GENIXUS Adds Group of Seasoned Executives to Business Advisory Team

KANNAPOLIS, N.C., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GENIXUS , a pharmaceutical company focused on transforming acute and critical care medicines, today announced the addition of 6 new members to its advisory team: Luci Tira, Michael Gerard, Jeremy Sohn, Brent McCallum, Gordon Walton, and Martin Kelleher.

"We are thrilled to welcome this group of noted professionals to the GENIXUS team" said Seth Coombs, Co-Founder & Chief Commercial Officer of GENIXUS. "They each bring a wealth of experience across their respective disciplines and beyond, which will provide guidance and support for us as we continue to grow."

About the advisors:

Luci Tira: Executive Director with HPS Investment Partners specializing in public credit investing with focus across the capital structure and risk spectrum. Prior to joining HPS, Luci served in various roles with The Carlyle Group and Lazard, Freres & Co.

Michael Gerard: Associate General Counsel with Spark Therapeutics. Prior to joining Spark, Michael spent 7 years with Sandoz, leading a team of attorneys supporting Business Development & Licensing, Strategy & Innovation, Supply Chain & Technical Operations.

Jeremy Sohn: Venture investor, advisor, and serial entrepreneur. Most recently, Jeremy served as VP, Global Head of Digital BD&L, Partnerships, & Innovation at Novartis where he led multiple first-in-pharma business transformation initiatives and oversaw their dRx Capital venture fund.

Brent McCallum: Managing Director of Make Believe, a global storytelling consultancy. Prior to this, Brent was Head of Innovation for Novartis US and held senior marketing roles for Novartis internationally.

Gordon Walton: Founder and President, NXT Innovations, a pharmaceutical and biotech industry consultancy focused on organizational transformation, therapeutic area planning and product commercialization. Prior to NXT, Gordon was Co-founder and Managing Director of Clarion Healthcare and previously served as co-head of Braun Consulting's healthcare practice group.

Martin Kelleher: Founder and CEO of MyCFOandMore.com, Martin has spent over 15 years helping Founder/CEOs and their leadership teams achieve their business goals. In addition, Martin is an experienced COO and CFO and has served in these roles across multiple companies including Kymanox, Brooks Bell and Monster.com.

About GENIXUS



GENIXUS is a development stage pharmaceutical company working to transform acute and critical care medicines through advanced manufacturing and innovative delivery systems. Leveraging the highest-quality biopharmaceutical manufacturing standards and innovative point-of-care design, GENIXUS is changing care delivery and helping healthcare professionals to achieve better quality outcomes for patients. For more information, visit www.genixus.com and follow the company on LinkedIn .

