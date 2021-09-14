Genomics Market Witnesses Emergence of 10X Genomics Inc. & Abcam Plc as Key Market Contributors|17000+ Technavio Reports

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. 10X Genomics Inc., Abcam Plc, Agilent Technologies Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., BGI Genomics Co. Ltd., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Danaher Corp., Eppendorf AG, Eurofins Scientific SE, and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The rising investments in genomic research & development and increasing demand for creating and upgrading genome databases will offer immense growth opportunities for the market vendors.

Genomics Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The genomics market is segmented as below:

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



ROW

Buy our market report now to gain access to detailed analysis on the genomics market



https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40876

Genomics Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The report also covers the following areas:

Genomics Market size

Genomics Market trends

Genomics Market industry analysis

Market trend such as reduction in the cost of genetic sequencing is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as varying regulations in genomic research and testing may threaten the growth of the market.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.



Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the genomics market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.



Related Reports on Health Care Include:

Hepatitis B and C Diagnostics Market Report - The hepatitis B and C diagnostics market have the potential to grow by USD 1.72 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.22%. Download a free sample report now!

Gel Permeation Chromatography Market Report -The gel permeation chromatography market has the potential to grow by USD 455.30 million during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.38%. Download a free sample report now!

Genomics Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist genomics market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the genomics market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the genomics market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of genomics market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Solution

Market segments

Comparison by Solution

Products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Solution

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

10X Genomics Inc.

Abcam Plc

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Becton Dickinson and Co.

and Co. BGI Genomics Co. Ltd.

Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.

Danaher Corp.

Eppendorf AG

Eurofins Scientific SE

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.

Receive Latest Free Sample Report in Minutes

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio