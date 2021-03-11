Genie Energy Ltd. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

NEWARK, N.J., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE: GNE, GNEPRA) reported fourth quarter 2020 loss of $0.06 per diluted share on revenue of $102.9 million, and full year 2020 earnings of $0.44 per diluted share on revenue of $379.3 million.

4Q20 AND FULL YEAR 2020 FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

(Throughout this release, 4Q20 results are compared to 4Q19 results and FY 2020 results are compared to FY 2019 results unless otherwise noted)

4Q20 consolidated revenue increased 25.5% to $102.9 million . Full year 2020 consolidated revenue increased 20.3% to a company record of $379.3 million .

. Full year 2020 consolidated revenue increased 20.3% to a company record of . 4Q20 consolidated loss from operations was $1.1 million compared to income from operations of $2.3 million in 4Q19. 4Q20 consolidated Adjusted EBITDA 1 decreased to $693 thousand from $815 thousand .

compared to income from operations of in 4Q19. 4Q20 consolidated Adjusted EBITDA decreased to from . Full year 2020 consolidated income from operations increased to $19.3 million from $9.8 million . Full year 2020 consolidated Adjusted EBITDA 1 increased to $24.0 million (the highest level in Genie Energy's history) from $10.1 million .

from . Full year 2020 consolidated Adjusted EBITDA increased to (the highest level in Genie Energy's history) from . 4Q20 diluted loss per share of $0.06 compared to breakeven. Full year 2020 diluted EPS increased to $0.44 from $0.10 .

compared to breakeven. Full year 2020 diluted EPS increased to from . In December 2020 , Genie's Afek subsidiary ceased exploratory operations after finding no light oil resources suitable for commercial development.

, Genie's Afek subsidiary ceased exploratory operations after finding no light oil resources suitable for commercial development. Genie Energy has suspended its common stock dividend

COMMENTS OF MICHAEL STEIN, CEO

"We capped an outstanding year with solid fourth quarter results. Our domestic business again performed well despite the mixed impacts of COVID-19. For the full year 2020, consolidated gross profit increased 18% to $98 million and EPS climbed to $0.44 from $0.10 in 2019. Our domestic retail supply business delivered over $37 million in adjusted EBITDA, a record performance.

"In light of the losses incurred from the unprecedented storm that hit Texas in mid-February, we are working to de-risk our business and narrow our strategic focus. We expect to grow our cash-generating core business in the U.S., including our solar business, maximize near term cash flows, strengthen our balance sheet, and adapt our risk profile in light of the lessons learned. Pursuant to this approach, we will undertake a strategic evaluation of our international investment businesses. As part of the effort to rebuild our cash position, we have suspended our dividend."

"During the fourth quarter, we concluded our oil and gas exploration program after finding no light oil in our last well tests. Though disappointing, the result allows us to focus more tightly on our retail energy supply business.

UPDATE ON TEXAS WINTER STORM IMPACT

A series of severe winter storms (collectively, Winter Storm Uri) struck the Midwest in mid-February after the fourth quarter close. The storm triggered unprecedented increases in electricity demand in combination with significant reductions in supply within the Electric Reliability Council of Texas ("ERCOT") service area. Wholesale electricity prices reached or exceeded maximum allowed clearing prices for sustained periods and rolling blackouts impacted millions of residential and commercial customers across the State.

Because complete data on supply and related costs is not available, Genie Energy is not yet able to fully quantify the financial impact of the storm. Invoices received to date as well as other costs incurred in connection with the disruptive period currently place the first quarter loss in Texas at approximately $12.8 million. The company plans to provide an update when it has received all relevant price and volume settlement data.

CHANGES TO REPORTING

Genie is modifying its reporting into three business segments: GRE, GRE International, and GES. Genie also reports corporate overhead. Following the completion of exploratory activities at GOGAS, GOGAS's results will be reported as part of the company's corporate overhead.

