to 9.1% from 6.1%; Adjusted EBITDA increased to $37.7 million;

GRE generated income from operations and Adjusted EBITDA of $34.7 million and $36 .0 million, compared to $36.5 million and $37.4 million, respectively;

and .0 million, compared to $36.5 million and $37.4 million, respectively; Net income attributable to GNE common stockholders of $30.8 million , and diluted EPS of $1.17 (including $0.28 per share related to the Company's exit from the U.K. market) compared to net income of $11.7 million and diluted EPS of $0.44;

, and diluted EPS of (including per share related to the Company's exit from the U.K. market) compared to net income of and diluted EPS of $0.44; Re-purchased 622,932 shares of GNE common stock for $3.8 million.

1 Adjusted EBITDA for all periods presented is a non-GAAP measure intended to provide useful information that supplements the core operating results in accordance with GAAP of Genie Energy or the relevant segment. Please refer to the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures at the end of this release for an explanation of Adjusted EBITDA, as well as reconciliations to its most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Select Financial Metrics: 2021 versus 2020 as of 12/31/21* (in $M except for EPS) Q421 Q420 Change 2021 2020 Change Total Revenue $84.7 $80.5 5.3% $363.7 $356.9 1.9% Genie Retail - US (GRE) $67.9 $69.9 -2.9% $311.8 $304.4 2.4% Electricity $54.9 $60.5 -9.3% $273.0 $270.9 0.8% Natural Gas $12.9 $9.4 38.0% $38.8 $33.6 15.6% Genie Retail - International (GREI)** $15.5 $9.4 64.3% $44.4 $27.3 62.8% Electricity $15.2 $9.3 63.7% $43.3 $26.6 62.6% Other $0.3 $0.1 103.8% $1.1 $0.6 69.9% Genie Renewables $1.3 $1.1 19.3% $7.5 $25.2 -70.2% Gross Margin 34.9% 24.0% 1089bps 28.8% 26.6% 220bps Genie Retail - US (GRE) 34.5% 25.5% 900bps 29.1% 29.0% 14bps Genie Retail - International (GREI) 37.8% 19.2% 1855bps 25.2% 16.6% 862bps Genie Renewables 21.5% -29.0% 5047bps 37.1% 8.8% 2829bps Income from Operations $10.7 $1.3 731.5% $33.1 $21.9 51.3% Operating Margin 12.7% 1.6% 1107bps 9.1% 6.1% 297bps Net income attributable to Discontinued Operations $26.3 $2.0 nm $5.5 $0.8 636.3% Net income (loss) attributable to GNE common stockholders $29.2 ($1.7) nm $29.1 $11.7 149.3% Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share $1.12 ($0.06) nm $1.11 $0.44 154.0% Adjusted EBITDA1 $12.5 $2.5 401.7% $37.7 $27.4 37.6% Cash Flow from Continuing Operating Activities*** $21.0 $1.2 nm $21.3 $25.1 -14.8% nm = not measurable/meaningful











*Numbers may not add due to rounding











** Orbit UK has been classified as a discontinued operation, and its results excluded from current and historical results *** Net cash provided by operating activities





Select Business Metrics: 2021 versus 2020 as of 12/31/21** Units in 1000s Q421 Q420 Change Retail Performance Metrics:





Retail Customer Equivalents (RCE) 301 389 (22.6%) Genie Retail - US (GRE)*** 260 337 (22.8%) Electricity 189 284 (33.4%) Natural Gas 71 53 33.5% Genie Retail - International (GREI) 40 51 (21.5%) Electricity 40 51 (21.5%) Natural Gas --- ---

Meters in 1000s units 352 441 (20.1%) Genie Retail - US (GRE) 285 368 (22.5%) Electricity 210 303 (30.6%) Natural Gas 75 65 15.9% Genie Retail - International (GREI) 67 73 (8.2%) Electricity 67 73 (8.2%) Natural Gas --- --- --- GRE Average Monthly Churn - Meters***





