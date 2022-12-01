Genie Energy to Present at Sidoti December Small-Cap Virtual Investor Conference

NEWARK, N.J., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Genie Energy Ltd., (NYSE: GNE, GNEPRA), a global provider of energy services, today announced that Avi Goldin, Genie's chief financial officer, will present at the Sidoti December Small-Cap Virtual Conference on Thursday, December 8 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

Goldin's presentation will provide an overview of Genie Energy's strategy, outlook and results. The live presentation can be accessed here: https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_IxMxjucuTcy3s1Li8MwCCw or through through the Genie Energy website.

Michael Stein, Genie Energy's chief executive officer, and Goldin will be available for virtual 1x1 investor meetings throughout the day on Wednesday, December 7 and Thursday, December 8. Investors interested in a meeting with Genie management should contact Brian Siegel of HaydenIR ([email protected]) or request a meeting through the Sidoti Conference Portal.

About Genie Energy Ltd.:

Genie Energy Ltd., (NYSE: GNE, GNEPRA) is a retail energy and renewable energy solutions provider. The Genie Retail Energy division supplies electricity, including electricity from renewable resources, and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States. The Genie Renewables division is a vertically-integrated provider of commercial, community and utility-scale solar energy solutions. For more information, visit Genie.com.

