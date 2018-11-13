GenomOncology Enables Novel Decision Support for Acute Myeloid Leukemia at the Nashville Veterans Affairs Hospital

CLEVELAND, Nov. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- GenomOncology LLC, a leading provider of end-to-end precision medicine solutions in oncology, has developed a solution to integrate IHC, FISH, NGS and Karyotyping in order to provide therapy and clinical trial recommendations. This innovative work was done in partnership with Vanderbilt University Medical Center, the Vanderbilt Ingram Cancer Center and the Nashville Veterans Affairs Hospital where it will be implemented.

Ancillary testing (including PCR or NGS-based mutation testing, FISH testing and karyotype) is sufficiently complex, varied and new, such that many hospital laboratories use reference labs rather than build this capacity in-house. Integrating and incorporating those results into clinically relevant recommendations is complex, particularly with respect to clinical trial eligibility, which can change daily. A need exists to process reference laboratory reports into structured data, providing therapy recommendations and prognoses to clinicians through decision support on ancillary data.

The DExDERS (Data Extractor and DSS Enabled Reporting System) provides a platform to address this need in a clinical setting. The Data Extractor converts unstructured reference lab reports into discrete data elements that include patient disease indication and molecular biomarkers. This includes a full ISCN parser to handle karyotype data. This information is then used in a call to the Clinical Decision Support Application Programming Interface ("Match API") of GenomOncology's Knowledge Management System (KMS) to retrieve therapeutic and clinical trial recommendations in the form of a "DSS Report". The DSS Report is then made available to the attending physician directly in the EHR as a link. The tool is currently undergoing final enterprise information technology review before its release.

"We are excited to collaborate with the Nashville VA, Vanderbilt University Medical Center, and the Vanderbilt Ingram Cancer Center to launch this novel solution. We hope it will support oncologists at the Nashville VA as they make treatment and clinical trial recommendations for their patients with AML," said Ian Mauer, Chief Technology Officer of GenomOncology.

"There is a tremendous need to integrate genetic test results into clinical practice, such as oncology treatment planning and pharmacogenomics clinical decision support. The pace of change and new knowledge discovery for genetic variants and tests far outstrips clinical practitioners' ability to maintain awareness; and the emergence of clinical decision support in EHRs for these test results that integrate with knowledge management systems which remain up to date will be an important part of clinical practice," said Dr. Mia Levy, Associate Professor of Biomedical Informatics and Medicine, Vanderbilt University Medical Center and the Vanderbilt Ingram Cancer Center. A poster presentation of this work was presented earlier this month at the 2018 AMIA Annual Symposium in San Francisco, CA.