To reflect Genie's purchase of the outstanding interest in its Orbit Energy joint venture operating in the United Kingdom from its former joint venture partner, Genie began to consolidate Orbit's results in its financial reporting under the GRE International segment effective October 8, 2020. Prior to that date, Genie accounted for its investments in Orbit under the equity method of accounting. Revenue generated, and expenses incurred, were not reflected in segment revenue and operating expenses.

CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

$ in millions, except EPS 4Q20 3Q20 4Q19

4Q20-4Q19 Change (%/$)

2020 2019

2020-2019 Change (%/$) Revenue $102.9 $96.3 $82.0

+25.5%

$379.3 $276.5

+20.3% Gross profit $22.0 $27.3 $22.0

nc

$97.7 $83.0

+17.8% Gross margin percentage 21.4% 28.4% 26.8%

(540) BP

25.8% 26.3%

(50) BP SG&A expense $22.7 $18.8 $19.2

+17.7%

$77.0 $72.7

+5.9% Stock-based compensation included in SG&A $(0.2) $0.4 $-

$(0.2)

$1.1 $1.1

nc Depreciation and amortization $1.3 $0.7 $0.8

+$0.5

$3.5 $3.6

$(0.1) Bad debt expense $1.5 $1.0 $0.2

+$1.3

$3.7 $0.7

+$2.6 Impairment of assets $0.4 - $0.4

nc

$1.4 $0.4

+$1.0 Loss (Income) from operations $(1.1) $8.5 $2.3

$(3.3)

$19.3 $9.8

+$9.5 Adjusted EBITDA1 $0.7 $9.5 $0.8

$(0.1)

$24.0 $10.1

+$13.9 Equity in the net loss in equity method investees2 $0.3 $(0.1) $(2.7)

+$3.0

$(1.4) $(4.8)

+$3.4 Provision for income taxes $(2.8) $(2.4) $(1.5)

+$0.7

$(8.3) $(5.6)

$(0.8) Net (loss) income attributable to Genie Energy common stockholders $(1.7) $6.4 -

$(1.7)

$13.2 $13.4

$(0.2) (Loss) earnings per diluted share attributable to Genie Energy common stockholders $(0.06) $0.24 -

$(0.06)

$0.44 $0.10

+$0.34 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities $(0.9) $10.4 $0.2

$(1.1)

$23.1 $15.8

+$7.3

GLOBAL METERS AND RCEs

Genie Energy's global customer base increased year-over-year driven by GRE International's investment in customer acquisition. Genie Energy's global RCE and meter totals are provided in the chart below.

Global RCEs and Meters

(in thousands)2 December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Electricity RCEs 366 364 346 325 297 Natural gas RCEs 75 78 75 76 77 Total RCEs 440 442 421 401 374











Electricity meters 454 445 429 421 390 Natural gas meters 111 113 107 111 107 Total meters 565 558 536 532 497

SEGMENT RESULTS

Genie Retail Energy $ in millions 4Q20 3Q20 4Q19

4Q20-4Q19 Change (%/$)

2020 2019

2020-2019 Change (%/$) Total revenue $70.2 $89.5 $74.0

(5.2)%

$305.3 $286.6

+6.5% Electricity revenue $60.6 $86.2 $61.2

(1.1)%

$270.9 $246.7

+9.8% Natural gas revenue $9.4 $2.7 $12.9

(27.1)%

$33.6 $39.9

(15.9)% Gross profit $17.7 $25.9 $22.0

(19.7)%

$88.3 $80.6

+9.5% Gross margin percentage 25.2% 29.0% 29.7%

(450 BP)

28.9% 28.1%

+80 BP SG&A expense $12.6 $13.6 $13.8

(8.6)%

$51.9 $53.4

(3.0)% Depreciation & amortization $0.1 $0.1 $0.2

(32.4)%

$0.5 $0.7

$(0.2) Bad debt $0.5 $0.9 $0.2

+$0.3

$2.6 $0.6

+$2.0 Income from operations $5.1 $12.3 $8.2

$(3.1)

$36.4 $27.2

+$9.2 Adjusted EBITDA1 $5.2 $12.6 $8.5

$(3.3)

$37.3 $28.3

+$9.0

GRE - KPIs and Take-Aways:

RCEs served at December 31, 2020 increased 9% to 337,000 from 309,000 a year earlier and decreased 4% from 350,000 at September 30, 2020 .

increased 9% to 337,000 from 309,000 a year earlier and decreased 4% from 350,000 at . Meters served at December 31, 2020 was unchanged from a year earlier at 370,000 and decreased 1% from 375,000 at September 30, 2020 .

was unchanged from a year earlier at 370,000 and decreased 1% from 375,000 at . Gross meters added during 4Q20 totaled 58,000 compared to 56,000 in 4Q19 and 44,000 in 3Q20. For the full year 2020, gross meters added totaled 212,000 compared to 308,000 added in 2019.

Average monthly customer churn was 5.3% in 4Q20 compared to 6.1% in 4Q19 and 3.7% in 3Q20. For the full year 2020, average monthly customer churn decreased to 4.4% from 5.3% in 2019, driven by reduced competitive activity due to COVID-19 during 2020.

Electricity revenue decreased slightly in 4Q20 reflecting lower revenue per kilowatt hour. For the full year 2020, a significant increase in consumption per meter as a result of the move toward work-from-home was only partially offset by lower revenue per kilowatt hour.

The year over year decreases in income from operations and Adjusted EBITDA1 were driven by reduced gross profit per kilowatt hour partially offset by decreased customer acquisition expense as a result of COVID-19 related restrictions on in-person customer acquisition activities.

Genie Retail Energy International (GRE International)

To reflect Genie's purchase of the outstanding interest in its Orbit Energy joint venture operating in the United Kingdom from its former joint venture partner, Genie began to consolidate Orbit's results in its financial reporting under the GRE International segment effective October 8, 2020. Prior to that date, Genie accounted for its investments in Orbit under the equity method of accounting. Revenue generated, and expenses incurred, were not reflected in segment revenue and operating expenses. However, Orbit Energy's customers are included in counts of Genie Energy's and GRE International's customer bases for all periods presented.

Genie Retail International2 $ in millions 4Q20 3Q20 4Q19

4Q20-4Q19 Change (%/$)

2020 2019

2020-2019 Change (%/$) Total revenue $31.8 $5.8 $5.8

+$26.0

$49.6 $16.6

+$33.1 Electricity revenue $23.4 $5.6 $5.8

+$17.6

$40.7 $16.4

+$24.3 Natural gas revenue $8.3 - -

+$8.3

$8.3 -

+$8.3 Gross profit $4.4 $1.1 $(0.3)

+$4.7

$7.2 $0.3

+$6.8 Gross margin percentage 14.0% 18.7% (5.0)%

+1890 BP

14.4% 2.0%

+1200 BP SG&A expense $7.4 $2.7 $2.9

+4.5

$14.8 $8.5

+$6.3 Depreciation & amortization $1.1 $0.5 $0.4

+$0.8

$2.7 $1.8

+$0.8 Bad debt $1.0 $0.1 -

+$1.0

$1.1 -

+$1.1 Loss from operations $(2.9) $(1.6) $(3.2)

+$0.3

$(7.6) $(8.1)

+$0.5 Adjusted EBITDA1 $(1.8) $(1.0) $(5.6)

+$3.8

$(6.3) $(10.7)

+$4.4

GRE International – KPIs and Take-Aways:

RCE's served at December 31, 2020 increased 58% to 103,000 from 65,000 a year earlier and increased 12% from 92,000 at September 30, 2020 led by expansion in the U.K. and Scandinavian markets.

increased 58% to 103,000 from 65,000 a year earlier and increased 12% from 92,000 at led by expansion in the U.K. and Scandinavian markets. Meters served at December 31, 2020 increased 53% to 195,000 from 127,000 a year earlier and increased 7% from 182,000 at September 30, 2020 .

increased 53% to 195,000 from 127,000 a year earlier and increased 7% from 182,000 at . On a pro forma basis 3 , inclusive of Orbit Energy's revenue, GRE International's 4Q20 revenue increased to $33.6 million from $22.2 million in 4Q19. Full year 2020 pro forma 3 revenue increased to $101.1 million from $47.4 million in 2019.

