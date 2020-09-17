Genovation Cars Announces Design Competition Winners

First Place: $3,000 – Job Skandera

– Second Place: $1,000 – Raymond Gonet Jr.

– Third Place: $750 – Benjamin Treinen

– Honorable Mention: $250 – Dane Hamilton

– Honorable Mention: $250 – Ali Shoghimojarad

View student submissions here: https://dtw-files.centigrade.com/share.cgi?ssid=0tNGAGx

JUDGING PARAMETERS

The winning design were judged based on these criteria:

Defines a unique American exotic supercar

Avoids encumbering high performance aerodynamics

Reflects Genovation's commitment to innovation, creativity, and cutting-edge electric vehicle technology

JUDGES

Andrew Saul , CEO of Genovation Cars, Inc.

, CEO of Genovation Cars, Inc. Julie Barnard , President of Centigrade Inc.

, President of Centigrade Inc. Ken Lingenfelter , Owner and President of Lingenfelter Performance Engineering, Lingenfelter Motor Sports, and the Lingenfelter Collection

, Owner and President of Lingenfelter Performance Engineering, Lingenfelter Motor Sports, and the Lingenfelter Collection Gordon Platto , Design Director, NA Ford Cars and CUV's

, Design Director, NA Ford Cars and CUV's Ed Welburn , General Motors Vice President of Global Design (retired), Movie Executive Producer, Member of the CCS Board of Trustees

"I am honored to be a part of this extraordinary opportunity from Genovation Cars and The College for Creative Studies. This design challenge has helped me grow immensely, and I'm looking forward to learning more in continuing through development," said Job Skandera. "I want to thank Genovation and CCS for the scholarship and the recognition. All the glory belongs to God, who's hand gives every beautiful and perfect thing."

"The Genovation Team was extremely impressed with the submissions," said Andrew Saul, CEO of Genovation Cars, Inc. "The high level of creativity is a credit to the student's design sense and the role The College for Creative Studies played in mentoring these talented individuals. It was a great honor to be on a judging panel with such automotive luminaries. We very much look forward to future collaborations."

"The College for Creative Studies Transportation Design Department wishes to extend their gratitude for this competition offered by Genovation. The brief, based on adherence to an existing platform, was a significant real-world experience for our students and recent graduates. I am proud to say they rose to the challenge. Also, many thanks go out to the panel of prestigious judges that brought so much richness to the experience. In addition to becoming a valuable portfolio piece for these rising stars, having the opportunity to present to you and receive your valuable feedback was an honor they will hold in their hearts as they transition into their professional careers." Paul Snyder, Paul & Helen Farago Chair of Transportation Design.

About Genovation GXE

The GXE was designed from the ground up to have a low center of gravity and near 50/50 weight distribution: a true driver's car. The GXE also comes equipped with a programmable active suspension, carbon ceramic Brembo® brakes, state-of-the-art carbon fiber wheels supplied by Carbon Revolution, ultra-high fidelity 10-speaker JBL stereo, a 10.4-inch custom high definition center console touchscreen and bespoke exterior and interior. The all-electric supercar comes available with either a 7-speed manual – an all-electric supercar category exclusive – or an 8-speed paddle shift automatic transmission.

In normal driving operation, the Genovation GXE delivers a range of more than 175 miles on a full battery charge, imperative to ultra-high performance and efficient daily-driver convenience.

The Genovation GXE will be produced in a limited-edition run of 75 units, with initial customer deliveries scheduled in 2021.

About College for Creative Studies

Located in the heart of Detroit and ranked third among U.S. art and design colleges by LinkedIn for alumni success, the College for Creative Studies (CCS) is a world-class institution that educates artists and designers to be leaders in the creative professions. A private, fully accredited college, CCS enrolls more than 1,400 students pursuing Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) and Master of Fine Arts (MFA) degrees.



Students in the BFA program can major in Advertising Design, Communication Design, Crafts, Entertainment Arts, Fashion Accessories Design, Fine Arts, Illustration, Interior Design, Photography, Product Design, and Transportation Design, in addition to a dual major Art Education program. Students in the MFA program can major in Color and Materials Design, Interaction Design, Integrated Design, and Transportation Design.



About Genovation Cars

Genovation's long-term goal is to be a premier provider of high-performance sustainable automobiles. Genovation is committed to supporting the rapidly changing state-of-the-art EV technology with the knowledge that performance EVs will accelerate the delivery of sustainable products for future generations. The prototype Genovation GXE all-electric supercar has broken several significant world records on multiple occasions. Genovation is raising the bar in energy storage, propulsion, and composite and suspension technologies. We ask our customers to join us on this journey. www.genovationcars.com

