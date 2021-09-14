Genomics Market Witnesses Emergence of 10X Genomics Inc. & Abcam Plc as Key Market Contributors|17000+ Technavio Reports
Sep 14, 2021, 06:30 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The genomics market is set to grow by $ 14.51 bn, progressing at a CAGR of over 10.36% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. 10X Genomics Inc., Abcam Plc, Agilent Technologies Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., BGI Genomics Co. Ltd., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Danaher Corp., Eppendorf AG, Eurofins Scientific SE, and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The rising investments in genomic research & development and increasing demand for creating and upgrading genome databases will offer immense growth opportunities for the market vendors.
Genomics Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
The genomics market is segmented as below:
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia
- ROW
Genomics Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Genomics Market size
- Genomics Market trends
- Genomics Market industry analysis
Market trend such as reduction in the cost of genetic sequencing is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as varying regulations in genomic research and testing may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the genomics market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Genomics Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist genomics market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the genomics market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the genomics market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of genomics market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Solution
- Market segments
- Comparison by Solution
- Products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Solution
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- 10X Genomics Inc.
- Abcam Plc
- Agilent Technologies Inc.
- Becton Dickinson and Co.
- BGI Genomics Co. Ltd.
- Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.
- Danaher Corp.
- Eppendorf AG
- Eurofins Scientific SE
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.