Gross Sales 33 59 (44.1%) Churn 6.2% 5.3% 90bps ** Orbit UK has been classified as a discontinued operation and its results excluded from current and historical results *** Excludes impact from the expiration aggregation deals







GRE delivered record levels of gross profit, income from operations, and Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter driven by strong margins in the retail book and mark-to-market increases in the value of its forward commodity positions after electricity and natural gas prices rose sharply. Operationally, GRE served 260k RCEs on December 31, 2021, a drop from the prior quarter-end as an aggregation deal did not renew, and the Company allowed certain less profitable meters to attrit in advance of the winter. While decreasing slightly compared to the year-ago quarter, per meter consumption remained well above pre-COVID levels. In addition, at 6.2% (excluding the impact from the expired aggregation deal), monthly churn was higher than usual due to the strategic decision not to renew certain customers. Looking ahead into 2022, the Company expects to increase its investment in new customer acquisition.

GREI revenue and Adjusted EBITDA growth were driven by higher consumption and mark to market prices in Scandinavia, which also benefitted gross margin.

Genie Renewables, which was re-organized to focus on higher-margin services projects, delivered a gross margin of 21.5% versus (29%) in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

On December 31, 2021, Genie Energy reported $229.0 million in total assets, including $103.5 million in cash, restricted cash and marketable equity securities. Liabilities totaled $116.7 million, and working capital (current assets less current liabilities) totaled $86.1 million. Non-current liabilities were $2.4 million. Subsequent to the end of the fourth quarter, cash and current liabilities were reduced by $21.5 million related to the exit from the U.K. market.

During the quarter ended December 31, 2021, cash provided by operating activities was $21.0 million compared to $1.2 million a year ago.

2022 Commentary

"For the first quarter to date, GRE and GREI, which are predominantly electricity-based, have been insulated against the volatility of energy prices due to our strong risk management programs. We continue to monitor our commodity positions vis-à-vis our customer portfolio in light of the current geopolitical climate, but we believe these businesses remain well-positioned.

"Beyond the first quarter, we currently plan to invest in sales and marketing activities to drive customer growth in GRE and GREI. Genie Renewables is positioned for robust growth during 2022 with current solar project signed contracts that, if constructed and completed, would triple our solar revenue from 2021. Overall, we expect Genie Renewables to deliver $15-20 million of revenue in 2022 while we continue to invest in opportunities that will drive medium to long-term growth," concluded Stein.

Trended Financial Information:*,** (in $M except for EPS, RCE and Meters) Q120 Q220 Q320 Q420 Q121 Q221 Q321 Q421

2020 2021 Total Revenue $104.1 $76.1 $96.3 $80.5 $107.5 $76.4 $95.1 $84.7

$356.9 $363.7 Genie Retail - US (GRE) $79.1 $66.5 $88.9 $69.9 $90.7 $67.0 $86.3 $67.9

$304.4 $311.8 Electricity $63.1 $61.1 $86.2 $60.5 $73.4 $91.9 $82.8 $54.9

$270.9 $273.0 Natural Gas $16.1 $5.4 $2.7 $9.4 $17.3 $5.1 $3.5 $12.9

$33.6 $38.8 Genie Retail - International (GREI)** $7.0 $5.0 $5.8 $9.4 $14.3 $7.1 $7.5 $15.5

$27.3 $44.4 Electricity $6.9 $4.8 $5.6 $9.3 $14.2 $6.8 $7.1 $15.2

$26.6 $43.3 Other $0.1 $0.2 $0.2 $0.1 $0.1 $0.3 $0.4 $0.3

$0.6 $1.1 Genie Renewables $18.0 $4.6 $1.6 $1.1 $2.5 $2.3 $1.3 $1.3

$25.2 $7.5 Gross Margin 27.8% 25.6% 28.4% 24.0% 11.8% 27.8% 43.5% 34.9%

26.6% 28.8% Genie Retail - US (GRE) 34.9% 25.7% 29.0% 25.5% 16.5% 27.4% 39.6% 34.5%

