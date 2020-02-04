Genpact and HighRadius Partner to Help Companies Automate Accounts Receivable and Treasury Processes

NEW YORK and HOUSTON, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Genpact (NYSE: G), a global professional services firm focused on delivering digital transformation, and HighRadius, an enterprise SaaS (Software-as-a-service) fintech company, today announced a strategic partnership that will provide improvements to enterprise accounts receivable and bring together digital automation solutions powered by advanced machine learning and artificial intelligence.

"Many enterprises today have been unable to streamline their receivable processes, negatively impacting business operations and profitability," said Katie Stein, Genpact's chief strategy officer. "Genpact and HighRadius will solve this challenge by delivering a transformative digital automation solution that enables businesses to maximize their working capital, while enhancing the customer and user experiences. We see a great opportunity to leverage the potent combination of domain know-how, proven technology, and digital sophistication this partnership will bring."

Genpact and HighRadius, both leaders within their respective areas, will work together to innovate within the order-to-cash cycle – a critical business process that has a direct impact on improving key value outcomes for enterprises spanning customer experience, revenue optimization, margins and cash flow, and more. In fact, according to IDC, a leading analyst firm, the accounts receivable process is one of the most critical and complex processes within an organization, and more companies are investing in SaaS platforms to address their need for flexible and agile financial applications that are easy to implement, configure, and update.

"Enterprises can achieve true ROI from investing in order to cash only with an integrated receivables platform that leverages artificial intelligence to automate clerical work, enable decisions, and focus people on real value creation," said Sayid Shabeer, chief product officer of HighRadius. "This partnership will fundamentally shift accounting departments away from legacy models and toward a turnkey solution that is future-proof, scalable, and flexible."

Sashi Narahari, founder and chief executive officer, HighRadius, and Tiger Tyagarajan, chief executive officer, Genpact will participate in a fireside chat focused on "The Past, Present, and Future of the Office of Digital CFO" on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Radiance 2020 - the Order to Cash and Treasury Unconference, at the AT&T Stadium in Dallas, TX.

About HighRadius

HighRadius is a Fintech enterprise Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company which leverages Artificial Intelligence-based Autonomous Systems to help companies automate Accounts Receivable and Treasury processes. The HighRadius® Integrated Receivables platform reduces cycle times in your order-to-cash process through automation of receivables and payments processes across credit, electronic billing and payment processing, cash application, deductions, and collections. HighRadius® Treasury Management Applications help teams achieve touchless cash management, accurate cash forecasting and seamless bank reconciliation. Powered by the Rivana™ Artificial Intelligence Engine and Freeda™ Digital Assistant for order-to-cash teams, HighRadius enables teams to leverage machine learning to predict future outcomes and automate routine labor-intensive tasks. The radiusOne™ B2B payment network allows suppliers to digitally connect with buyers, closing the loop from supplier receivable processes to buyer payable processes. HighRadius solutions have a proven track record of optimizing cash flow, reducing days sales outstanding (DSO) and bad debt, and increasing operational efficiency so that companies may achieve strong ROI in just a few months. To learn more, please visit www.highradius.com

About Genpact

Genpact (NYSE: G) is a global professional services firm that makes business transformation real. We drive digital-led innovation and digitally-enabled intelligent operations for our clients, guided by our experience running thousands of processes primarily for Global Fortune 500 companies. We think with design, dream in digital, and solve problems with data and analytics. Combining our expertise in end-to-end operations and our AI-based platform, Genpact Cora, we focus on the details – all 90,000+ of us. From New York to New Delhi and more than 30 countries in between, we connect every dot, reimagine every process, and reinvent companies' ways of working. We know that reimagining each step from start to finish creates better business outcomes. Whatever it is, we'll be there with you – accelerating digital transformation to create bold, lasting results – because transformation happens here. Get to know us at Genpact.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook.

