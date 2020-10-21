Genpact Named a Leader in Sustainability in the Frost & Sullivan and TERI Sustainability 4.0 Awards For 2020

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Genpact (NYSE: G), a global professional services firm focused on delivering digital transformation for clients, has been recognized by Frost & Sullivan and The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) as a 'Leader in Sustainability' under the Mega Large Business Category for this year's Sustainability 4.0 Awards.

The award honors the efforts of companies who actively integrate sustainability principles into their business. Twenty-one awards were presented to companies in five major categories. This is Genpact's third consecutive win in this category, and reaffirms Genpact's commitment to its sustainability vision, as the company focuses on long-term business viability and embedding sustainability into its strategy and daily operations around the world.

"As a purpose-driven organization, we have redoubled our efforts to leverage technology for the greater good, creating sustainable, meaningful transformation that builds resilient companies and communities" said Tiger Tyagarajan, chief executive officer, Genpact. "It is an honor to be recognized by Frost & Sullivan and TERI, and we look forward to continuing our contribution to responsible economic growth and shaping an enduring future for us all."

These awards recognize excellence in sustainable development practices among organizations that provide a measurable and verifiable framework for sustainability. Genpact has received this recognition for significantly reducing its environmental footprint through key initiatives such as investment in sustainable sourcing practices, climate change initiatives, enterprise risk management, and corporate social responsibility initiatives including Genpact's "Feed a Million" project - a volunteer program providing meals to underprivileged communities globally, with a goal of feeding 20 million people in 2020.

"Frost & Sullivan and TERI's Sustainability 4.0 Awards Framework is designed to identify companies that are well equipped to respond to the emerging opportunities and risks resulting from sustainability trends. During our assessments, it was revealed that sustainability is not just a destination for Genpact, but an endless journey," said Rahul Sharma, director, Industrial Practice, Frost & Sullivan. "Their focus on resource optimization, consolidation of spaces, consolidation of vendors, IoT-enabled offices, IGBC ratings of the office building is noteworthy."

