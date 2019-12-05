GENIFER M Jewelry Now Available at House of Lucidity in Cathedral City

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GENIFER M (www.GeniferM.com), the nation's premier line of luxury cannabis-inspired jewelry, announced it is now available at House of Lucidity in Cathedral City, California.

GENIFER M is the nation's leading line of cannabis and hemp-inspired jewelry. The company's upscale designs are crafted in the Sonoran Desert of Arizona, and are sold online and in select retail stores.

House of Lucidity is an upscale cannabis shop, rooted in the Californian desert community. Drawing upon the cool vibe that attracted celebrities like Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, and Marilyn Monroe in the 1960's, the store was designed to reflect the history and heritage of the community.

The store also features a unique, attached cultivation and manufacturing facility that can provide customers with the cleanest, freshest products available.

Monique Dietrich, General Manager at House of Lucidity, said that a rep from a popular cannabis brand suggested that the store carry the GENIFER M line.

"She told me that GENIFER M Jewelry was perfect for our store," Dietrich said. "So, I called the company and loved what I heard. Now, we have a wonderful selection of beautiful jewelry in our shop just in time for the holidays!"

GENIFER M Jewelry has been shown to increase store traffic, generate incremental revenues, and enhance customer loyalty.

Learn more about GENIFER M Jewelry by calling 480-629-4951, or at: www.GeniferM.com.

Visit House of Lucidity at: 36399 Cathedral Canyon Drive in Cathedral City, or online at: www.houseoflucidity.com, or call: 760-833-6222.

ABOUT GENIFER M:

GENIFER M is the first artisan-designed cannabis-inspired jewelry company. Co-founded by the father/daughter duo of Glenn and Genifer Murray, the jewelry is handcrafted in the Sonoran Desert of Arizona, where inspiration abounds.

The collection has been featured at the Academy Awards, and on Vice TV's The Most Expensivest, ELLE Magazine, Sway, CannaNews, INC Magazine, Insight News, Forbes, and other prominent media outlets.

Genifer Murray has been named "Cannabis Woman of the Year" and "Top 100 People in the Cannabis Industry."

Pam Donner, company COO, was named the 12th Most Powerful Woman in the Cannabis Industry by Cannabis Business Executive.