, inclusive of Orbit Energy's revenue, GRE International's 4Q20 revenue increased to from in 4Q19. Full year 2020 pro forma revenue increased to from in 2019. On a pro forma basis3, inclusive of Orbit Energy's loss from operations, GRE International's 4Q20 loss from operations decreased to $3.1 million from $6.4 million in 4Q19. Full year 2020 pro forma3 loss from operations decreased to $17.4 million from $19.5 million in 2019.

Genie Energy Services (GES)

GES comprises Diversegy, a commercial energy consulting business, Genie's interest in Prism Solar, a supplier of solar panels and solutions, and Genie Solar Energy, a provider of custom solar energy solutions to commercial customers.

GES' 4Q20 revenue of $0.9 million decreased from $2.1 million . Full year 2020 revenue increased to $24.4 million from $12.1 million primarily reflecting revenue from solar installation revenues for a large client recognized in the first half of 2020.

decreased from . Full year 2020 revenue increased to from primarily reflecting revenue from solar installation revenues for a large client recognized in the first half of 2020. GES' 4Q20 loss from operations was $1.0 million compared to a loss from operations of $1.2 million in 4Q19. The full year 2020 loss from operations was $2.5 million compared to $2.9 million in 2019.

Corporate

During 4Q20, Genie Oil and Gas completed its oil and gas exploration program. As a result, GOGAS is no longer reported as a separate segment. Results from activities formerly reported through the GOGAS segment are reported within Corporate for all periods presented.

Corporate overhead in 4Q20 was $2.3 million compared to $1.5 million in 4Q19. Full year 2020 corporate overhead was $7.0 million compared to $6.3 million in 2019.

BALANCE SHEET AND CASH FLOW HIGHLIGHTS

At December 31, 2020, Genie Energy had $187.3 million in total assets. Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash marketable securities and short-term investments totaled $48.3 million at December 31, 2020 compared to $49.2 million at September 30, 2020. Liabilities totaled $101.3 million and working capital (current assets less current liabilities) totaled $36.3 million compared to $54.9 million at September 30, 2020. The reduction in working capital substantially reflects the consolidation of Orbit Energy in the fourth quarter including prepayments made by its customers.

Cash used in operating activities in 4Q20 was $0.9 million compared to cash provided by operating activities of $0.2 million in 4Q19. Full year 2020 cash provided by operating activities increased to $23.1 million from $15.8 million in 2019.

GENIE ENERGY EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

FOOTNOTES:

1 Adjusted EBITDA for all periods presented is a non-GAAP measure. The 'Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures' at the end of this release provides an explanation of Adjusted EBITDA and reconciliations to its most directly comparable GAAP measures.

2Genie Energy formerly accounted for its investments in Orbit Energy, its joint venture operating in the U.K., under the equity method of accounting prior to Genie's purchase of the joint venture's outstanding interest. Under the equity method, Genie Energy recorded its share in the net income or loss of the venture. Therefore, revenue generated and expenses incurred were not reflected in Genie Energy's consolidated revenue and expenses. Orbit Energy's customers were included in metrics regarding its global customer base for all periods presented. To reflect Genie's purchase of the outstanding interest in Orbit Energy, Genie began to consolidate Orbit's results in its financial reporting under the Genie Retail Energy International (GRE International) segment effective October 8, 2020.

3Pro forma results for all periods presented are non-GAAP measures intended to provide useful information that supplement the core operating results in accordance with GAAP of the relevant segment. Please refer to the 'Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures' at the end of this release for an explanation of the pro forma results as well as for reconciliations to their most directly comparable GAAP measures.

GENIE ENERGY LTD. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



December 31

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

2020



2019

ASSETS











CURRENT ASSETS:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 36,913



$ 31,242

Restricted cash—short-term



6,271





6,792

Marketable equity securities



5,089





—

Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $8,793 and $2,631 at December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively



60,778





49,822

Inventory



16,930





16,632

Prepaid expenses



4,633





6,318

Other current assets



3,206





2,133

TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS



133,820





112,939

Property and equipment, net



259





3,607

Goodwill



25,929





12,135

Other intangibles, net



11,645





6,837

Investment in equity method investees



747





675

Restricted cash—long-term



—





520

Deferred income tax assets, net



4,882





12,154

Other assets



10,057





7,377

TOTAL ASSETS

$ 187,339



$ 156,244

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY















CURRENT LIABILITIES:















Loans payable

$ 1,453



$ 921

Trade accounts payable



43,005





24,387

Accrued expenses



42,762





26,116

Contract liability



5,609





13,426

Income taxes payable



1,893





1,591

Due to IDT Corporation



257





381

Short-term revolving line of credit



—





2,514

Other current liabilities



2,494





2,820

TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES



97,473





72,156

Long-term notes payable



—





777

Other liabilities



3,787





2,381

TOTAL LIABILITIES



101,260





75,314

Commitments and contingencies















EQUITY:















Genie Energy Ltd. stockholders' equity:















Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; authorized shares – 10,000:















Series 2012-A, designated shares – 8,750; at liquidation preference, consisting of 2,322 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and 2019



19,743





19,743

Class A common stock, $0.01 par value; authorized shares – 35,000; 1,574 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and 2019



16





16

Class B common stock, $0.01 par value; authorized shares – 200,000; 25,966 and 25,785 shares issued and 24,646 and 24,755 shares outstanding at December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively



260





258

Additional paid-in capital



140,746





139,615

Treasury stock, at cost, consisting of 1,320 and 1,030 shares of Class B common at December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively



(9,839)





(7,675)

Accumulated other comprehensive income



3,827





2,519

Accumulated deficit



(56,658)





(59,671)

Total Genie Energy Ltd. stockholders' equity



98,095





94,805

Noncontrolling interests:















Noncontrolling interests



(12,016)





(13,875)

TOTAL EQUITY



86,079





80,930

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

$ 187,339



$ 156,244



GENIE ENERGY LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS







Year ended December 31, (in thousands, except per share data)

2020



2019

REVENUES:











Electricity

$ 311,578



$ 263,091

Natural gas



41,881





39,926

Other



25,853





12,274

Total revenues



379,312





315,291

Cost of revenues



281,627





232,392

GROSS PROFIT



97,685





82,899

OPERATING EXPENSES AND LOSSES:















Selling, general and administrative (i)



76,951





72,674

Impairment of assets



1,397





400

Income from operations



19,337





9,825

Interest income



190





448

Interest expense



(328)





(530)

Equity in the net loss in equity method investees



(1,443)





(4,830)

Gain on acquisition of a subsidiary



5,473





—

Other income, net



639





1,066

Income before income taxes



23,868





5,979

Provision for income taxes



(8,314)





(4,600)

NET INCOME



15,554





1,379

Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests



(2,399)





2,796

NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO GENIE ENERGY LTD.



13,155





4,175

Dividends on preferred stock



(1,481)





(1,481)

NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO GENIE ENERGY LTD. COMMON STOCKHOLDERS

$ 11,674



$ 2,694



















Earnings per share attributed to Genie Energy Ltd. common stockholder















Basic

$ 0.45



$ 0.10

Diluted

$ 0.44



$ 0.10



















Weighted-average number of shares used in the calculation of earnings per share















Basic



26,109





26,607

Diluted



26,813





27,464



















Dividends declared per common share

$ 0.33



$ 0.30

(i) Stock-based compensation included in selling, general and administrative expenses

$ 1,134



$ 1,102



GENIE ENERGY LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS







Year ended December 31, (in thousands)

2020



2019















OPERATING ACTIVITIES











Net income

$ 15,554



$ 1,379

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:















Depreciation and amortization



3,548





3,627

Deferred income taxes



7,272





3,471

Provision for doubtful accounts receivable



3,734





658

Impairment of assets



1,397





400

Stock-based compensation



1,134





1,102

Equity in the net loss of equity method investees



1,443





4,830

Loss on sale disposal of assets, net



262





—

Gain on consolidation of subsidiary



(5,473)





—

Unrealized gain on marketable equity securities and investment



(348)





—

Gain on deconsolidation of subsidiaries



(98)





—

Change in assets and liabilities, net of effect of acquisition:















Trade accounts receivable



(6,681)





(12,041)

Inventory



(298)





(6,739)

Prepaid expenses



1,714





(124)

Other current assets and other assets



(3,208)





1,137

Trade accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities



15,950





5,506

Contract liability



(12,185)





12,271

Due to IDT Corporation



(124)





147

Income taxes payable



302





128

Net cash provided by operating activities



23,119





15,752

INVESTING ACTIVITIES















Capital expenditures



(167)





(404)

Investments in notes receivable



—





(214)

Proceeds from sale of assets



2,672





—

Purchase of marketable equity security and investment



(5,000)





—

Cash acquired from acquisition of Shoreditch, net of cash payment



958





—

Payment for acquisition of Lumo Energia, net of cash acquired



—





(2,044)

Repayment of notes receivable



12





124

Investments in equity method investees



(1,502)





(3,235)

Net cash used in investing activities



(3,027)





(5,773)

FINANCING ACTIVITIES















Dividends paid



(10,142)





(9,595)

Purchases of Class B common stock



(1,704)





(5,584)

Repayment of short-term debt—Lumo Energia



—





(2,260)

Repayment of notes payable



(867)





(45)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options



28





1,407

Proceeds from revolving line of credit



1,000





—

Repayment of revolving line of credit



(3,514)





—

Proceeds from loan



1,395





921

Repayment of loan payable



(930)





—

Repurchases of Class B common stock from employees



(460)





(467)

Net cash used in financing activities



(15,194)





(15,623)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



(268)





1

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



4,630





(5,643)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year



38,554





44,197

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of year

$ 43,184



$ 38,554

SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION















Cash payments made for interest

$ 333



$ 529

Cash payments made for income taxes

$ 741



$ 702



Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020

In addition to disclosing financial results that are determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), Genie Energy also disclosed for the fourth quarter and full year 2020, as well as for comparable periods, pro forma revenue and income (loss) from operations for its Genie Retail Energy International (GRE International) segment and, for on a consolidated basis and for all segments, Adjusted EBITDA, which are non-GAAP measures. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's performance, financial position, or cash flows that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Genie Energy's measures of pro forma results consist of the corresponding GAAP metric with the addition of the corresponding results for Orbit Energy, the company's joint venture operating in the United Kingdom. GAAP results for Orbit Energy are accounted for under the equity method of accounting. Under this method, Genie Energy records its share in the net income or loss of the venture. Therefore, revenue generated, expenses incurred and income (loss) from operations are not reflected in Genie Energy's consolidated revenue and expenses (although Orbit Energy's customers are included in metrics regarding our customer base). Pro forma results are calculated by adding the result for Orbit Energy to its corresponding GAAP result. Pro forma results are provided for the third quarter 2020 and third quarter 2019 to supplement the following results: revenue of the Genie Retail Energy International segment; and loss from operations for the Genie Retail Energy International segment.

Genie Energy's measure of Adjusted EBITDA consists of gross profit less selling, general and administrative expense, exploration expense and equity in the net loss of in equity method investees, net, plus depreciation, amortization and stock-based compensation (which are included in selling, general and administrative expense). Another way of calculating Adjusted EBITDA is to start with income from operations and add depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation and impairment of goodwill and subtract equity in net loss in equity method investees, net.

Management believes that Genie Energy's pro forma results and Adjusted EBITDA provide useful information to both management and investors by excluding certain expenses that may not be indicative of Genie Energy's or the relevant segment's core operating results. Management uses the pro forma results and Adjusted EBITDA, among other measures, as relevant indicators of core operational strengths in its financial and operational decision making.