29.0% 29.1% Genie Retail - International (GREI) -4.1% 38.0% 18.7% 19.2% -23.9% 27.9% 91.0% 37.8%

16.6% 25.2% Genie Renewables 8.9% 11.4% 29.1% -29.0% 44.9% 39.4% 34.0% 21.5%

8.8% 37.1% Income (loss) from Operations $9.2 $2.7 $8.6 $1.3 ($5.5) $4.5 $23.3 $10.7

$21.9 $33.1 Operating Margin 8.9% 3.6% 9.0% 1.6% -5.1% 5.9% 24.5% 12.7%

6.1% 9.1% Net income (loss) attributable to

Discontinued Operations $0.0 ($1.1) ($0.1) $2.0 ($1.1) ($3.2) ($16.4) $26.3

$0.8 $5.5 Net income (loss) attributable to GNE

common stockholders $5.5 $1.6 $6.4 ($1.7) ($2.4) $5.0 ($2.7) $29.2

$11.7 $29.1 Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share $0.20 $0.06 $0.24 ($0.06) ($0.09) $0.19 ($0.11) $1.12

$0.44 $1.11 Adjusted EBITDA $10.3 $5.0 $9.6 $2.5 ($4.4) $5.5 $24.2 $12.5

$27.4 $37.7 Retail Performance Metrics:





















Retail Customer Equivalents (RCE) in 1000s 360 375 391 389 400 384 383 301

nm nm Genie Retail - US (GRE) 330 343 350 337 347 330 336 260

nm nm Electricity 272 288 294 284 291 272 276 189

nm nm Natural Gas 58 55 56 53 56 58 60 71

nm nm Genie Retail - International (GREI) 30 32 41 51 53 55 46 40

nm nm Electricity 30 32 41 51 53 55 46 40

nm nm Natural Gas --- --- --- --- --- --- --- ---

nm nm Meters in 1000s units 431 426 438 441 447 434 428 352

nm nm Genie Retail - US (GRE)*** 384 374 375 368 373 361 361 285

nm nm Electricity 313 311 309 303 308 292 289 210

nm nm Natural Gas 71 64 67 65 65 69 72 75

nm nm Genie Retail - International (GREI) 47 51 63 73 74 74 67 67

nm nm Electricity 47 51 63 73 74 74 67 67

nm nm Natural Gas --- --- --- --- --- --- --- ---

nm nm GRE Average Monthly Churn - Meters***





















Gross Sales 69 40 44 59 60 35 46 33

212 144 Churn 4.3% 3.9% 3.7% 5.3% 4.9% 3.8% 4.0% 6.2%

4.4% 4.5% nm = not measurable/meaningful





















*Numbers may not add due to rounding





















** Orbit UK has been classified as a discontinued operation and its results excluded from current and historical results









*** Excludes impact from the expiration of aggregation deals























GENIE ENERGY LTD.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



December 31

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

2021



2020

ASSETS











CURRENT ASSETS:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 95,492



$ 31,902

Restricted cash—short-term



6,657





6,271

Marketable equity securities



1,336





5,089

Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $6,365 and $4,819 at December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively



52,357





48,370

Inventory



17,720





16,930

Prepaid expenses



4,994





4,453

Other current assets



21,789





3,166

Other current assets of discontinued operations



—





17,639

TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS



200,345





133,820

Property and equipment, net



297





247

Goodwill



11,755





11,879

Other intangibles, net



3,648





4,689

Deferred income tax assets, net



3,804





5,099

Other assets



9,162





7,480

Noncurrent assets of discontinued operations



—





24,125

TOTAL ASSETS

$ 229,010



$ 187,339

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY















CURRENT LIABILITIES:















