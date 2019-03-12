Genomics Market Size Worth USD 27.6 Billion by 2025 | CAGR: 9.1%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global genomics market size is expected to reach USD 27.6 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 9.1% over the forecast period. The past decades have witnessed significant changes in disease management processes due to simultaneous advancements in genomics and personalized medicine. There has been a gradual growth in the usage of genomic studies in clinical practices, which is reflected by the rising trend of targeted therapies.

Key suggestions from the report:

Growing interest of pharma and biotech companies in genomics is expected to drive the genomics market in coming years

NGS-based services held a major share of the market due to its rapid adoption in whole genome sequencing and application of sequence databases for disease screening and prognosis

The demand for these services would remain strong due to growing customer base from academic and research centers to CROs and biotech and pharma companies

Use of predictive biomarkers for diagnosis and monitoring takes cancer eradication a step further

Moreover, various organizations and programs are actively participating in the development of novel biomarkers for cancer diagnosis

With the rising health consciousness Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) laboratory testing is increasingly being employed. Such genetic tests enable consumers to access information about their genetics without having to visit healthcare professionals

Asia Pacific is the potential regional market for genomics. It is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of 11.2%

Major companies in the market include Beijing Genomics Institute (BGI); Agilent Technologies; Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.; Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.; Foundation Medicine, Inc.; 23andMe, Inc.; Danaher, Illumina, Inc.; Pacific Biosciences; Oxford Nanopore Technologies; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.; and Myriad Genetics, Inc.

Read 120 page research report with TOC on "Genomics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Deliverables, By Application & Technology (Functional Genomics, Epigenomics), By End Use (Pharma & Biotech Companies), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/genomics-market

Results from genomic studies enable a better understanding of diseases and the underlying mechanisms for researchers, physicians, and patients. This facilitates evidence-based decision-making, and hence, helps improve personalized treatment regime. In addition, technological advancements in data analysis tools have motivated healthcare community to create precision-based therapies from surplus, available DNA data.

One of the most important factors, which are likely to have a significant impact on the market, is that how much and to what extent the medical community will make the use of available genomic information in personalized medicine. Furthermore, plummeting cost of sequencing has enabled the whole genome sequencing at very less price. Scientists are combining the sequencing generated data with diagnostics, which has proven its effectiveness in enhancing personalized treatment landscape.

The companies are involved in strategic alliances with global, as well as local, entities to boost their revenue generation and enhance their share in the market. For instance, in March 2017, Foundation Medicine collaborated with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. This enabled Bristol-Myers Squibb to deploy Foundation Medicine's molecular information solutions and comprehensive genomic profiling for identification of predictive biomarkers, such as Microsatellite Instability (MSI) and Tumor Mutational Burden (TMB), to accelerate its immunotherapy clinical trials.

Grand View Research has segmented the global genomics market on the basis of deliverables, application & technology, end use, and region:

Genomics Deliverables Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Products



Instruments/Systems





Consumables/Reagents



Services



Core Genomics Services





NGS-based Services





Biomarker Translation Services





Computational Services





Others

Genomics Application & Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Functional Genomics



Transfection





Real-time PCR





RNA Interference





Mutational Analysis





SNP Analysis





Microarray Analysis



Epigenomics



Bisulfite Sequencing





Chromatin Immunoprecipitation (ChIP-Seq)





Methylated DNA Immunoprecipitation (MeDIP)





High Resolution Melt (HRM)





Chromatin Accessibility Assays





Microarray Analysis



Pathway Analysis



Bead-based Analysis





Microarray Analysis





Real-time PCR



Proteomics Tools (2-D PAGE; yeast 2-hybrid studies)



Biomarker Discovery





Mass Spectrometry





Real-time PCR





Microarray Analysis





Statistical Analysis





Bioinformatics





DNA Sequencing



Others

Genomics End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Clinical Research

Academic and Government Institutes



Hospitals and Clinics



Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies



Other End Users

Genomics Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.



Asia Pacific



Japan





China



Latin America



Brazil



Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South Africa