Pro forma revenue and pro forma income (loss) from operations are used specifically to evaluate the performance of its GRE International division. Management also used Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate operating performance in relation to Genie Energy's competitors. Disclosure of these non-GAAP financial measure may be useful to investors in evaluating performance and allows for greater transparency to the underlying supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. In addition, Genie Energy has historically reported Adjusted EBITDA and believes it is commonly used by readers of financial information in assessing performance. Therefore, the inclusion of comparative numbers provides consistency in financial reporting at this time.

The pro forma results facilitate evaluation of the results of GRE International as if the results of its U.K joint venture, Orbit Energy, were fully consolidated, which provides useful information regarding the size, growth and financial performance of GRE International businesses in aggregate. In contrast, GAAP results only include the company's equity in the results of the operations of its U.K. venture.

Management refers to pro forma results and Adjusted EBITDA, as well as the GAAP measures revenue, gross profit, income (loss) from operations and net income (loss), on a segment and/or consolidated level to facilitate internal and external comparisons to the segments' and Genie Energy's historical operating results, in making operating decisions, for budget and planning purposes, and to form the basis upon which management is compensated.

Although depreciation and amortization are considered operating costs under GAAP, they primarily represent the non-cash current period allocation of costs associated with long-lived assets acquired or constructed in prior periods. While Genie Energy's oil and gas exploration business may be capital intensive, Genie Energy does not expect to incur significant depreciation or depletion expense for the foreseeable future. Genie Energy's operating results exclusive of depreciation and amortization is therefore a useful indicator of its current performance.

Stock-based compensation recognized by Genie Energy and other companies may not be comparable because of the various valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of types of awards that are permitted under GAAP. Stock-based compensation is excluded from Genie Energy's calculation of Adjusted EBITDA because management believes this allows investors to make more meaningful comparisons of the operating results of Genie Energy's core business with the results of other companies. However, stock-based compensation will continue to be a significant expense for Genie Energy for the foreseeable future and an important part of employees' compensation that impacts their performance.

Impairment of goodwill is a component of (loss) income from operations that is excluded from the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA. The impairment of goodwill is primarily dictated by events and circumstances outside the control of management that trigger an impairment analysis. While there may be similar charges in other periods, the nature and magnitude of these charges can fluctuate markedly and do not reflect the performance of Genie Energy's continuing operations.

Pro forma revenue and pro forma income (loss) from operations as well as Adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, or superior to, revenue, gross profit, income from operations, cash flow from operating activities, net income, basic and diluted earnings per share or other measures of liquidity and financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, Genie Energy's measurements of pro forma revenue, pro forma income (loss) from operations and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Following are the reconciliations of GRE International's pro forma results and Adjusted EBITDA to its most directly comparable GAAP measure. Pro forma revenue for the GRE International segment is reconciled to the segment's revenue, and GRE International's pro forma loss from operations is reconciled to the segment's loss from operation. Adjusted EBITDA is reconciled to income from operations for Genie Energy's reportable segments and net income for Genie Energy on a consolidated basis.

Reconciliation of pro forma GRE International revenue and loss from operations



























Genie Retail Energy International (GREI) Segment Results

















(results in millions)

4Q20

4Q19

2020

2019



























GREI segment revenue

$ 31.8

$ 5.8

$ 49.6

$ 16.6



plus Orbit Energy revenue

$ 1.8

$ 16.3

$ 51.4

$ 30.8



Pro forma GREI segment revenue

$ 33.6

$ 22.2

$ 101.1

$ 47.4



























GREI segment loss from operations

$ (2.9)

$ (3.2)

$ (7.6)

$ (8.1)



plus Orbit Energy loss from operations

$ (0.2)

$ (2.6)

$ (9.8)

$ (11.4)



Pro forma GREI segment loss from operations

$ (3.1)

$ (6.4)

$ (17.4)