Loans payable

$ —



$ 1,453

Trade accounts payable



33,554





26,928

Accrued expenses



39,523





35,015

Income taxes payable



9,337





1,893

Due to IDT Corporation



532





257

Other current liabilities



2,125





2,891

Current liabilities of discontinued operations



29,200





29,036

TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES



114,271





97,473

Other liabilities



2,384





2,002

Noncurrent liabilities of discontinued operations



—





1,785

TOTAL LIABILITIES



116,655





101,260

Commitments and contingencies (Note 15 and Note 16)















EQUITY:















Genie Energy Ltd. stockholders' equity:















Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; authorized shares – 10,000:















Series 2012-A, designated shares – 8,750; at liquidation preference, consisting of 2,322 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 and 2020



19,743





19,743

Class A common stock, $0.01 par value; authorized shares – 35,000; 1,574 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 and 2020



16





16

Class B common stock, $0.01 par value; authorized shares – 200,000; 26,620 and 25,966 shares issued and 24,615 and 24,646 shares outstanding at December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively



266





260

Additional paid-in capital



143,249





140,746

Treasury stock, at cost, consisting of 2,005 and 1,320 shares of Class B common at December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively



(14,034)





(9,839)

Accumulated other comprehensive income



3,160





3,827

Accumulated deficit



(27,549)





(56,658)

Total Genie Energy Ltd. stockholders' equity



124,851





98,095

Noncontrolling interests



(12,503)





(12,016)

TOTAL EQUITY



112,355





86,079

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

$ 229,010



$ 187,339



GENIE ENERGY LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



Year ended December 31, (in thousands, except per share data)

2021



2020

REVENUES:











Electricity

$ 316,320



$ 297,516

Natural gas



38,812





33,561

Other



8,593





25,853

Total revenues



363,725





356,930

Cost of revenues



258,864





261,877

GROSS PROFIT



104,861





95,053

OPERATING EXPENSES AND LOSSES:















Selling, general and administrative (i)



71,770





71,784

Impairment of assets



—





1,397

Income from operations



33,091





21,872

Interest income



34





190

Interest expense



(427)





(328)

Unrealized (loss) gain on marketable equity securities and investments



(4,970)





348

Gain on sale of subsidiary



4,226





—

Other income, net



707





351

Income before income taxes



32,661





22,433

Provision for income taxes



(8,789)





(7,631)

NET INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS



23,872





14,802

Income from discontinued operations, net of tax



5,536





752

NET INCOME



29,408





15,554

Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests



1,372





(2,399)

NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO GENIE ENERGY LTD.



30,780





13,155

Dividends on preferred stock



(1,678)





(1,481)

NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO GENIE ENERGY LTD. COMMON STOCKHOLDERS

$ 29,102



$ 11,674



















Amounts attributable to Genie Energy Ltd. common stockholders















Income from continuing operations

$ 23,566



$ 10,922

Income from discontinued operations



5,536





752

Net income attributable to Genie Energy Ltd.

$ 29,102



$ 11,674



















Earnings per share attributed to Genie Energy Ltd. common stockholders















Basic















Income from continuing operations

$ 0.91



$ 0.42

Income from discontinued operations



0.21





0.03

Net income attributable to Genie Energy Ltd. common stockholders

$ 1.12



$ 0.45

Diluted















Income from continuing operations

$ 0.90



$ 0.41

Income from discontinued operations



0.21





0.03

Net income attributable to Genie Energy Ltd. common stockholders

$ 1.11



$ 0.44



















Weighted-average number of shares used in the calculation of earnings per share















Basic



25,879





26,109

Diluted



26,316





26,813



















Dividends declared per common share

$ —



$ 0.33

(i) Stock-based compensation included in selling, general and administrative expenses

$ 2,930



$ 1,134



GENIE ENERGY LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



Year ended December 31, (in thousands)

2021



2020

OPERATING ACTIVITIES











Net income

$ 29,408



$ 15,554

Net income from discontinued operations, net of tax



5,536





752

Net income from continuing operations



23,872





14,802

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:















