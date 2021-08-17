Genome Editing Market Size to Hit $36.06 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 22.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Genome Editing Market by Application (Cell Line Engineering, Genetic Engineering, Drug Discovery, Gene-modified Cell Therapy, Diagnostics, and Other Applications), Technology (CRISPR, TALEN, ZFN, and Other Technologies), and End User (Academics & Government Institutes, Biotechnology & Pharma Companies, and Contract Research Organizations): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030". As per the report, the global genome editing industry accounted for $4.81 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $36.06 billion in 2030, growing at a CAGR of 22.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Download Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/12810

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Rise in adoption of genome editing applications, increase in prevalence of cancer & other genetic disorders, availability of government funding & growth in genomics projects, and technological advancements in gene-editing tools drive the growth of the global genome editing market. However, ethical issues regarding genome editing hinder the market growth. On the contrary, presence of major market players in developing countries and application in various drug discovery processes are expected to open lucrative opportunities in the future.

Covid-19 scenario:

The covid-19 pandemic disrupted workflow in the healthcare sector. The spread of diseases forced several industries to close their facilities including sub-domains of healthcare.

However, the use of CRISPR was favored during the pandemic and technologies based on naturally occurring bacterial gene-editing systems played a vital role to come up with the best defense against Covid-19.

On the other hand, optimum utilization of the workforce and gene editing for human benefit are some of the challenges that researchers face. Thus, CRISPR-based diagnostic tools to reduce the impact of the Covid-19 gained importance.

The CRISPR segment dominated the market

By technology, the CRISPR segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global genome editing market. Moreover, the segment is expected to showcase the highest CAGR of 24.2% during the forecast period, due to ease of use associated with CRISPR. The report includes an analysis of segments such as TALEN, ZFN, and others.

The biotechnology & pharma companies held the largest share

By end user, the biotechnology & pharma companies dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2020, contributing to nearly two-thirds of the global genome editing market. This is due to rise in prevalence of infectious diseases and cancer. However, the academics and government institutes segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 22.8% during the forecast period.

Enquiry for Short-term and Long-term Impacts of COVID-19 at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/12810

North America held the lion's share

By region, the global genome editing market across North America held the largest share in 2020, contributing to nearly half of the market. This growth is due to development of gene therapy in the U.S., surge in use of genetically modified crops, and increase in prevalence of infectious diseases coupled with availability of research grants and funding. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 25.2% during the forecast period, owing to rise in funding for genome editing and medical genetics in developing countries in the region.

Major market players

Agilent Technologies

Danaher

CRISPR Therapeutics

Editas Medicine

Eurofins Scientific

Horizon Discovery Limited

GenScript

Merck

Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Lonza

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access



We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.

Similar Reports:

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research

SOURCE Allied Market Research