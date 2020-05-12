Genova Diagnostics Now Offering COVID-19 Testing

ASHEVILLE, N.C., May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Genova Diagnostics has introduced a COVID-19 test under the FDA Emergency Use Authorization (EUA). This testing will help support hospitals, larger medical systems, and select institutions across the United States. Genova is currently performing its COVID-19 testing at their Asheville, NC laboratory and working to increase capacity of testing.

About the Genova Diagnostics Test

The Genova Diagnostics Test is a multiplex real-time RT-PCR test intended for the qualitative detection of nucleic acid from SARS-CoV-2. This is one of the most comprehensive tests to gain EUA status targeting three genes (ORF1ab, N gene and S gene). Testing utilizes a nasopharyngeal swab collection. Turnaround time is 48 hours.

At this time, we are unable to accommodate individual clinician orders. Hospitals and other healthcare institutions interested in utilizing the testing may contact us at 800-522-4762.

About Genova Diagnostics

Established in 1986, Genova Diagnostics is a leading company in applying a systems-based approach in clinical laboratory testing for the diagnosis, treatment and prevention of complex chronic disease. The internationally renowned lab is committed to the highest standards while improving the lives and well-being of individuals by bringing insights to the complexity of health.

For further information on Genova Diagnostics please visit www.gdx.net.

