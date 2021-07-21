Genpact Launches 24-Hour 'Melting Point' Challenge, Leveraging Technology to Help Fight Climate Change

Race alongside Genpact's analytics engine to predict melt rate of three-ton ice replica of Envision Virgin Racing Car ahead of Formula E London E-Prix

Challenge enables public to join in race against climate change, with each prediction generating funds to support the Arctic Ice Project

TOWER BRIDGE, London, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of this weekend's Formula E London E-Prix at the city's iconic Royal Docks and ExCel exhibition centre, Genpact (NYSE: G), a global professional services firm focused on delivering digital transformation, is enabling people around the world to join in the fight against climate change with a new social media challenge, "Melting Point," designed to draw attention to the realities of our warming planet and highlight the role of technology in overcoming critical global issues.

Melting Point will place a sustainably sourced three-ton ice replica of an Envision Virgin Racing Formula E car alongside the team's race car at the Tower Bridge in Potters Field Park. The public can take part in a competition to predict the percentage of total ice melt of the replica car as it is exposed to London's unpredictable weather over a 24-hour period.

Leveraging Genpact's artificial intelligence-powered algorithms that have helped Envision Virgin Racing accurately predict the number of laps in a race, Genpact will provide real-time updates on the many factors that impact the melt of the ice car replica, including temperature, wind speed, rainfall, and local footfall.

"Digital innovation helps our clients around the world tackle their most complex business issues – but it doesn't stop there. That same innovation can and must be applied to addressing the world's most pressing social and environmental issues," said Sanjay Srivastava, chief digital officer, Genpact. "Tackling climate change is fundamentally about large-scale transformation. And like other large transformation projects we take on, at its core this is a data and insights problem. We look to connect complex systems, work with vast amounts of data, and create insights that enable action. Whether in the boardroom, on the racetrack, or in the race against climate change, digital innovation is at the core of enabling meaningful progress."

Informed by the algorithm's insights, fans can race alongside Genpact's prediction engine to make their own predictions on how quickly the ice will melt, earning chances to win grandstand tickets to a 2022 FIA Formula E World Championship race and exclusive Envision Virgin Racing merchandise. For every entry during this 24-hour period, Genpact will donate $1 to the Arctic Ice Project, a non-profit organisation that aims to slow climate change, restoring ice in the Arctic by leveraging its technical capabilities through collaborating with the world's most prestigious laboratories and universities.

"It's an honour to partner with Genpact on Melting Point, which will raise awareness of the detrimental impact of climate change," said Tom Light, executive director, the Arctic Ice Project. "Our mission is to slow down the pace of climate change and buy time for our planet to transition away from a carbon economy to a more sustainable way of life. The health of the Arctic is vital to preserving the Earth's environment."

Genpact's digital technology has also helped Envision Virgin Racing maintain the team's status of being the first carbon-neutral Formula E team, making it the greenest team on the greenest grid.

"With our season heading to a nail-biting finish, where the difference between winning and losing is measured in milliseconds, the ability to drive innovation that leverages data, and turn real-time insights into action, is critical to our success. At the same time, the race against climate change is the one race we must all win," said Sylvain Filippi, managing director and chief technology officer, Envision Virgin Racing. "Genpact has been integral to streamlining data collection to support the team's carbon-neutral certification and together, we are taking yet another step in tackling climate change. The Melting Point challenge enables us to bring Formula E fans – who are among the most engaged, passionate, and socially conscious audiences – directly into the fight against climate change."

The Melting Point event is certified as carbon neutral by the non-profit organization A Greener Festival, which is dedicated to improving the sustainability of events, tours, venues, and festivals. Team London Bridge will collect the melted ice water in its bowser that local community gardens will reuse.

Melting Point launches ahead of this weekend's doubleheader races and the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference, also known as COP26, which is scheduled to be held in the city of Glasgow from 31 October to 12 November 2021 under the presidency of the United Kingdom.

The Melting Point competition opens at 5:00 p.m. BST on 21 July on Genpact's Twitter handle (@genpact) using the hashtag #MeltingPoint. To track the progress of the ice car construction, stream the event live, and find out more about the competition, visit www.genpact.com/meltingpoint.

About Genpact

Genpact (NYSE: G) is a global professional services firm that makes business transformation real. Led by our purpose -- the relentless pursuit of a world that works better for people -- we drive digital-led innovation and digitally enabled intelligent operations for our clients. Guided by our experience reinventing and running thousands of processes for hundreds of clients, many of them Global Fortune 500 companies, we drive real-world transformation at scale. We think with design, dream in digital, and solve problems with data and analytics. Combining our expertise in end-to-end operations and our AI-based platform, Genpact Cora, we focus on the details – all 90,000+ of us. From New York to New Delhi, and more than 30 countries in between, we connect every dot, reimagine every process, and reinvent the ways companies work. We know that reimagining each step from start to finish creates better business outcomes. Whatever it is, we'll be there with you – accelerating digital transformation to create bold, lasting results – because transformation happens here. Get to know us at Genpact.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook.

About Envision Virgin Racing

Owned by Envision Group, the Envision Virgin Racing Formula E Team is one of the founding and most successful outfits in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship – the innovative electric street racing series.

The purpose-driven team has sustainability running throughout its DNA and exists for one simple purpose; to use its platform to inspire generations to tackle climate change and transition to e-mobility and renewable energy. It does this through its long-running 'Race Against Climate Change' programme and prides itself on being the 'greenest team on the greenest grid', being the first and only carbon neutral certified team (PAS 2060), one of a handful to have achieved the FIA's 3 Star Sustainability Accreditation, and the first to sign up to the UNFCCC Sports for Climate Action Framework. It is also a partner of the biggest climate event, the UN's COP26 'Together for our Planet' summit taking place in the UK in November.

On-track, the team continues to be one of the most successful ever with 11 wins and 33 podiums to its name and remains the only team to have recorded victories in every season to date. For the 2020/21 Formula E season, Envision Virgin Racing will see Dutchman Robin Frijns complete his third season with the team alongside newcomer New Zealand driver Nick Cassidy. Overseeing operations at the team's commercial headquarters in London is Managing Director Sylvain Filippi, who has been with the team since day one, together with Team & Sporting Director Leon Price and Technical Director Chris Gorne based at the team's operational arm at its state-of-the-art facilities at Silverstone. Meanwhile, Envision Group's Franz Jung continues his role as Chairman of the Board.

For further information visit www.envisionvirginracing.com

