Genie Energy to Present at LD Micro Main Event

NEWARK, N.J., Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE: GNE, GNEPRA), a leading independent retail energy provider, today announced that its Chief Financial Officer, Avi Goldin, will present at the LD Micro Main Event XII investor conference in Bel Air, CA on Wednesday, December 11th, at 1:00 PM PST.

The Genie Energy presentation slides will be provided on the presentations page of the Genie Energy investor relations website and filed in a Form 8-K with the SEC. The presentation will not be webcast.

The LD Micro Main Event XII will be held at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel from December 10th-12th. It is one of the largest and most influential independent micro-cap conferences. The conference will host more than 250 innovative companies in technology, biotech, pharmaceuticals, mining, energy and other sectors.

To register and attend the event, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit http://www.ldmicro.com for more information.

ABOUT GENIE ENERGY LTD.:

Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE: GNE, GNEPRA), is a global provider of energy services. The Genie Retail Energy division supplies electricity, including electricity from renewable resources, and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States. The Genie Retail Energy International division supplies customers in Europe and Asia. The Genie Energy Services division includes Diversegy, a commercial and industrial brokerage and consultative services company, and Genie Solar Energy and Prism Solar, which design, supply and install commercial solar solutions. For more information, visit Genie.com.

ABOUT LD MICRO:

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into several influential events annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event). In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and micro-cap universe.

In this press release, all statements that are not purely about historical facts, including, but not limited to, those in which we use the words "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "plan," "intend," "estimate, "target" and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While these forward-looking statements represent our current judgment of what may happen in the future, actual results may differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these statements due to numerous important factors, including, but not limited to, those described in our most recent report on SEC Form 10-K (under the headings "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations"), which may be revised or supplemented in subsequent reports on SEC Forms 10-Q and 8-K. We are under no obligation, and expressly disclaim any obligation, to update the forward-looking statements in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