$ (19.5)



























Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA





Total

GRE GES GREI CORP Three months ended December 31, 2020 (4Q20)











Net loss attributable to Genie Energy Limited $ (1,369)









Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 3,425









Net income $ 2,056









Provision for income taxes 2,752









Gain on acquisition of subsidiary (5,473)









Other income, net (251)









Interest income (59)









Interest Expense 139









Equity in the net income of equity method investees (255)









Income from operations $ (1,092)

$ 5,100 $ (982) $ (2,931) $ (2,280) Add:













Stock-based compensation (203)

(40) - 42 (205)

Depreciation and amortization 1,329

118 11 1,138 62

Impairment 404

- 404 - - Subtract:













Equity in the net income of equity method investees (255)

- - - (255) Adjusted EBITDA $ 693

$ 5,179 $ (566) $ (1,751) $ (2,168)



































































Total

GRE GES GREI CORP Three months ended September 30, 2020 (3Q20)











Net income attributable to Genie Energy Limited $ 6,728









Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests (531)









Net income $ 6,197









Provision for income taxes 2,406









Other income, net (291)









Interest expense 48









Interest income (21)









Equity in the net loss of equity method investees 146









Income from operations $ 8,485

$ 12,333 $ (719) $ (1,574) $ (1,555) Add:













Stock-based compensation 447

172

68 207

Depreciation and amortization 670

117 11 527 15

Impairment









- Subtract:













Equity in the net loss of equity method investees 146







146 Adjusted EBITDA $ 9,456

$ 12,622 $ (708) $ (979) $ (1,479)



































Total

GRE GES GREI CORP Three months ended December 31, 2019 (4Q19)











Net income attributable to Genie Energy Limited $ 324









Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests 1312









Net income $ (988)









Provision for income taxes 1,458









Other income, net (919)









Interest expense 150









Interest income (102)









Equity in the net loss of equity method investees $ 2,724









Income from operations $ 2,323

$ 8,235 $ (1,183) $ (3,222) $ (1,507) Add:













Stock-based compensation (4)

117

(226) 105

Depreciation and amortization 821

175 244 387 15

Impairment 400



400

- Subtract:













Equity in the net loss of equity method investees 2724





2,501 223 Adjusted EBITDA $ 816

$ 8,527 $ (539) $ (5,562) $ (1,610)



















Total

GRE GES GREI CORP Twelve months ended December 31, 2020 (YTD 2020)











Net income attributable to Genie Energy Limited $ 13,155









Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 2,399









Net income $ 15,554









Provision for income taxes 8,315









Gain on acquisition of a subsidiary (5,473)









Other income, net (640)









Interest income (190)









Interest expense 328









Equity in the net loss of equity method investees 1,443









Income from operations $ 19,337

$ 36,408 $ (2,471) $ (7,632) $ (6,968) Add:













Stock-based compensation 1,129

463 - 161 505

Depreciation and amortization 3,548

465 326 2,650 107

Impairment 1,397

- 1,397 - - Subtract:













Equity in the net loss (income) of equity method investees 1,443

- - 1,502 (59) Adjusted EBITDA $ 23,967

$ 37,336 $ (748) $ (6,323) $ (6,297)



















Total

GRE GES GREI CORP Twelve months ended December 31, 2019 (YTD 2019)











Net income attributable to Genie Energy Limited $ 4,175









Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests (2,796)









Net income $ 1,379









Provision for income taxes 4,600









Other income, net (1,066)









Interest expense 530









Interest income (448)









Equity in the net loss of equity method investees 4,830









Income (loss) from operations $ 9,825

$ 27,176 $ (2,895) $ (8,133) $ (6,323) Add:













Stock-based compensation 1,102

456

56 590

Depreciation and amortization 3,589

703 1,008 1,819 59

Impairment of goodwill 400



400



Subtract:













Equity in the net loss of equity method investees 4,830





4,440 390 Adjusted EBITDA $ 10,086

$ 28,335 $ (1,487) $ (10,698) $ (6,064)

