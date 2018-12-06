Genisphere Appoints Biopharmaceutical Veteran, Brian P. McVeigh, to Its Board of Directors

HATFIELD, Pa., Dec. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Genisphere LLC, provider of the 3DNA® nanotechnology drug delivery platform, announced Brian P. McVeigh has joined the company's Board of Directors, bringing expertise to expand activities in business development and investment management.

"Genisphere is delighted to welcome Brian McVeigh to our board of directors," said Tom Bliss, Chief Executive Officer of Genisphere. "At a time when there's never been more interest among major biopharma partners in developing 3DNA-based therapeutics, his extensive experience, wisdom and expertise garnered from all sides of the table will contribute tremendously to Genisphere's growth and ultimately to enhancing human health."

Mr. McVeigh joins the Genisphere Board following a 25-year career with GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), where he held multiple senior-level positions within the global Business Development, Finance, Marketing, Corporate, and R&D organizations, including over 15 years in the Worldwide Business Development organization where he most recently served as the Vice President of Worldwide Business Development Transactions and Investment Management. In that capacity Mr. McVeigh oversaw the execution of over 100 business development transactions spanning the entirety of the R&D pipeline, and he managed GSK's portfolio of equity investments in biotech partners deploying more than $500 million in R&D and early stage biotech investments. Since leaving GSK Mr. McVeigh has held C-level roles in both privately held and publicly traded biotech companies and is currently the Chief Business Officer of Zafgen, Inc. Mr. McVeigh graduated from LaSalle University with a BS in Accounting and Finance and completed his MBA with a Concentration in Finance at Villanova University. He holds a Post-MBA Certificate in Pharmaceutical Marketing from Saint Joseph's University and a Certificate of Professional Development from the Wharton Business School at the University of Pennsylvania. He is a member of the Licensing Executives Society and is a Certified Public Accountant, Certified Management Accountant, and a Certified Licensing Professional.

Mr. McVeigh joins the Genisphere Board as the Company continues to expand its pharmaceutical licensing activities and moves toward commercializing its 3DNA® nanocarrier for targeted drug delivery. "Genisphere is a unique representation of the biopharmaceutical innovation growing in the Philadelphia region, having brought together a very experienced team that is advancing a completely novel approach to specifically targeted biotherapeutics," said Mr. McVeigh. "This is a fantastic opportunity for me to engage with the Genisphere team and help advance both the 3DNA platform technology and the company's preclinical pipeline while building value for partners, investors, and importantly for the patients in need of the new medicines that will ultimately be enabled by the 3DNA technology."

About Genisphere

Genisphere is the provider of the 3DNA® platform for targeted drug delivery. 3DNA® is a nanoscale, multivalent scaffold made from proprietary, synthetic DNA formed in a flexible, branched structure. 3DNA® nanocarriers are engineered and crosslinked to form a stable architecture while maintaining the biocompatibility of the nucleic acid building blocks, and demonstrate efficacy and safety with a variety of drug cargos across multiple indications. Genisphere's technology is IP-protected and fully customizable to deliver small molecules, biologics, and nucleic acids with precise specificity enabled by multivalent targeting via antibodies, peptides and other molecular entities. Genisphere leverages a collaborative model to advance its 3DNA® drug delivery platform, and seeks additional partnerships with biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies to improve efficacy and reduce toxicity. Genisphere is also advancing its own lead programs based on 3DNA® nanotechnology. For more information, please visit http://genisphere.com

