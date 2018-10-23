Genpact and Kinaxis Team Up to Help Companies Realize Digital Supply Chain Transformation

NEW YORK and OTTAWA, Ontario, Oct. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Genpact (NYSE: G), a global professional services firm focused on delivering digital transformation, and Kinaxis Inc. (TSX: KXS), the recognized leader in digital supply chain management for concurrent planning, today announced they are working together to help organizations around the world revolutionize their supply chain planning capabilities to accelerate time to market and gain end-to-end visibility of their supply chain.

Many companies struggle with adapting their supply chains and operational support to match the ever-changing demands of their customers and fail to take advantage of new growth opportunities. This strategic alliance, which builds on the relationship that Genpact's Barkawi Management Consultants has had with Kinaxis since 2009, will allow enterprises to deploy and utilize best-in-class digital supply chain technologies with the goal of improving organizational speed and agility.

"We're excited about the growth and expansion opportunities Genpact's acquisition of long-standing Kinaxis partner Barkawi will bring to both new and existing customers," said John Sicard, president and CEO, Kinaxis. "The combination of our unique digital supply chain management solution with Barkawi's deep supply chain process and proven implementation capabilities and Genpact's digital transformation expertise will help clients see immediate benefits and measurable bottom line results."

To date, Genpact's Barkawi Management Consultants and Kinaxis have optimized supply chain operations for more than 40 clients. Together they help clients make important improvements that include increased forecast accuracy and reductions in sales and operations planning cycle times, inventory costs and production planning times.

"Our industry-recognized supply chain capabilities integrated with the leading digital supply chain management software offered by Kinaxis will deliver more accurate planning and forecasting, and improve inventory optimization for companies, especially in high tech, life sciences, automotive, and CPG industries," said Tiger Tyagarajan, Genpact's president and CEO. "The digital world offers many new ways to better enable companies to meet diverse customer demands for their products. Together, Genpact and Kinaxis can uniquely address those concerns and quickly add real value."

About Kinaxis Inc.

As the recognized leader in digital supply chain management for concurrent planning, Kinaxis is helping organizations around the world revolutionize their supply chain planning. Kinaxis RapidResponse, our cloud-based supply chain management software, connects your data, processes and people into a single harmonious environment. With a consolidated view of the entire supply chain, you can plan expected performance, monitor progress and respond to disconnects when reality hits. RapidResponse lets you know sooner and act faster, leading to reduced decision latency, and improved operational and financial performance. We can prove it. From implementation to expansion, we're here to help our customers with every step of their supply chain journey. For more Kinaxis news, follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter or Facebook.

About Genpact

Genpact (NYSE: G) is a global professional services firm that makes business transformation real. We drive digital-led innovation and digitally-enabled intelligent operations for our clients, guided by our experience running thousands of processes for hundreds of Global Fortune 500 companies. We think with design, dream in digital, and solve problems with data and analytics. We obsess over operations and focus on the details – all 80,000+ of us. From New York to New Delhi and more than 20 countries in between, Genpact has the end-to-end expertise to connect every dot, reimagine every process, and reinvent companies' ways of working. We know that rethinking each step from start to finish will create better business outcomes. Whatever it is, we'll be there with you – putting data and digital to work to create bold, lasting results – because transformation happens here. Get to know us at Genpact.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook.

