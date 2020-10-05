Genpact Continues Its Investment in Rightpoint with Acquisition of eCommerce Agency, Something Digital

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Genpact (NYSE:G), a global professional services firm focused on delivering digital transformation, today announced the expansion of its experience business, Rightpoint, with the acquisition of Something Digital . The addition of Something Digital's deep commerce expertise to Rightpoint's customer experience leadership, will further enable the company's ability to drive experience-led transformation at scale for clients across industries.

Today's announcement furthers Genpact's strategy to fuse experience and process innovation to help clients drive end-to-end digital transformation and win in the growing experience economy. Genpact's acquisition of Rightpoint in 2019, which consolidated its TandemSeven experience business into the Rightpoint brand, created an industry-leading experience firm. The addition of Something Digital expands on that expertise, enabling true end-to-end digital commerce that puts customer experience at the center.

With consumer commerce spending increasing 44.5% year over year*, digital commerce has quickly and radically shifted from being one element of a multi-channel strategy to a primary business for many across retail, consumer packaged goods (CPG), and manufacturing. In this environment, having an agile, experience-centered digital commerce business has become table stakes for survival for clients around the world.

"The shift from offline to online is impacting companies across every industry in a variety of ways, large and small," said Katie Stein, chief strategy officer and global business leader, enterprise services, at Genpact. "Bringing together Rightpoint's tremendous experience expertise, with Something Digital's commerce resources, creates a step change in our ability to help clients connect their enterprise front to back to finally be able to solve for experience-led, end-to-end digital commerce."

As part of Rightpoint, Something Digital's capabilities will prove critical to future business success as its strategists, engineers, designers, and leaders continue to focus on and provide B2B and B2C companies with experience-driven creative and digital commerce solutions.

"The experience economy rewards organizations that can connect people, process, and technology effectively to deliver the right experience at the right time, and it leaves behind those that cannot. Only by connecting front-end commerce to back-end processes, can organizations create the customer experience that consumers increasingly demand," said Ross Freedman, chief executive officer of Rightpoint. "This acquisition reinforces our ability to help our clients create competitive advantage, with an end-to-end digital commerce offering that puts customer experience front and center."

"Something Digital and Rightpoint share a commitment to creating the best commerce experiences possible. Bringing our teams together will increase our collective ability to design winning solutions that drive revenue growth for our clients," said Greg Steinberg, principal and founder of Something Digital. "We look forward to bringing clients the benefits of our expanded capabilities."

Through this acquisition, Rightpoint will join several of the largest companies in the world in leveraging the broad feature set of Magento Commerce, which powers Adobe Commerce Cloud. Something Digital will bring its extensive Adobe capabilities to Rightpoint's existing commerce team, making Rightpoint a Gold-level Adobe Solution Partner. Gold partners are a select group of regional companies that have earned a higher designation in a particular Adobe geographic area. Gold partners develop specialized Adobe practices across multiple Adobe Experience Cloud solutions.

"As an Adobe Solution Partner, Something Digital has a strong track record in helping businesses design holistic commerce solutions that fit the needs of their customers," said Tony Sanders, senior director, Americas Partner Sales at Adobe. "We look forward to continuing to collaborate with Something Digital and congratulate Rightpoint on their growth within the Adobe partner family."

Something Digital is located in New York and has more than 20 years of experience in successfully driving commerce, digital marketing, user experience, and design solutions for clients.

* U.S. Census Bureau of the Department of Commerce

About Rightpoint

Rightpoint, a Genpact company (NYSE: G) is a global experience leader. Over 700 employees across 12 offices work with clients end-to-end, from defining and enabling vision, to ensuring ongoing market relevance. Our diverse teams lead with empathy, data and creativity—always in service of the experience. From whiteboard to roll-out, we help our clients embed experience across their operations from front to back offices to accelerate digital transformation through a human-centric lens. Rightpoint serves more than a quarter of the Fortune 1000. For more information, visit rightpoint.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About Genpact

Genpact (NYSE: G) is a global professional services firm that makes business transformation real. We drive digital-led innovation and digitally-enabled intelligent operations for our clients, guided by our experience running thousands of processes primarily for Global Fortune 500 companies. We think with design, dream in digital, and solve problems with data and analytics. Combining our expertise in end-to-end operations and our AI-based platform, Genpact Cora, we focus on the details – all 90,000+ of us. From New York to New Delhi and more than 30 countries in between, we connect every dot, reimagine every process, and reinvent companies' ways of working. We know that reimagining each step from start to finish creates better business outcomes. Whatever it is, we'll be there with you – accelerating digital transformation to create bold, lasting results - because transformation happens here. Get to know us at Genpact.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook.

About Something Digital

Something Digital is a premier interactive agency specializing in ecommerce website design, digital strategy, and user experience. We offer strategic, creative solutions that help your business grow. For over 20 years, Something Digital's reputation for expert execution, responsive customer service, and long-lasting client relationships has made us an agency of choice for both large and small organizations.

