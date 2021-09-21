Genie Energy to Present at Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference

NEWARK, N.J., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE: GNE, GNEPRA), a leading retail energy provider in deregulated markets in the U.S. and Europe and a provider of renewables solutions in the U.S., today announced that its Chief Financial Officer, Avi Goldin, will present at the Sidoti Fall Virtual Investor Conference on September 23, 2021, at 10:45 a.m. Eastern time. In addition, Genie's Chief Executive Officer, Michael Stein, and Mr. Goldin will host one-on-one meetings with investors through the conference on September 22 and 23rd.

Genie Energy is preparing to spin-off its European retail energy supply business to shareholders as Oriel Energy in the fourth quarter of this year. As part of the process to effectuate the spinoff, the Company filed a form S-1 with the SEC earlier today.

The presentation can be accessed live through the Genie Energy Investor Relations website. Attendees can request a one-on-one meeting through their Sidoti representative or contact Brian Siegel at [email protected]. Following the presentation, a replay will be available through the Genie Energy website.

ABOUT GENIE ENERGY LTD.

Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE: GNE, GNEPRA), is a global provider of energy services. The Genie Retail Energy division supplies electricity, including electricity from renewable resources, and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States. The Genie Retail Energy International division supplies customers in Europe and Asia. The Genie Renewables division comprises Genie Solar Energy, a provider of end-to-end customized solar solutions primarily for commercial customers, Diversegy, a commercials energy consulting business, CityCom Solar, a provider of community solar energy solutions and Genie's interest in Prism Solar, a supplier of solar panels and solutions. For more information, visit Genie.com.

