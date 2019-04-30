GENIFER M Jewelry Now Available at Rocky Mountain Blaze

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GENIFER M (www.geniferm.com), the nation's premier line of luxury cannabis-inspired jewelry, announced that it is now available at Rocky Mountain Blaze in Pueblo West, Colorado.

GENIFER M Jewelry is America's leading brand of luxury cannabis-inspired jewelry. The collection has been embraced by a wide range of people from inside and outside of the cannabis industry, including jewelry collectors, business executives, proponents of hemp and CBD, soccer moms, celebrities, budtenders, cancer survivors, athletes, and many more.

"Our line of jewelry has been specifically designed so that we have something for everyone," said Genifer Murray, Co-Founder of GENIFER M Jewelry. "Our large selection ranges from bold to bashful so that each individual can find his or her own perfect piece."

Rocky Mountain Blaze offers "designer" cannabis products in a relaxing and comfortable environment. The dispensary is known for offering exceptional customer service, and going the extra mile to ensure their customer's satisfaction.

"We like GENFER M Jewelry because it gives us another way to help our customers express themselves," said James Baca, co-owner of Rocky Mountain Blaze.

GENIFER M Jewelry has been shown to increase store traffic, generate new revenues, and enhance customer loyalty at stores that carry the line.

Recently, GENIFER M Jewelry revamped its wholesale program to make it easier for retailers to add the popular collection to their stores.

ABOUT GENIFER M:

GENIFER M is the first high-quality, artisan designed, cannabis-inspired jewelry company.

Co-founded by the father/daughter duo of Glenn and Genifer Murray, the jewelry is handcrafted in the Sonoran Desert of Arizona, where inspiration abounds.

The collection has been featured on Vice TV's show The Most Expensivest, hosted by Def Jam record producer and rap artist, 2 Chainz, as well as in ELLE Magazine, Sway, CannaNews, INC, Insight News, Forbes, and many other prominent media outlets.

