Genovese's Italian Kitchen Reopens With Perfect Pairing; Chefs Hugo Molina and Aricia Alvarado Build on Legacy of Neighborhood Eatery

Reopening Genovese's with a refreshed menu curated by building on the favorite dishes of long-time regulars, like the popular lasagna and pizza pies, they want loyal and new patrons to enjoy the cheerful setting. "We invite the community to make Genovese's their spot to savor delicious dishes with wine and beer and a side of local history," says Chef Molina. "We are bringing some fresh and special touches to Genovese's while also honoring its long history in the neighborhood since 1980."

"We want to give our long-time regulars the delicious dishes they keep coming back for, while adding new menu items we are sure will become favorites," says Chef Aricia. "We also added more outdoor seating in a space with greenery and flowers for enjoying a meal al fresco."

The grand re-opening ribbon cutting ceremony will be held on Friday, May 17, at 11 am. The community is invited to attend and join in the celebration. On that reopening weekend a special treat will be offered to all patrons that come in to try the new menu items on Saturday and Sunday, May 18 and 19.

Chef Molina has been touted for more than three decades as one of the premier chefs in all of Southern California. His passion for food and his bountiful culinary adventures have brought acclaim to the restaurants where he has delighted his loyal fans and made numerous new ones.

Chef Aricia is a tastemaker that loves to combine her flair for food development and design with business savvy and restaurant management. She is known for creative wine pairing and is an award-winning mixologist.

Genovese's Italian Kitchen: 2900 W. Main Street, Alhambra, CA 91801; Hours: 11 am to 8:30 pm; Telephone: 626-289-5667.