Depreciation and amortization



1,282





2,962

Deferred income taxes



1,296





7,055

Provision for doubtful accounts receivable



1,750





2,844

Impairment of assets



—





1,397

Stock-based compensation



2,930





1,134

Equity in the net income of equity method investees



(438)





(59)

Loss on sale of assets, net



—





262

Unrealized loss (gain) on marketable equity securities and investment



4,970





(348)

Gain on sale of subsidiary



(4,226)





—

Gain on deconsolidation of subsidiaries



—





(98)

Change in assets and liabilities, net of effect of acquisition:















Trade accounts receivable



(7,473)





(2,281)

Inventory



(790)





(298)

Prepaid expenses



(932)





1,894

Other current assets and other assets



(20,358)





(4,011)

Trade accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities



11,713





(405)

Due to IDT Corporation



275





(124)

Income taxes payable



7,444





302

Net cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations



21,315





25,028

Net cash provided by (used in) discontinued operations



45,679





(1,909)

Net cash provided by operating activities



66,994





23,119

INVESTING ACTIVITIES















Capital expenditures



(126)





(167)

Purchase of marketable equity security and investment



(1,000)





(5,000)

Proceeds from the sale of subsidiary, net of cash disposed



4,550





—

Purchase of short-term equity investments



(750)





—

Repayment of notes receivables



13





12

Proceeds from sale of assets



—





2,672

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities of continuing operations



2,687





(2,483)

Net cash used in investing activities of discontinued operations



—





(544)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities



2,687





(3,027)

FINANCING ACTIVITIES















Dividends paid



(1,480)





(10,142)

Purchases of Class B common stock



(3,847)





(1,704)

Repurchases of Class B common stock from employees



(348)





(460)

Repayment of notes payable



—





(867)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options



—





28

Proceeds from revolving line of credit



—





1,000

Repayment of revolving line of credit



—





(3,514)

Proceeds from loan



—





1,395

Repayment of loan payable



—





(930)

Net cash used in financing activities of continuing operations



(5,675)





(15,194)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



(30)





(268)

Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



63,976





4,630

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (including discontinued operations) at beginning of year



38,173





38,554

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (including discontinued operations) at end of year



102,149





43,184

Less: Cash of discontinued operations at end of year



—





(5,011)

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (excluding discontinued operations) at end of year

$ 102,149



$ 38,173

SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION















Cash payments made for interest

$ 433



$ 333

Cash payments made for income taxes

$ 49



$ 741





Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021

In addition to disclosing financial results that are determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), Genie Energy disclosed for the fourth quarter and full year 2021, as well as for the third quarter 2020, Adjusted EBITDA on a consolidated basis and for its Genie Retail Energy segment. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure.

Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's performance, financial position, or cash flows that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Genie Energy's measure of consolidated Adjusted EBITDA starts with net income and adds back interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation and impairment of assets and subtracts out equity in the net loss of equity method investees, net. Genie Energy's measure of segment level Adjusted EBITDA starts with income (loss) from operations, and adds back depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation and subtracts out impairment of assets and equity in the net loss of equity method investees, net.

Adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, or superior to, revenue, gross profit, income from operations, cash flow from operating activities, net income, basic and diluted earnings per share or other measures of liquidity and financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, Genie Energy's measurement of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Management believes that Genie Energy's measure of Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to both management and investors by excluding certain expenses that may not be indicative of Genie Energy's core operating results. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA, among other measures, as a relevant indicator of core operational strengths in its financial and operational decision-making.

Management also uses Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate operating performance in relation to Genie Energy's competitors. Disclosure of this non-GAAP financial measure may be useful to investors in evaluating performance and allows for greater transparency to the underlying supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. In addition, Genie Energy has historically reported Adjusted EBITDA and believes it is commonly used by readers of financial information in assessing performance. Therefore, the inclusion of comparative numbers provides consistency in financial reporting at this time.

