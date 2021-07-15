GENIXUS Completes Manufacturing Expansion Project within North Carolina Facility

"We are excited to complete this expansion within our space on the NC Research Campus" said Kendall Foster , Founder & Chief Executive Officer of GENIXUS. "The space doubles our current US-based footprint for development and manufacturing of essential hospital injectable medications. It has been a pleasure to work with Getinge as a major equipment vendor for the expansion, which includes autoclaves, parts washers, and sterile isolators, as we enhance our efforts to bring innovation, quality, and transparency to the acute and critical care space."

The expansion project includes new ISO7 cleanrooms, support areas, gowning rooms, and testing labs within the facility. All upgrades incorporated in the expansion advance the company's vertically integrated sterile manufacturing capability in Kannapolis. "These state-of-the-art additions to our development and manufacturing base help establish the foundation of our quality commitment to the US hospital market," noted Seth Coombs, Co-Founder & Chief Commercial Officer of GENIXUS. "We look forward to leveraging this leading technology on the path to commercialization of our injectable portfolio."

About GENIXUS

GENIXUS is a development stage pharmaceutical company working to transform acute and critical care medicines through advanced manufacturing and innovative delivery systems. Leveraging the highest-quality biopharmaceutical manufacturing standards and innovative point-of-care design, GENIXUS is changing care delivery and helping healthcare professionals to achieve better quality outcomes for patients. For more information, visit www.genixus.com and follow the company on LinkedIn .

SOURCE GENIXUS

Related Links

https://www.genixus.org

