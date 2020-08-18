Genpact Named as a Leader in the Everest Group Insurance Analytics and Insights PEAK Matrix 2020

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Everest Group, a leading research and consulting firm, has named Genpact (NYSE: G), a global professional services firm focused on delivering digital transformation, as a Leader in the Insurance Analytics and Insights (A&I) PEAK Matrix® 2020.

"Leveraging its strong domain knowledge and artificial intelligence capabilities, Genpact has emerged as one of the leading players for analytics and insights services in the insurance marketplace," said Skand Bhargava, vice president, Everest Group. "Its analytical capabilities, combined with the global scale of insurance operations, place it well to support insurance carriers' growth and transformation agendas, and its clients praise Genpact's project management, delivery, and execution."

The report evaluates 17 service providers across areas such as vision, capabilities, and market impact, of which Genpact surpassed its peers in the vision and strategy categories. Everest Group highlights Genpact's comprehensive and experienced talent pool, including data scientists, data engineers, and actuarial professionals who address complex business problems. The report also recognizes the digital business platform, Genpact Cora, combined with Genpact's artificial intelligence solutions across deep learning, machine learning and neuro-linguistic programming which deliver sophisticated, readily deployable, and verticalized analytics offerings.

"As customer experience gets elevated, even more in the post-COVID world, insurers are looking to utilize data analytics and insights beyond traditional data management services," said Sasha Sanyal, global business leader, Insurance, Genpact. "Our deep understanding of insurance processes and digital expertise enables insurers to adapt to the rapidly changing needs of their customers giving them timely insights to proactively anticipate and solve business issues and provide their clients and employees a seamless digital experience."

See these links for more information about Genpact's insurance capabilities, Genpact Cora, and the Everest Group report.

About Genpact

Genpact (NYSE: G) is a global professional services firm that makes business transformation real. We drive digital-led innovation and digitally-enabled intelligent operations for our clients, guided by our experience running thousands of processes primarily for Global Fortune 500 companies. We think with design, dream in digital, and solve problems with data and analytics. Combining our expertise in end-to-end operations and our AI-based platform, Genpact Cora, we focus on the details – all 90,000+ of us. From New York to New Delhi and more than 30 countries in between, we connect every dot, reimagine every process, and reinvent companies' ways of working. We know that reimagining each step from start to finish creates better business outcomes. Whatever it is, we'll be there with you – accelerating digital transformation to create bold, lasting results – because transformation happens here. Get to know us at Genpact.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Danielle D'Angelo

Genpact Media Relations – Americas

+1 914-336-7951

[email protected]

Siya Belliappa

Genpact Media Relations – India

+91 9823133365

[email protected]

SOURCE Genpact

Related Links

http://www.genpact.com

