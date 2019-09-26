GENIFER M Jewelry Establishes Fashion Liaison to Provide Dedicated Service to Fashion Houses, Media, Designers and Brands

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GENIFER M (www.geniferm.com), the nation's premier line of luxury cannabis-inspired jewelry, announced it has a new Fashion Liaison to work with fashion companies, designers, and media, and provide perfectly coordinated jewelry for fashion shows, photo shoots, editorial use, and advertisements.

Depending on usage, the jewelry will be provided free of charge.

The decision to create an internal Fashion Liaison came on the heels of the highly successful show at New York Fashion Week, where the world of fashion embraced the world of cannabis for the first time.

At the show, renowned fashion designer, Korto Momolu, known for her bold designs on Project Runway, joined forces with GENIFER M Jewelry, and presented inspirational designs using hemp-based fabrics and cannabis-inspired jewelry that "embodied the growing power and influence of women."

Momolu was named the "fan favorite" on the 5th season of the popular Bravo TV show, Project Runway.

GENIFER M is America's premier brand of luxury cannabis-inspired jewelry. Company Co-Founder, Genifer Murray, is a leader in the cannabis industry and has been instrumental in the legalization movement, as well as a tireless advocate for women throughout the world.

The GENIFER M Collection will be available to fashion designers and companies to incorporate into their work, as well as to select magazines, television programs, motion pictures, plus online and traditional media for editorial and commercial use.

For more information about GENIFER M and to obtain jewelry for a project, contact the Fashion Liaison at: 480-629-4951, or email: fashion@GeniferM.com, or visit: www.GeniferM.com.

ABOUT GENIFER M:

GENIFER M is America's first luxury, cannabis-inspired jewelry company.

GENIFER M Jewelry has been featured on Vice TV's The Most Expensivest, hosted by 2 Chainz, and in ELLE Magazine, Sway, CannaNews, INC, Insight News and Forbes.

Genifer Murray was named "Cannabis Woman of the Year" and "Top 100 People in the Cannabis Industry."