Management refers to Adjusted EBITDA as well as the GAAP measures revenue, gross profit, income (loss) from operations and net income (loss), on a consolidated level to facilitate internal and external comparisons to Genie Energy's historical operating results, in making operating decisions, for budget and planning purposes, and to form the basis upon which management is compensated.

Although depreciation and amortization are considered operating costs under GAAP, they primarily represent the non-cash current period allocation of costs associated with long-lived assets acquired or constructed in prior periods. Genie Energy's operating results exclusive of depreciation and amortization are therefore useful indicators of its current performance.

Stock-based compensation recognized by Genie Energy and other companies may not be comparable because of the various valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of types of awards that are permitted under GAAP. Stock-based compensation is excluded from Genie Energy's calculation of Adjusted EBITDA because management believes this allows investors to make more meaningful comparisons of the operating results of Genie Energy's core business with the results of other companies. However, stock-based compensation will continue to be a significant expense for Genie Energy for the foreseeable future and an important part of employees' compensation that impacts their performance.

Impairment of goodwill is a component of (loss) income from operations that is excluded from the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA. The impairment of goodwill is primarily dictated by events and circumstances outside the control of management that trigger an impairment analysis. While there may be similar charges in other periods, the nature and magnitude of these charges can fluctuate markedly and do not reflect the performance of Genie Energy's continuing operations.

Following are the reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA on a consolidated basis to its most directly comparable GAAP measure. Adjusted EBITDA is reconciled to net income for Genie Energy on a consolidated basis and for the Genie Retail Energy (GRE) segment.





































NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION







































(in $M) Q120 Q220 Q320 Q420 Q121 Q221 Q321 Q421

2021 2020







































Net income (loss) attributable to Genie Energy Limited $ 5.8 $ 2.0 $ 6.7 $ (1.4) $ (2.0) $ 5.4 $ (2.3) $ 29.7

$ 30.8 $ 13.2







Net income (los)s attributable to non-controlling interests 0.6 (1.1) (0.5) 3.4 (0.7) (0.1) (0.0) (0.6)

(1.4) 2.4







Net income (loss) 6.4 0.9 6.2 2.1 (2.7) 5.3 (2.3) 29.2

29.4 15.6







































Discontinued operations (0.0) 1.1 0.1 (2.0) 1.1 3.2 16.4 (26.3)

(5.5) (0.8)







Provision for income taxes 2.6 1.0 2.4 1.6 0.5 3.2 3.8 1.3

8.8 7.6







Other income, net 0.2 (0.3) (0.1) (0.2) (0.4) (0.0) (0.0) (0.2)

(0.7) (0.4)







Gain on sale of a subsidiary - - - - - (4.2) - -

(4.2) -







Unrealized gain (loss) on marketable equity securities and investments - - - (0.3) (4.1) (2.9) 5.3 6.7

5.0 (0.3)







Interest income (0.1) (0.0) (0.0) (0.0) (0.0) (0.0) (0.0) (0.0)

(0.0) (0.2)







Interest expense 0.1 0.1 0.0 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1

0.4 0.3







Income (loss) from operations 9.2 2.7 8.6 1.3 (5.5) 4.5 23.3 10.7

33.1 21.9







































Add:





























Stock-based compensation 0.5 0.4 0.4 (0.2) 0.6 0.6 0.5 1.3

2.9 1.1







Depreciation and amortization 0.8 0.7 0.7 0.7 0.4 0.3 0.3 0.3

1.3 3.0







Impairment 0.2 0.8 - 0.4 - - (0.0) 0.0

- 1.4







Subtract:





























Equity in the net income of equity method investees 0.4 (0.3) 0.1 (0.3) (0.1) (0.1) (0.1) (0.2)

(0.4) (0.1)







Adjusted EBITDA $ 10.3 $ 5.0 $ 9.6 $ 2.5 $ (4.4) $ 5.5 $ 24.2 $ 12.5

$ 37.7 $ 27.4





































